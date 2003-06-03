Basic Physics & Measurement in Anaesthesia
5th Edition
Editors: Paul Davis Gavin Kenny
Authors: P.D. Davis
Paperback ISBN: 9780750648288
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd June 2003
Page Count: 328
Description
An introductory text to the physical principles and their clinical application in anaesthesia. From SHO, through specialist training, this book gives a firm grounding, avoiding complex mathematics and irrelevant detail. Measurement and monitoring are a key element of anaesthesia for both nurses and anaesthetists.
Key Features
- Offers a comprehensive guide to physical principles and their clinical application in anesthesia to help the reader practice safe and reliable anesthesia.
- Uses clinical examples throughout to aid in understanding.
- Provides practical advice on essential measurement and monitoring using the latest equipment and technology.
- Covers all topics related to equipment, physics and clinical measurement.
- Presents easy to understand information in a highly readable format with figures throughout to illustrate equipment and principles.
Table of Contents
- Pressure
2. Fluid flow
3. Volume and flow measurement
4. The gas laws
5. Natural exponential functions
6. Solubility
7. Diffusion and osmosis
8. Work, energy and power
9. Temperature
10. Heat capacity and latent heat
11. Vaporizers
12. Humidification
13. The sine wave and wave patterns
14. Electricity
15. Biological electrical potentials:
their display and recording
16. Electrical safety
17. Blood pressure measurement
18. Oxygen measurement
19. Hydrogen ion and carbon dioxide
measurement
20. Further techniques of gas and vapour
analysis
21. Gas supplies
22. Breathing and scavenging systems
23. Fires and explosions
24. Isotopes and radiation
25. Presentation and handling of data, basic
measurement concepts
26. Assessment of awareness during anaesthesia
Appendix
About the Editor
Paul Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Physicist, West of Scotland Health Boards' Department of Clinical Physics and Bio-Engineering, Southern General Hospital, Glasgow, UK
Gavin Kenny
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Anaesthesia, University of Glasgow; Head of Anaesthesia, HCI International, Glasgow, UK
About the Author
P.D. Davis
