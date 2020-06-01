Barkhausen Noise for Non-destructive Testing and Materials Characterization in Low Carbon Steels
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Origin and applications of Barkhausen noise
2. Measurements methods
3. Quantitative characterization of Barkhausen noise
4. Materials
5. Barkhausen noise as a non-destructive testing tool
6. Correlation between Barkhausen noise and magnetocrsyatalline energy (MCE)
7. Model for the correlation between Barkhausen noise and magnetocrsyatalline energy
8. Future trends and application of Barkhausen noise
Description
Barkhausen noise as a tool for nondestructive testing and materials characterization in low carbon steels describes the fundamentals of Barkhausen noise and its potential non-destructive testing and materials characterization applications.
Not only does the book discuss fundamentals, it reviews recent discoveries such as the correlation between magnetocrystalline energy and Barkhausen noise, the modelling of this relationship, and the application of this technique in the characterization of magnetic materials. The book presents a balanced approach, reviewing the disadvantages and advantages of using this technique and its comparison over other magnetic testing techniques.
Barkhausen noise also looks towards future applications of this technique, in particular its potential industrial application as a method for pipeline inspection, reviewing its current advantages and barriers to implementation.
The book is suitable for materials scientists, researchers and engineers and may be applicable for those working in metallurgical plants.
Key Features
- Provides detailed explanation for the stochastic and deterministic characteristics of Barkhausen noise
- Discusses principles of applying Barkhausen noise as a non-destructive method and method for magnetic material characterization
- Reviews advantages and disadvantages of this non-destructive testing technique and compares it to other competitive techniques
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D, may also be applicable for physicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028001
About the Editors
Tu Le Manh Editor
He is a Metallurgical Engineer (2010) and Master of Science in Extractive Metallurgy (2011) from Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Moa, Cuba, and PhD in Metallurgy and Materials Science (2016) from National Polytechnic Institute, Instituto Politécnico Nacional (IPN), Mexico. Lecturer at Thai Nguyen University of Technology, Vietnam (2011). Postdoctoral researcher at Autonomous Metropolitan University, Mexico (2016-2018). Member of the National System of Researchers, Sistema Nacional de Investigadores (SNI), CONACYT (2018). He was a Visiting professor and senior researcher at Escuela Superior de Ingenieria Quimica e Industrias Extractivas (ESIQIE) of National Polytechnic Institute (2018). Currently, he is a professor and senior researcher at Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering, Phenikaa Institute for Advanced study (PIAS), PHENIKAA University – PHENIKAA Research and Technology Institute (PRATI), A&A Green Phoenix Group, Viet Nam. His research is on crystallographic texture (X-ray macrotexture and EBSD microtexture), Barkhausen noise measurements, magnetic and mechanical anisotropy of polycrystalline materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Politechnico Nacional (IPN), Mexico
Jose Alberto Benitez Perez Editor
Graduated in Physics from Universidad de Oriente, Cuba (1997), Master in Physics, Universidad de La Habana, Cuba; PhD. in Physics, Universidad de Oriente in collaboration with University of Sao Paulo, Brazil (2017). Postdoctoral researcher at the Mechanics Faculty in the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil (2009), Visiting professor at University of Aveiro, Portugal (2010). Member of the National System of Researchers, Sistema Nacional de Investigadores (SNI), CONACYT since 2012. Currently, he is a professor and senior researcher at National Polytechnic Institute, Mexico. Member of the Master in Science in Electronic Engineering post-graduation program and member of the Doctorate of Engineering in Communications and Electronics post-graduation program at IPN, Mexico. He has 20 years of experience on the research about Magnetic Barkhausen Effect, and he has published more than 35 papers about this method and others electromagnetic non-destructive testing methods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Politechnico Nacional (IPN), Mexico
J. H. Espina Hernández Editor
He holds a BS in Electronics (1993), a MSc in Automation (1998) and a PhD in Technical Sciences (2005) from Havana University of Technology, Cuba. He performed his PhD research at the Vienna University of Technology (Austria) under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Roland Grossinger in the topic of magnetic measurement techniques. He was a senior researcher and professor of electronics and measuring techniques at Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN), Mexico from 2006 till 2017. At the moment, he is a member of the R&D departament in s::can, working as project manager in electronics and measuring techniques.
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Politechnico Nacional (IPN), Mexico
Jose Manuel Hallen Lopez Editor
He was born on September 23, 1958 in Puebla. Metallurgical Engineer (1982) and Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from the ESIQIE of the National Polytechnic Institute, Instituto Politécnico Nacional (IPN), (1985); PhD from the Ecole Polytechnique of University of Montreal, Canada (1990); Postdoc at the University of Montreal, Canada (1990-1991) and member of the National System of Researchers. He was a leader in the disciplines of mechanical integrity, irrigation methodologies, equipment reliability and process facilities of the national oil sector, forming one of the most solid, prolific and multidisciplinary groups in disciplines related to mechanical integrity at the national level. In the academic field, he participated as Auxiliaire à l'importance in the Ecole Polytechnique in Canada (1987-1991) and since 1991 he has worked as a full time Professor and Researcher in the ESIQIE of the IPN. He has actively participated in the link with the Mexican and Canadian industry from the early stages of his professional practice, collaborating in different projects linked by the Center de Développement Technologique de l'Ecole Polytechnique de Montréal for Quartier Général de la Défense National du Canada, Noranda Technology Center, Shell Canada and Bombardier Inc. Canada (1987 to 1991). In Mexico since 1991, directing projects for the companies CONDUMEX and ACUMEX. From 1998 to date, he has directed more than 70 Scientific and Technological Collaboration Agreements between the IPN and Pemex Exploration and Production, consolidating in the ESIQIE a multidisciplinary working group, made up of academics, researchers and professionals from different branches of engineering, whose main objective is the creation, implementation and use of scientific developments and technological tools in the area of mechanical integrity and reliability in pipelines and facilities, contributing to the development of the country's oil industry. Dr. Hallen has divulged much of the scientific and technological developments in which he has participated, as well as those that have emanated from the projects under his direction, having published to date 124 papers and directed 45 Bachelor, Master, and Doctoral Theses. In recognition of his career as a teacher and researcher, the IPN awarded him in 2015 with the highest distinction granted by that house of studies, the Presa Lázaro Cárdenas del Rio.
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Politechnico Nacional (IPN), Mexico