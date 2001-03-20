Balance Sheet Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732476, 9781855738775

Balance Sheet Structures

1st Edition

Editors: Anthony N Birts
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855732476
eBook ISBN: 9781855738775
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 20th March 2001
Page Count: 192
Description

Balance sheet structures is a practical and comprehensive guide to balance sheet issues. The book begins by covering the financial theory necessary for an understanding of the debt versus equity issue and then focuses on real world issues by discussing answers to the questions

Why do companies have balance sheets structured as they are?
Do industry differences rule the structure?
Does a multinational differ greatly from a domestic company?
Does management's attitude to risk have any effect?

These questions are looked at through a series of case studies, mostly written by those who are responsible for the balance sheet structures they are living with. The book also aims to help the reader understand the interrelationship between debt and equity in terms of the overall value of the company and the impact on the company's cost of capital. It covers the various elements that make up the balance sheet, and the costs and benefits that attach to each and goes on to analyse the interrelationship between the business that the company is in, the maximisation of cash flows and the balance sheet that matches the business reality.

Balance sheet structures is an invaluable and concise guide intended for a wide range of interested parties, treasurers, bankers, directors and students of business and economics.

Readership

Treasurers, bankers, directors, and students of business and economics

Table of Contents

Debt versus equity; Setting optimum debt/equity ratios: Theory and practice; Elements of a group's capital structure; Developing a capital structure: Practitioners' approaches; The international dimension; Dividends; Managing stakeholder perceptions.

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855732476
eBook ISBN:
9781855738775

About the Editor

Anthony N Birts

Anthony N. Birts is currently Teaching Fellow in Finance at the School of Management, University of Bath, UK where he is also Director of the MBA Programmes. He did his MBA at Manchester Business School and previously worked at the Bank of America NT & SA where he was Vice President of Global Payments.

