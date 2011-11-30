Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 91-6
1st Edition
Description
A comprehensive review of bariatric and metabolic surgery for the general surgery! Topics include: The obesity epidemic/economic impact and diabetes epidemic/economic impact, physiology of obesity/diabetes, physiology of weight loss surgery, history of bariatric surgery, laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding, sleeve gastrectomy, biliopancreatic diversion/duodenal switch, laparoscopic gastric bypass, complications of laparoscopic adjustable gastric binding, complications of laparoscopic gastric bypass, outcomes/comparative effectiveness studies, co-morbidity reduction data, economic impact of bariatric surgery, adolescent bariatric surgery, revisional bariatric surgery, the future of bariatric surgery, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 30th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455710447
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712137
About the Authors
Shanu Kothari Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgery, Gundersen Lutheran Health System, LaCrosse, WI