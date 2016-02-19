Basic Materials Studies
1st Edition
Description
BASIC Materials Studies is a supplement to a variety of materials courses which intends to indicate how simple computer programs, such as Beginners All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code (BASIC), can be used to illustrate and clarify materials principles.
The book starts by providing an introduction to BASIC including the BASIC approach, the elements and different computers and variants of BASIC, checking programs, and graphic and special commands. Chapter 2 tackles the three aspects of the structure of materials: the arrangement of atoms in crystals; the composition and quantity of phases within the structure; and the microscopical assessment of the distribution of phases in a structure. The book continues by discussing the essential theory and programs of thermodynamics and kinetics of solids; mechanical properties of polymers; and deformation and strength of crystalline materials. The last chapter of the book illustrates the materials available; the variety of their properties; and the combinations of characteristics that are available or impossible to achieve with real materials.
Students with only a brief introduction to BASIC or engaged on a variety of vocational and non-vocational materials courses will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction to Basic
1.1 The BASIC Approach
1.2 The Elements of BASIC
1.3 Checking Programs
1.4 Different Computers and Variants of BASIC
1.5 Graphics Commands
1.6 Special Commands
Bibliography
2 Structure of Materials
Essential Theory
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Atoms on Crystal Planes
2.3 Dislocations
2.4 Stereographic Projection
2.5 Atomic and Weight Percent
2.6 Hume-Rothery Primary Solid Solubility Rules
2.7 Binary Eutectic Equilibrium Diagram
2.8 Coring in a Binary Alloy
2.9 Quantitative Metallography
Programs
2.1 Atoms on a Crystal Plane
2.2 Dislocations
2.3 Stereographic Projection
2.4 Atomic and Weight Percent Compositions
2.5 Hume-Rothery Primary Solid Solubility
2.6 Binary Eutectic Equilibrium Diagram
2.7 Coring
2.8 Quantitative Metallography
Problems
References
Bibliography
3 Thermodynamics and Kinetics of Solids
Essential Theory
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Thermodynamic Relationships
3.3 Rates of Reaction - The Arrhenius Equation
3.4 Diffusion
3.5 Analysis of Resistivity Data
3.6 Shear Transformation (Martensitic Reactions)
3.7 Corrosion
Programs
3.1 Calculation of Activation Energy-Diffusion of Cu in Cuo
3.2 Calculation of Reaction Times from Activation Energy
3.3 Calculation of Diffusion Profiles - Fick's Second Law
3.4 Analysis of Resistivity Data: Johnson-Mehl
3.5 Determination of Hardenability
3.6 Corrosion - Calculation of Cell Voltages
Problems
References
Bibliography
4 Mechanical Properties of Polymers
Essential Theory
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Degree of Polymerization
4.3 Average Molecular Weights
4.4 Elastic Strain and Elastic Energy Stored
4.5 Work Done In Deformation
4.6 Stress or Strain Relaxation
4.7 Viscoelastic Modulus
4.8 Elastomer Stress-Strain Curve
4.9 Molecular Weight and Strength of Polystyrene
Programs
4.1 Degree of Polymerization
4.2 Weight and Number Average Molecular Weights
4.3 Elastic Strain and Energy
4.4 Work Done In Deformation
4.5 Anelastic Relaxation Time
4.6 Viscoelastic Modulus
4.7 Elastomer Stress-Strain
4.8 Molecular Weight and Tensile Compact Strength
Problems
Reference
Bibliography
5 Deformation and Strength of Crystalline Materials
Essential Theory
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Theoretical Strength
5.3 Deformation of Single Crystals-Critical Resolved Shear Stress
5.4 Tensile Deformation of Polycrystalline Materials
5.5 Three-Point Bend Testing
5.6 Hardness
Programs
5.1 Critical Resolved Shear Stress
5.2 Tensile Analysis
5.3 Yield Point Phenomena
5.4 Neutral Axis and Inter-Laminar Shear Stress (ILSS)
5.5 Hardness Vickers-Ocular to Hw Conversion
Problems
References
Bibliography
6 Materials Properties Comparisons
Essential Theory
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Order of Merit Classification
6.3 The Data
Program
Problems
Reference
Bibliography
Index
