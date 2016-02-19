Basic Elements, Volume 5A
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Symbols
Preface to the Second Edition
Chapter 1. Composition of the Soil
1.1. Solid Phase Components
1.1.1. Inorganic Components
1.1.2. The Organic Components
1.2. The Liquid Phase
1.3. The Gas Phase
Chapter 2. Chemical Equilibria
2.1. The Condition for Equilibrium
2.2. Standard States and Activities
2.3. Activity Coefficients of Ions in Aqueous Solutions
2.3.1. Activity Coefficients in Mixed Aqueous Solutions at High Ionic Strength
2.4. Calculation of Equilibrium Constants from Thermodynamic Data
2.5. Some Thermodynamic Considerations
2.6. Illustrative Calculations
2.6.1. Calculation of the Thermodynamic Equilibrium Constant
2.6.2. Calculation of the Equilibrium Solution Composition at Low Electrolyte Level
2.6.3. Calculation of the Equilibrium Solution Composition at ‘High’ Electrolyte Level
2.7. Reactions Involving the Transfer of Protons and/or Electrons
2.7.1. Acid-Base Equilibria
2.7.2. Oxidation-Reduction Equilibria
2.7.3. The Electrometric Determination of pH and pe
2.8. Graphical Presentation of Solubility Equilibria
2.9. Surface Structure and Solubility
Literature Consulted
Chapter 3. Surface Interaction Between the Soil Solid Phase and the Soil Solution
3.1. The Surface Charge of the Solid Phase
3.2. Properties of the Liquid Layer Adjacent to the Solid Phase
3.2.1. The Extent of the Diffuse Double Layer at High Water Content
3.2.2. The Diffuse Double Layer at Low Liquid Content of the System
3.3. The Influence of the Interaction Between Solid and Liquid Phase on Soil Properties
Recommended Literature
Chapter 4. Adsorption of Cations by Soil
4.1. Qualitative Description of the Exchange Reaction
4.2. Experimental Approach
4.2.1. Interpretation of the Analysis-Data
4.2.2. Some Experimental Data
4.3. Model Considerations
4.4. The Exchange Equilibrium
4.4.1. Exchange Equations
4.4.2. Application of the Exchange Equations in Estimating Changes in Composition of Solution and Complex
4.5. Highly Selective Adsorption of Cations by Soil
4.5.1. Fixation of Cations in Clay Lattices
4.5.2. Complex Formation of Cations by Organic Matter Ligands
4.6. The Adsorption of H- and Al-Ions by Soil Constituents
4.6.1. Analysis of the Different Types of Adsorption Mechanisms
4.6.2. The Titration Curve of Soil Constituents
4.6.3. Correction of the Soil pH
4.6.4. Measurement of pH in Soil; The Suspension Effect
Illustrative Problems
Recommended Literature
Chapter 5. Adsorption of Anions by Soil
5.1. Anion Exclusion at Negatively Charged Surfaces
5.2. The Positive Adsorption of Anions
5.3. Phosphate ‘Fixation’
Illustrative Problems
Recommended Literature
Chapter 6. Common Solubility Equilibria in Soils
6.1. Carbonate Equilibria
6.1.1. The CO2-H2O System
6.1.2. Systems Containing CaCO3(s)
6.2. Iron Oxides and Hydroxides
6.2.1. Ferrous Compounds
6.2.2. Redox Reactions Involving Iron Compounds
6.2.3. pe-pH Diagams fo the System Hematite-Magnetite-Siderite-H2O
6.3. Aluminum
6.3.1. Al2O3-H2O System
6.3.2. Al2O3-SiO2-H2O System
6.4. Phosphorus
6.4.1. Solubility of Phosphates in Soils
6.4.2. Phosphate Solubility Diagram in the System Al2O3-Fe2O3-CaO-P2O5-H2O
6.5. Relevant Thermodynamic Data of the Systems Discussed
Illustrative Problems
Recommended and Consulted Literature
Chapter 7. Transport and Accumulation of Soluble Soil Components
7.1. Transport with and in the Liquid Phase
7.2. Solute Displacement in Soil
7.2.1. Displacement in Case of Complete Exchange
7.2.2. Displacement in Case of Incomplete Exchange
7.2.3. The Influence of the Exchange Isotherm on Solute Displacement
7.3. The Penetrating Solute Front
7.3.1. Influence of the Exchange Isotherm
7.3.2. Influence of Diffusion and Dispersion
7.3.3. Order of magnitude of the Front Spreading Effects
7.4. Some Practical Examples
7.4.1. Reclamation of Na-Soils
7.4.2. The Sodication Process
7.4.3. The Penetration of Trace Components Into Soil
7.5. Some Cautioning Remarks
Illustrative Problems
Chapter 8. Chemical Equilibria and Soil Formation
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Soil Formation and Soil Forming Factors
