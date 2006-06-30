Basic Engineering Plasticity
An Introduction with Engineering and Manufacturing Applications
Plasticity is concerned with understanding the behavior of metals and alloys when loaded beyond the elastic limit, whether as a result of being shaped or as they are employed for load bearing structures.
Basic Engineering Plasticity delivers a comprehensive and accessible introduction to the theories of plasticity. It draws upon numerical techniques and theoretical developments to support detailed examples of the application of plasticity theory. This blend of topics and supporting textbook features ensure that this introduction to the science of plasticity will be valuable for a wide range of mechanical and manufacturing engineering students and professionals.
- Brings together the elements of the mechanics of plasticity most pertinent to engineers, at both the micro- and macro-levels
- Covers the theory and application of topics such as Limit Analysis, Slip Line Field theory, Crystal Plasticity, Sheet and Bulk Metal Forming, as well as the use of Finite Element Analysis
- Clear and well-organized with extensive worked engineering application examples, and end of chapter exercises
Senior undergrad and graduate level students in mechanical and manufacturing engineering; aeronautical, materials and metallurgical engineering and related disciplines/sub-disciplines (including structural mechanics, solid mechanics, elasticity, plasticity, mechanics of materials, metal forming mechanics, civil engineering);Practicing manufacturing engineers dealing with plastic formed components, such as pressure vessels and other loaded structures; fabrication engineers
Preface List of Notations
Chapter 1: Stress Analysis 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Cauchy Definition of Stress 1.3 3D Stress Analysis 1.4 Principal Stresses and Invariants 1.5 Principal Stresses as Co-ordinates 1.6 Alternative Stress Definitions Bibliography Exercises
Chapter 2: Strain Analysis 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Infinitesimal Strain Tensor 2.3 Large Strain Definitions 2.4 Finite Strain Tensors 2.5 Polar Decomposition 2.6 Strain Definitions References Exercises
Chapter 3: Yield Criteria 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Yielding of Ductile Isotropic Materials 3.3 Experimental Verification 3.4 Anisotropic Yielding in Polycrystals 3.5 Choice of Yield Function References Exercises
Chapter 4: Non-Hardening Plasticity 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Classical Theories of Plasticity 4.3 Application of Classical Theory to Uniform Stress States 4.4 Application of Classical Theory to Non-Uniform Stress States 4.5 Hencky versus Prandtl-Reuss References Exercises
Chapter 5: Elastic-Perfect Plasticity 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Elastic-Plastic Bending of Beams 5.3 Elastic-Plastic Torsion 5.4 Closed Thick-Walled Pressure Cylinder with Closed-Ends 5.5 Open-Ended Cylinder and Thin Disc Under Pressure 5.6 Rotating Disc References Exercises
Chapter 6: Slip Line Fields 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Slip Line Field Theory 6.3 Frictionless Extrusion Through Parallel Dies 6.4 Frictionless Extrusion Through Inclined Dies 6.5 Extrusion With Friction Through Parallel Dies 6.6 Notched Bar in Tension 6.7 Die Indentation 6.8 Rough Die Indentation 6.9 Lubricated Die Indentation References Exercises
Chapter 7: Limit Analysis 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Collapse of Beams 7.3 Collapse of Structures 7.4 Die Indentation 7.5 Extrusion 7.6 Strip Rolling 7.7 Transverse Loading of Circular Plates 7.8 Concluding Remarks References Exercises
Chapter 8: Crystal Plasticity 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Resolved Shear Stress and Strain 8.3 Lattice Slip Systems 8.4 Hardening 8.5 Yield Surface 8.6 Flow Rule 8.7 Micro- to Macro-Plasticity 8.6 Subsequent Yield Surface 8.7 Summary References Exercises
Chapter 9: The Flow Curve 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Equivalence in Plasticity 9.3 Uniaxial Tests 9.4 Torsion Tests 9.5 Uniaxial and Torsional Equivalence 9.6 Modified Compression Tests 9.7 Bulge Test 9.8 Equations to the Flow Curve 9.9 Strain and Work Hardening Hypotheses 9.10 Concluding Remarks References Examples
Chapter 10: Plasticity With Hardening 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Conditions Associated with the Yield Surface 10.3 Isotropic Hardening 10.4 Validation of Levy-Mises and Drucker Flow Rules 10.5 Non-Associated Flow Rules 10.6 Prandtl-Reuss Flow Theory 10.7 Kinematic Hardening 10.8 Concluding Remarks References Exercises
Chapter 11; Orthotropic Plasticity 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Orthotropic Flow Potential 11.3 Orthotropic Flow Curves 11.4 Planar Isotropy 11.5 Rolled Sheet Metals 11.6 Extruded Tubes 11.7 Non-Linear Strain Paths 11.8 Alternative Yield Criteria 11.9 Concluding Remarks References Exercises
Chapter 12: Plastic Instability 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Inelastic Buckling of Struts 12.3 Buckling of Plates 12.4 Tensile Instability 12.5 Circular Bulge Instability 12.6 Ellipsoidal Bulging of Orthotropic Sheet 12.7 Plate Stretching 12.8 Concluding Remarks References Exercises
Chapter 13: Stress Waves in Bars 13.1 Introduction 13.2 The Wave Equation 13.3 Particle Velocity 13.4 Longitudinal Impact of Bars 13.5 Plastic Waves 13.6 Plastic Stress Levels 13.7 Concluding Remarks References Exercises
Chapter 14: Production Processes 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Hot Forging 14.3 Cold Forging 14.4 Extrusion 14.5 Hot Rolling 14.6 Cold Rolling 14.7 Wire and Strip Drawing 14.8 Orthogonal Machining 14.8 Concluding Remarks References Exercises
Index
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 30th June 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470900
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750680257
David Rees
Senior Lecturer in Applied Mechanics, Brunel University, UK