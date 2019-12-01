Balancing Regional Greenhouse Gas Budgets
1st Edition
Accounting for Natural and Anthropogenic Flows of CO2 and other Trace Gases
Description
Balancing Regional Greenhouse Gas Budgets: Accounting for Natural and Anthropogenic Flows of CO2 and Other Trace Gases provides a synthesis of greenhouse gas budgeting activities across the world. Organized in four sections, including background, methods, case studies and opportunities, it is an interdisciplinary book covering both science and policy. All environments are covered, from terrestrial to ocean, along with atmospheric processes using models, inventories and observations to give a complete overview of greenhouse gas accounting. Perspectives presented give readers the tools necessary to understand budget activities, think critically, and use the framework to carry out initiatives.
Key Features
- Written by a combination of experts across career stages, presenting an integrated perspective for graduate students and professionals alike
- Includes sections authored by those involved in both early and later IPCC assessments
- Provides an interdisciplinary resource that spans many topics and methodologies in oceanic, land and atmospheric processes
Readership
Scientists from academic and research institutions working on greenhouse gas budgeting at a national, sub-national or regional scale; scientists and policy-makers associated with NGO and governmental activities related to greenhouse gas
Table of Contents
Section 1: Background
1. What is a budget, examples, relevance to science/policy
Pep Canadell
2. Technical aspects from science perspective
Philippe Ciais
3. Technical aspects from policy perspective
Glen Peters
Section 2: Methodology
4. Inventory and economic approaches
Tom Oda
5. Bottom-up approaches, process & bookkeeping models
Ben Poulter, Julia Pongratz
6. Top-down approaches
Rona Thompson
Section 3: Case studies
7. Arctic
Roisin Commane
8. Boreal
Daniel Hayes
9. Temperate
Ben Poulter
10. Tropical
Luis Aragao
11. Semi-arid
Vanessa Havard
12. Urban
Lucy Hutyra
13. Ocean
Jamie Palter
14. Nearshore
Lizzie Mcleod
Section 4: Opportunities
15. Spaceborne opportunities and top-down constraints
Prabir Patra
16. Other GHGs
Rona Thompson
17. Informing scenario development
Kathy Hibbard
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149522
About the Editor
Benjamin Poulter
Dr Ben Poulter is a Research Scientist in the Biospheric Sciences Lab at the Earth Sciences Division of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. He is an expert in modeling and monitoring terrestrial ecosystems and fluxes of carbon dioxide and methane between the land surface and atmosphere. He was a Contributing Author to Working Groups I and III of the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and has published numerous manuscripts on vegetation and wetland dynamics in response to disturbance, changing climate and atmospheric CO2.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biospheric Sciences Lab, Goddard Space Flight Center, NASA, University of Maryland College Park
Joseph Canadell
Dr Josep G. Canadell is the Executive Director of the Global Carbon Project and senior principal research scientist at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization in Australia. His work focuses on collaborative and integrative research to study the human perturbation of the carbon cycle and the global budgets of carbon, methane and nitrous oxide. Additional interest is on assessing the size and vulnerability of earth’s carbon pools and pathways to decarbonization. He has contributed to the last two Assessment Reports of the IPCC and publishes in the field of global ecology and earth system sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director of the Global Carbon Project and Senior Principal Research Scientist CSIRO
Daniel Hayes
Dr Daniel Hayes is Assistant Professor in the School of Forest Resources at the University of Maine. He teaches, does research and performs outreach in the use of remote sensing in forest inventory and ecosystem applications. He studies the role of climate change and disturbance in the dynamics of terrestrial ecosystems, with a focus on Arctic and Boreal regions. He has contributed to various regional, continental and global carbon budget modeling and synthesis efforts and publishes on the methods and results of multi-disciplinary, ecosystem-scale scientific investigations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forest Resources, University of Maine
Rona Thompson
Dr Rona Thompson is a Research scientist at the Norwegian Institute for Air Research. Her research focuses on the modelling of atmospheric species, especially greenhouse gases, and improving knowledge of their sources and sinks through using statistical optimization methods. She was a contributing author to Working Group I to the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and has published numerous articles on the emissions and atmospheric transport of greenhouse gases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Norwegian Institute for Air Research, CICERO