Basic Fundamentals of Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Scientific rationale for designing controlled drug delivery systems
2. Current developments in excipient science: Implication of quantitative selection of each excipient in product development
3. Fundamentals of polymers science applied in Pharmaceutical Product Development
4. Use of polymers in controlled release of active agents
5. Co-polymers and block co-polymers in drug delivery and therapy
6. Pharmaceutical and biomedical applications of polymers
7. Levels of Drug targeting
8. Ligands for targeted drug delivery and applications
9. Transportation and bio interaction Properties in nanomaterials across biological systems
10. Importance of preliminary characterisation of nanoparticles in pharmaceutical product development
11. Biodegradable Block Copolymers and Their Applications For Drug Delivery
12. Bio-Nanotechnology in pharmaceutical research
13. Design and evaluation of ophthalmic delivery formulations
14. Design and fabrication of Brain targeted drug delivery
15. Cutaneous and transdermal drug delivery: Techniques and Delivery systems
16. Protein/peptide drug delivery systems: Practical considerations in Pharmaceutical Product Development
17. Nanocarriers in different preclinical and clinical stages
18. Clinical aspects and regulatory requirements for nanomedicines
Description
Basic Fundamentals of Drug Delivery covers the fundamental principles, advanced methodologies and technologies employed by pharmaceutical scientists, researchers and pharmaceutical industries to transform a drug candidate or new chemical entity into a final administrable drug delivery system. The book also covers various approaches involved in optimizing the therapeutic performance of a biomolecule while designing its appropriate advanced formulation.
Key Features
- Provides up-to-date information on translating the physicochemical properties of drugs into drug delivery systems
- Explores how drugs are administered via various routes, such as orally, parenterally, transdermally or through inhalation
- Contains extensive references and further reading for course and self-study
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in Pharmaceutical Science, Bioengineering, Pharmacology, Drug Development and Chemical Engineering and Nanomedicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 810
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 12th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128179109
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179093
About the Series Volume Editors
Rakesh Tekade Series Volume Editor
Dr Rakesh K Tekade, Assistant Professor of the Department of Pharmaceutics, investigates the design, development and characterization of targeted nanotechnology based formulations for the site specific delivery of therapeutic drugs, siRNA, microRNA, plasmids, proteins and peptide for the treatment of cancer. His current research encompasses development of novel polymeric nanomaterial for effective cytosolic delivery of anticancer bioactives. Dr Tekade’s research is focused on designing a new generation of nanoparticles, which could identify the cancer cells and selectively deliver anticancer drugs and genes to inhibit the growth of cancer while sparing healthy tissues. His research work involves the applications of polymer chemistry, nanotechnology, molecular biology, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and imaging techniques. Dr Tekade has also investigated the anticancer activity and molecular mechanism of several compounds and nanoformulations against cancer cell lines. Dr Tekade has over 70 publications, 01 patent, 7 book chapters, and 3 editorial articles. He has delivered several invited research talks and presented research finding in more than 30 scientific conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India