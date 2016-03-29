Barrett’s Esophagus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128025116, 9780128026496

Barrett’s Esophagus

1st Edition

Emerging Evidence for Improved Clinical Practice

Authors: Douglas Pleskow Tolga Erim
eBook ISBN: 9780128026496
Paperback ISBN: 9780128025116
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th March 2016
Page Count: 234
Description

Barrett’s Esophagus: Emerging Evidence for Improved Clinical Practice is a comprehensive reference on the treatment and new imaging modalities of Barrett’s Esophagus for researchers, clinicians, and scholars. Each chapter is composed from the perspective of investigators who summarize the data as well as the reasoning behind why those studies were conceived.

In addition, the future directions of research are discussed within each chapter, providing insights from the investigators. Research questions are described, and cutting-edge applications are explained. Each chapter contains clinical scenarios to highlight the directions in which the research is, and should be, heading.

Key Features

  • Provides a perspective into the research behind Barrett’s Esophagus
  • Emphasizes the emerging technologies in surveillance and treatment of Barrett’s
  • Features clinical scenarios to highlight the directions in which research is, and should be, heading
  • Includes coverage of current guidelines and discussions on where these guidelines fall short

Readership

Gastroenterology Researchers and Gastroenterologists.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.   A disease entity is identified
Chapter 2.   Fluctuating risk factors and epidemiology
Chapter 3.   Metaplasia and dysplasia in Barrett’s esophagus
Chapter 4.  Genetics of Barrett’s and Esophageal Adenocarcinoma: implications for prevention, diagnosis and treatment                          
Chapter 5.  Biomarkers in Barrett’s and Esophageal Adenocarcinoma
Chapter 6.  Diagnosis of Barrett’s esophagus
Chapter 7.  Screening and surveillance of Barrett’s esophagus
Chapter 8.   Enhanced Imaging of the Esophagus: Spectroscopy 
Chapter 9.  Enhanced Imaging of the Esophagus : Optical Coherence Tomography
Chapter 10.  Enhanced Imaging of the Esophagus : Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy
Chapter 11.  History of ablative therapies for Barrett’s and superficial adenocarcinoma                          
Chapter 12.  Radiofrequency ablation      
Chapter 13.  Cryospray ablation
Chapter 14.  Endoscopic surgical therapies
Chapter 15.  Chemoprevention of Barrett’s and Adenocarcinoma
Chapter 16.  Post treatment surveillance, risk for recurrence of Barrett’s and adenocarcinoma after treatment

No. of pages:
234
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128026496
Paperback ISBN:
9780128025116

About the Author

Douglas Pleskow

Douglas Pleskow

Dr. Pleskow’s major research interests have been the study of serologic markers in pancreatic disease, therapeutic pancreaticobiliary endoscopy and endoscopic ultrasound. He pioneered the endoscopic placement of gold markers in patients with pancreaticobiliary malignancy to facilitate Cyberknife therapy. He and his colleagues have worked closely on the endoscopic treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett’s esophagus. Dr. Pleskow is also an active and influential member of the NPF (National Pancreas Foundation) board and its Executive Committee. He has also previously served as Executive Director and currently presides over the Scientific Advisory Committee and sits on the Grant Review Council. Dr. Pleskow holds board certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine (Gastroenterology).

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Colon Cancer Center; Co-Director, GI Endoscopy, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians; Associate Clinical Professor, Medicine, Harvard Medical School, USA

Tolga Erim

Tolga Erim

Dr. Erim is currently the Director of Endoscopy at Cleveland Clinic Florida. His major clinical interests are Barrett's esophagus, minimally invasive mucosal resection techniques, therapeutic pancreaticobiliary endoscopy and endoscopic ultrasound.

Affiliations and Expertise

Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Cleveland Clinic, Weston, FL, USA

