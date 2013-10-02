Basic Cartography: For Students and Technicians; Exercise Manual
1st Edition
Editors: R W Anson F J Ormeling
eBook ISBN: 9781483257129
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd October 2013
Page Count: 296
Description
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 The History of Cartography
Exercise No. 1: Cartographic History of the Student's Country
2: The Effect of Social and Cultural Factors on Cartography
3: Angle of Viewing the Earth in Maps
4: Eastern Asian Cartography
5: Component Analysis of Old Maps
Chapter 2 Mathematical Cartography
Exercise No. 1: The Map Scale
2: Earth Shape, Grid and Graticule
3: Tangent Projection Systems
4: Secant Projection Systems
5: An Equal-Area Cylindrical Projection
6: An Equal-Area Pseudoconical Projection
7: Planispheres
8: Planispheres and their Deformation
9: Interrupted Projection Systems
10: The Quintuple Projection
Chapter 3 Theory of Cartographic Expression and Design
Exercise No. 1: Generalisation
2: Isolines
3: Fixed Value Dot Mapping
4: Data Representation Using Proportion Symbols
5: Flowlines
6: Movement Expressed by Arrows
7: Choropleth Mapping
8: Proportional Shading
9: Triangular Graphs
10: Dasymetric Mapping
Chapter 4 Techniques of Map Drawing and Lettering
Exercise No. 0: Representation of Settlements
1: Line Construction
2: Map Lettering
3: Map Lettering
4: Hill Shading Using an Airbrush
5: Creation of a Colour Solid
6: Scale Transfer
7: Parallel Lines and Roads
8: Simple and Complex Symbols
Chapter 5 Map Reproduction Techniques
Exercise No. 1: Exercise on Map Production Techniques
Chapter 6 Topographic Cartography
Exercise No. 1: Map Orientation
2: Production of a Topographic Map at 1: 200,000
3: Production of a General Map at 1: 500,000
4: Hydrography
5: Relief Representation I
6: Relief Representation II
7: Relief Representation III
Chapter 7 Map Compilation and Generalisation
Exercise No. 0: Generalisation of Topographic Map Detail
1: Drawing a City Plan
2: Drafting of a Road Map
3: Drawing a Leisure Map
4: Preliminary Layout
5: Differentiation of Linear Features
6: Generalising Boundaries
7: The Generalisation of Various Features
8: Name Placement
9: Map Legend Specification
Chapter 8 Thematic Cartography
Exercise No. 1: Coal Transportation
2: Urban Accessibility Map
3: Arable Crop Typology
4: Demographic Map
5: Population Density Map
6: Editing an Agricultural Map
7: Mapping Transportation
Chapter 9 Computer-Assisted Cartography
Exercise No. 1: Digitising
2: Formulating a Logic for a C-A-C Routine
3: Computer-Assisted Plotting
4: Combining Conventional and C-A Cartography
5: Change of Projection
6: C-A Topographic Sheet Compilation
7: Thematic Map Scaling and Generalisation
8: Compiling a C-A Thematic Atlas
9: Developing a C-A-C System
About the Editor
R W Anson
Affiliations and Expertise
Principle Lecturer in Cartography at the School of Planning, Oxford Brookes University
F J Ormeling
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Utrecht, Netherlands
