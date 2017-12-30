Basic Digital Signal Processing describes the principles of digital signal processing and experiments with BASIC programs involving the fast Fourier theorem (FFT). The book reviews the fundamentals of the BASIC program, continuous and discrete time signals including analog signals, Fourier analysis, discrete Fourier transform, signal energy, power. The text also explains digital signal processing involving digital filters, linear time-variant systems, discrete time unit impulse, discrete-time convolution, and the alternative structure for second order infinite impulse response (IIR) sections. The text notes the importance of the effects of analogue/digital interfaces, of the aspects such as sampling and quantization of the analogue input, as well as the reconstruction of an analogue output from the processed digital signal. Digital filter design consists of two separate operations: 1) approximation—the determination of a realizable system function from some idealized 'target'; and 2) realization—the formulation of a signal flow graph and its implementation in hardware or software. Digital signal processing employs the FFT, a number of efficient algorithms that compute the discrete Fourier transform and the inverse discrete Fourier transform. The programmer can run the FFT methods using some BASIC programs. The book can prove useful for programmers, computer engineers, computer technicians, and computer instructors dealing with many aspects of computers such as networking, engineering or design.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Introduction to BASIC

1.1 Introduction

1.2 BASIC Basics

1.3 BASIC Variables

1.4 Input

1.5 Output

1.6 BASIC Arithmetic

1.7 Conditional Branches

1.8 Functions

1.9 Arrays

1.10 Subroutines

1.11 Graphics

1.12 Number Representations

Programs

1.1 Simple Demonstration

1.2 Demonstration of READ

1.3 Demonstration of a Loop

1.4 SETARRAY: Definition of Array Values

2 Continuous and Discrete Time Signals

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analogue Signals and Fourier Analysis

2.3 Fourier Analysis of Discrete Time Signals

2.4 Introduction to the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT)

2.5 Signal Energy and Power

2.6 References

Problems

Programs

2.1 FSUM: Fourier Series Summation

2.2 DDFT: Direct DFT Test Program

3 Digital Signal Processing

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Further Examples

3.3 Digital Filters

3.4 Linear Time-Invariant Systems

3.5 Discrete Time Unit Impulse

3.6 Discrete Time Convolution

3.7 System Function

3.8 Frequency Response

3.9 Gain and Phase Response Graphs

3.10 Phase Response and Group Delay

3.11 Poles and Zeros

3.12 Design of a Notch Filter by Pole and Zero Placement

3.13 Realizing IIR Digital Filters

3.14 Alternative Structure for Second Order IIR Sections

3.15 Reference

Problems

Programs

3.1 AVGE: Five Point Average

3.2 RECUR: Implementation of Equation (3.3)

3.3 GDFIL: General Digital Filter Implementation

3.4 HZAN: Gain and Phase Response

3.5 ANIIR: Gain and Phase Response of IIR Combination

3.6 GIIR: General IIR Filter Implementation

4 Digital Processing of Analogue Signals

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The Sampling Theorem

4.3 Digital Filtering of Analogue Signals

4.4 Sampling and Reconstruction in Practice

4.5 Quantisation of the Analogue Input

4.6 Nonlinear Signal Processing

4.7 References

Problems

Programs

4.1 QUANTISE: Mean and Mean Square Values of Quantisation Error

5 Digital Filter Design

5.1 Introduction

5.2 FIR Digital Filter Design by Fourier Series Approximation

5.3 Analysis of Fourier Series Approximation Method

5.4 Quadrature Phase FIR Filters

5.5 Using Windows to Improve the Gain Response

5.6 FIR Digital Filter Design by Frequency Sampling

5.7 Optimum FIR Digital Filter Design

5.8 Realization of FIR Digital Filters

5.9 Introduction to IIR Digital Filter Design

5.10 IIR Digital Filter Design by the Impulse Invariance Technique

5.11 IIR Digital Filter Design by the Bilinear Transformation Technique

5.12 Implementation in Finite Word-Length Fixed Point Arithmetic

5.13 References

Problems

Programs

5.1 FSA: FIR Filter Design by Fourier Series Approximation

5.2 FREQSAMP: FIR Filter Design by Frequency Sampling

5.3 BUTT: H(s) for Butterworth Lowpass Filter

5.4 CHEB: H(s) for Chebychev Lowpass Filter

5.5 ELLIP: H(s) for Elliptical Lowpass Filter

5.6 BTRANS: Bandpass/Stop Transformations

5.7 IMPINV: IIR Design by Impulse Invariance Method

5.8 BILIN: Bilinear Transformation of Biquadratic Section

5.9 FIXFIR: Simulation of FIR Filter in Fixed Point

5.10 FIXIIR: Simulation of IIR Filter in Fixed Point

6 Fast Fourier Transform Methods

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT)

6.3 Inverse Discrete Fourier Transform (IDFT)

6.4 Circular and Linear Shifts

6.5 Circular Convolution

6.6 The Fast Fourier Transform (FFT)

6.7 Computational Aspects of the FFT

6.8 Applications of the FFT

6.9 Fourier Analysis and Synthesis using the FFT

6.10 Faster FFT for Real Input

6.11 Fast Convolution

6.12 Decimation and Interpolation

6.13 Spectral Analysis

6.13 References

Problems

Programs

6.1 FFT: DFT Evaluation using Decimation in Time Algorithm

6.2 SIGSYN: Signal Analysis

6.3 REALFFT: Simultaneous FFT of Two Real Sequences

6.4 FASTCONV: Fast Convolution

6.5 INTERPOL: Interpolation using FFT

Appendix: Analogue System Theory

Programs

A.1 HS AN: Frequency Response of H(s) Expressed as Serial Cascade

A.2 SERPAR: Serial to Parallel Conversion

Index