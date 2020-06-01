Barkhausen Noise for Non-destructive Testing and Materials Characterization in Low Carbon Steels

He was born on September 23, 1958 in Puebla. Metallurgical Engineer (1982) and Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from the ESIQIE of the National Polytechnic Institute, Instituto Politécnico Nacional (IPN), (1985); PhD from the Ecole Polytechnique of University of Montreal, Canada (1990); Postdoc at the University of Montreal, Canada (1990-1991) and member of the National System of Researchers. He was a leader in the disciplines of mechanical integrity, irrigation methodologies, equipment reliability and process facilities of the national oil sector, forming one of the most solid, prolific and multidisciplinary groups in disciplines related to mechanical integrity at the national level. In the academic field, he participated as Auxiliaire à l'importance in the Ecole Polytechnique in Canada (1987-1991) and since 1991 he has worked as a full time Professor and Researcher in the ESIQIE of the IPN. He has actively participated in the link with the Mexican and Canadian industry from the early stages of his professional practice, collaborating in different projects linked by the Center de Développement Technologique de l'Ecole Polytechnique de Montréal for Quartier Général de la Défense National du Canada, Noranda Technology Center, Shell Canada and Bombardier Inc. Canada (1987 to 1991). In Mexico since 1991, directing projects for the companies CONDUMEX and ACUMEX. From 1998 to date, he has directed more than 70 Scientific and Technological Collaboration Agreements between the IPN and Pemex Exploration and Production, consolidating in the ESIQIE a multidisciplinary working group, made up of academics, researchers and professionals from different branches of engineering, whose main objective is the creation, implementation and use of scientific developments and technological tools in the area of mechanical integrity and reliability in pipelines and facilities, contributing to the development of the country's oil industry. Dr. Hallen has divulged much of the scientific and technological developments in which he has participated, as well as those that have emanated from the projects under his direction, having published to date 124 papers and directed 45 Bachelor, Master, and Doctoral Theses. In recognition of his career as a teacher and researcher, the IPN awarded him in 2015 with the highest distinction granted by that house of studies, the Presa Lázaro Cárdenas del Rio.