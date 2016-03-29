Barrett’s Esophagus: Emerging Evidence for Improved Clinical Practice is a comprehensive reference on the treatment and new imaging modalities of Barrett’s Esophagus for researchers, clinicians, and scholars. Each chapter is composed from the perspective of investigators who summarize the data as well as the reasoning behind why those studies were conceived.

In addition, the future directions of research are discussed within each chapter, providing insights from the investigators. Research questions are described, and cutting-edge applications are explained. Each chapter contains clinical scenarios to highlight the directions in which the research is, and should be, heading.