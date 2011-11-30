Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710447, 9781455712137

Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 91-6

1st Edition

Authors: Shanu Kothari
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710447
eBook ISBN: 9781455712137
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th November 2011
Description

A comprehensive review of bariatric and metabolic surgery for the general surgery! Topics include: The obesity epidemic/economic impact and diabetes epidemic/economic impact, physiology of obesity/diabetes, physiology of weight loss surgery, history of bariatric surgery, laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding, sleeve gastrectomy, biliopancreatic diversion/duodenal switch, laparoscopic gastric bypass,   complications of laparoscopic adjustable gastric binding, complications of laparoscopic gastric bypass, outcomes/comparative effectiveness studies, co-morbidity reduction data, economic impact of bariatric surgery, adolescent bariatric surgery, revisional bariatric surgery, the future of bariatric surgery, and more!

About the Authors

Shanu Kothari Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery, Gundersen Lutheran Health System, LaCrosse, WI

