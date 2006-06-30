Basic Engineering Plasticity

Preface List of Notations

Chapter 1: Stress Analysis 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Cauchy Definition of Stress 1.3 3D Stress Analysis 1.4 Principal Stresses and Invariants 1.5 Principal Stresses as Co-ordinates 1.6 Alternative Stress Definitions Bibliography Exercises

Chapter 2: Strain Analysis 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Infinitesimal Strain Tensor 2.3 Large Strain Definitions 2.4 Finite Strain Tensors 2.5 Polar Decomposition 2.6 Strain Definitions References Exercises

Chapter 3: Yield Criteria 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Yielding of Ductile Isotropic Materials 3.3 Experimental Verification 3.4 Anisotropic Yielding in Polycrystals 3.5 Choice of Yield Function References Exercises

Chapter 4: Non-Hardening Plasticity 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Classical Theories of Plasticity 4.3 Application of Classical Theory to Uniform Stress States 4.4 Application of Classical Theory to Non-Uniform Stress States 4.5 Hencky versus Prandtl-Reuss References Exercises

Chapter 5: Elastic-Perfect Plasticity 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Elastic-Plastic Bending of Beams 5.3 Elastic-Plastic Torsion 5.4 Closed Thick-Walled Pressure Cylinder with Closed-Ends 5.5 Open-Ended Cylinder and Thin Disc Under Pressure 5.6 Rotating Disc References Exercises

Chapter 6: Slip Line Fields 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Slip Line Field Theory 6.3 Frictionless Extrusion Through Parallel Dies 6.4 Frictionless Extrusion Through Inclined Dies 6.5 Extrusion With Friction Through Parallel Dies 6.6 Notched Bar in Tension 6.7 Die Indentation 6.8 Rough Die Indentation 6.9 Lubricated Die Indentation References Exercises

Chapter 7: Limit Analysis 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Collapse of Beams 7.3 Collapse of Structures 7.4 Die Indentation 7.5 Extrusion 7.6 Strip Rolling 7.7 Transverse Loading of Circular Plates 7.8 Concluding Remarks References Exercises

Chapter 8: Crystal Plasticity 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Resolved Shear Stress and Strain 8.3 Lattice Slip Systems 8.4 Hardening 8.5 Yield Surface 8.6 Flow Rule 8.7 Micro- to Macro-Plasticity 8.6 Subsequent Yield Surface 8.7 Summary References Exercises

Chapter 9: The Flow Curve 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Equivalence in Plasticity 9.3 Uniaxial Tests 9.4 Torsion Tests 9.5 Uniaxial and Torsional Equivalence 9.6 Modified Compression Tests 9.7 Bulge Test 9.8 Equations to the Flow Curve 9.9 Strain and Work Hardening Hypotheses 9.10 Concluding Remarks References Examples

Chapter 10: Plasticity With Hardening 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Conditions Associated with the Yield Surface 10.3 Isotropic Hardening 10.4 Validation of Levy-Mises and Drucker Flow Rules 10.5 Non-Associated Flow Rules 10.6 Prandtl-Reuss Flow Theory 10.7 Kinematic Hardening 10.8 Concluding Remarks References Exercises

Chapter 11; Orthotropic Plasticity 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Orthotropic Flow Potential 11.3 Orthotropic Flow Curves 11.4 Planar Isotropy 11.5 Rolled Sheet Metals 11.6 Extruded Tubes 11.7 Non-Linear Strain Paths 11.8 Alternative Yield Criteria 11.9 Concluding Remarks References Exercises

Chapter 12: Plastic Instability 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Inelastic Buckling of Struts 12.3 Buckling of Plates 12.4 Tensile Instability 12.5 Circular Bulge Instability 12.6 Ellipsoidal Bulging of Orthotropic Sheet 12.7 Plate Stretching 12.8 Concluding Remarks References Exercises

Chapter 13: Stress Waves in Bars 13.1 Introduction 13.2 The Wave Equation 13.3 Particle Velocity 13.4 Longitudinal Impact of Bars 13.5 Plastic Waves 13.6 Plastic Stress Levels 13.7 Concluding Remarks References Exercises

Chapter 14: Production Processes 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Hot Forging 14.3 Cold Forging 14.4 Extrusion 14.5 Hot Rolling 14.6 Cold Rolling 14.7 Wire and Strip Drawing 14.8 Orthogonal Machining 14.8 Concluding Remarks References Exercises

Index