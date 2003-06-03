Basic Physics & Measurement in Anaesthesia - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780750648288

Basic Physics & Measurement in Anaesthesia

5th Edition

Editors: Paul Davis Gavin Kenny
Authors: P.D. Davis
Paperback ISBN: 9780750648288
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd June 2003
Page Count: 328
An introductory text to the physical principles and their clinical application in anaesthesia. From SHO, through specialist training, this book gives a firm grounding, avoiding complex mathematics and irrelevant detail. Measurement and monitoring are a key element of anaesthesia for both nurses and anaesthetists.

  • Offers a comprehensive guide to physical principles and their clinical application in anesthesia to help the reader practice safe and reliable anesthesia.
  • Uses clinical examples throughout to aid in understanding.
  • Provides practical advice on essential measurement and monitoring using the latest equipment and technology.
  • Covers all topics related to equipment, physics and clinical measurement.
  • Presents easy to understand information in a highly readable format with figures throughout to illustrate equipment and principles.

  1. Pressure
    2. Fluid flow
    3. Volume and flow measurement
    4. The gas laws
    5. Natural exponential functions
    6. Solubility
    7. Diffusion and osmosis
    8. Work, energy and power
    9. Temperature
    10. Heat capacity and latent heat
    11. Vaporizers
    12. Humidification
    13. The sine wave and wave patterns
    14. Electricity
    15. Biological electrical potentials:
    their display and recording
    16. Electrical safety
    17. Blood pressure measurement
    18. Oxygen measurement
    19. Hydrogen ion and carbon dioxide
    measurement
    20. Further techniques of gas and vapour
    analysis
    21. Gas supplies
    22. Breathing and scavenging systems
    23. Fires and explosions
    24. Isotopes and radiation
    25. Presentation and handling of data, basic
    measurement concepts
    26. Assessment of awareness during anaesthesia
    Appendix

Paul Davis

Principal Physicist, West of Scotland Health Boards' Department of Clinical Physics and Bio-Engineering, Southern General Hospital, Glasgow, UK

Gavin Kenny

Senior Lecturer, Department of Anaesthesia, University of Glasgow; Head of Anaesthesia, HCI International, Glasgow, UK

P.D. Davis

