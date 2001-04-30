Banach Spaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444507495, 9780080528373

Banach Spaces, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Corneliu Constantinescu
eBook ISBN: 9780080528373
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444507495
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 30th April 2001
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Introduction.
Some Notation and Terminology.

  1. Banach Spaces.
    1.1 Normed Spaces.
    1.1.1 General Results.
    1.1.2 Some Standard Examples.
    1.1.3 Minkowski's Theorem.
    1.1.4 Locally Compact Normed Spaces.
    1.1.5 Products of Normed Spaces.
    1.1.6 Summable Families.
    Exercises.
    1.2 Operators.
    1.2.1 General Results.
    1.2.2 Standard Examples.
    1.2.3 Infinite Matrices.
    1.2.4 Quotient Spaces.
    1.2.5 Complemented Subspaces.
    1.2.6 The Topology of Pointwise Convergence.
    1.2.7 Convex Sets.
    1.2.8 The Alaoglu-Bourbaki Theorem.
    1.2.9 Bilinear Maps.
    Exercises.
    1.3 The Hahn-Banach Theorem.
    1.3.1 The Banach Theorem.
    1.3.2 Examples in Measure Theory.
    1.3.3 The Hahn-Banach Theorem.
    1.3.4 The Transpose of an Operator.
    1.3.5 Polar Sets.
    1.3.6 The Bidual.
    1.3.7 The Krein-Šmulian Theorem.
    1.3.8 Reflexive Spaces.
    1.3.9 Completion of Normed Spaces.
    1.3.10 Analytic Functions.
    Exercises.
    1.4 Applications of Baire's Theorem.
    1.4.1 The Banach-Steinhaus Theorem.
    1.4.2 Open Mapping Principle.
    Exercises.
    1.5 Banach Categories.
    1.5.1 Definitions.
    1.5.2 Functors.
    1.6 Nuclear Maps.
    1.6.1 General Results.
    1.6.2 Examples.
    1.7 Ordered Banach Spaces.
    1.7.1 Ordered Normed Spaces.
    1.7.2 Order Continuity.
    Name Index. Subject Index. Symbol Index.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2001
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080528373
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444507495

