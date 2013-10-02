Basic Cartography: For Students and Technicians; Exercise Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483257129

Basic Cartography: For Students and Technicians; Exercise Manual

1st Edition

Editors: R W Anson F J Ormeling
eBook ISBN: 9781483257129
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd October 2013
Page Count: 296
Description

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 The History of Cartography

Exercise No. 1: Cartographic History of the Student's Country

2: The Effect of Social and Cultural Factors on Cartography

3: Angle of Viewing the Earth in Maps

4: Eastern Asian Cartography

5: Component Analysis of Old Maps

Chapter 2 Mathematical Cartography

Exercise No. 1: The Map Scale

2: Earth Shape, Grid and Graticule

3: Tangent Projection Systems

4: Secant Projection Systems

5: An Equal-Area Cylindrical Projection

6: An Equal-Area Pseudoconical Projection

7: Planispheres

8: Planispheres and their Deformation

9: Interrupted Projection Systems

10: The Quintuple Projection

Chapter 3 Theory of Cartographic Expression and Design

Exercise No. 1: Generalisation

2: Isolines

3: Fixed Value Dot Mapping

4: Data Representation Using Proportion Symbols

5: Flowlines

6: Movement Expressed by Arrows

7: Choropleth Mapping

8: Proportional Shading

9: Triangular Graphs

10: Dasymetric Mapping

Chapter 4 Techniques of Map Drawing and Lettering

Exercise No. 0: Representation of Settlements

1: Line Construction

2: Map Lettering

3: Map Lettering

4: Hill Shading Using an Airbrush

5: Creation of a Colour Solid

6: Scale Transfer

7: Parallel Lines and Roads

8: Simple and Complex Symbols

Chapter 5 Map Reproduction Techniques

Exercise No. 1: Exercise on Map Production Techniques

Chapter 6 Topographic Cartography

Exercise No. 1: Map Orientation

2: Production of a Topographic Map at 1: 200,000

3: Production of a General Map at 1: 500,000

4: Hydrography

5: Relief Representation I

6: Relief Representation II

7: Relief Representation III

Chapter 7 Map Compilation and Generalisation

Exercise No. 0: Generalisation of Topographic Map Detail

1: Drawing a City Plan

2: Drafting of a Road Map

3: Drawing a Leisure Map

4: Preliminary Layout

5: Differentiation of Linear Features

6: Generalising Boundaries

7: The Generalisation of Various Features

8: Name Placement

9: Map Legend Specification

Chapter 8 Thematic Cartography

Exercise No. 1: Coal Transportation

2: Urban Accessibility Map

3: Arable Crop Typology

4: Demographic Map

5: Population Density Map

6: Editing an Agricultural Map

7: Mapping Transportation

Chapter 9 Computer-Assisted Cartography

Exercise No. 1: Digitising

2: Formulating a Logic for a C-A-C Routine

3: Computer-Assisted Plotting

4: Combining Conventional and C-A Cartography

5: Change of Projection

6: C-A Topographic Sheet Compilation

7: Thematic Map Scaling and Generalisation

8: Compiling a C-A Thematic Atlas

9: Developing a C-A-C System