8.1.2. The Use of Water Analyses in the Study of Soil Formation
8.1.3. A Landscape Model
8.2. Weathering of Soil Minerals
8.2.1. Congruent and Incongruent Dissolution
8.2.2. Solubility and Stability Relationships
8.2.3. The Concept of Partial Equilibrium
8.2.4. Weathering Products
8.2.5. Decay of Organic Matter, Humification and Chelation
8.2.6. Composition of the Soil Solution
8.3. Soil Reduction and Oxidation
8.3.1. Environmental Requirements for Soil Reduction
8.3.2. The Sequential Appearance of Reduction Products Upon Flooding
8.3.3. Soil Reaction and Production of Alkalinity During Reduction
8.3.4. Water Regimes in Hydromorphic Soils
8.3.5. Weathering Under Seasonally Reduced Conditions
8.4. Reverse Weathering
8.4.1. Vertisols, Calcium Carbonate, Salinity and High pH
8.4.2. Absolute Accumulation of Iron Oxide
Illustrative Problems
Recommended Literature
Chapter 9. Saline and Sodic Soils
9.1. Chemical Characterization of Saline and Alkali Soils
9.2. Salinization of Soils Upon Irrigation
9.3. Sodication of Soils Upon Irrigation
9.4. Alkalinization Under Irrigation
9.5. Chemical Aspects of the Reclamation of Saline and Sodic Soils
Illustrative Problems
Consulted Literature
Recommended Literature
Chapter 10. Pollution of Soil
10.1. Soil as an Environmental Component
10.2. Recognition and Prediction of Soil Pollution
10.3. Nitrogen and Phosphorus in Soil
10.3.1. Pollution Effects Involving Nitrogen
10.3.2.Sources of (Excess) Nitrogen in Soil
10.3.3. Forms of Organic Nitrogen in Soil
10.3.4. Forms of Inorganic Nitrogen in Soil
10.3.5. The Pathway of Nitrogen Through Soil
10.3.6. Pollution Effects Involving Phosphates
10.3.7. Sources of Phosphates in Soil
10.3.8. The Interaction Between Phosphates and Soil
10.3.9. A Characteristic Phosphate Distribution Profile as Found on a Sewage Farm
10.4. Heavy Metals and Trace Elements
10.4.1. As, Arsenic
10.4.2. Cd, Cadmium
10.4.3. Co, Cobalt
10.4.4. Cr, Chromium
10.4.5. Cu, Copper
10.4.6. Hg, Mercury
10.4.7. Mo, Molybdenum
10.4.8. Ni, Nickel
10.4.9. Pb, Lead
10.4.10. Se, Selenium
10.4.11. V, Vanadium
10.4.12. Zn, Zinc
10.4.13. Chelation and Metal Mobility
10.5. Organic Pesticides in Soil
10.5.1. Bonding by Soil Constituents
10.5.2. Decomposition of Pesticides in Soil
10.6. Miscellaneous Soil Pollution Sources
10.6.1. Oil Spills and Oil Sludge Disposal
10.6.2. Gas Leakages
10.6.3. Sanitary Landfills
10.7. Positioning the Present Treatise with Respect to Adjacent Areas of Interest
Literature
Subject Index
Description
Developments in Soil Science, 5A: Soil Chemistry: A: Basic Elements focuses on the advancements in the processes, methodologies, principles, and approaches involved in soil chemistry.
The selection first elaborates on the composition of the soil, chemical equilibria, and surface interaction between the soil solid phase and the soil solution. Topics include properties of the liquid layer adjacent to the solid phase, influence of the interaction between solid and liquid phase on soil properties, reactions involving the transfer of protons and/or electrons, calculation of equilibrium constants from thermodynamic data, solid phase components, and gas phase. The manuscript then takes a look at the adsorption of cations and anions by soil, common solubility equilibria in soils, and transport and accumulation of soluble soil components. Discussions focus on solute displacement in soil, transport with and in the liquid phase, iron oxides and hydroxides, carbonate equilibria, anion exclusion at negatively charged surfaces, and highly selective adsorption of cations by soil.
The text ponders on the pollution of soil, saline and sodic soils, and chemical equilibria and soil formation, including weathering and soil minerals, reverse weathering, sodication of soils upon irrigation, chemical aspects of the reclamation of saline and sodic soils, and recognition and prediction of soil pollution.
The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers wanting to study soil chemistry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080869711
Reviews
@qu:This is one of the most valuable texts yet to appear on the topic of soil chemistry... I heartily recommend the book. @source: Geochimica and Cosmochimica Acta