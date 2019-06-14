Bailliere's Nurses' Dictionary - 27th Edition - ISBN: 9780702072796, 9780702075643

Bailliere's Nurses' Dictionary

27th Edition

Authors: Jayne Taylor
Paperback ISBN: 9780702072789
Paperback ISBN: 9780702072796
eBook ISBN: 9780702075643
eBook ISBN: 9780702075650
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th June 2019
Page Count: 566
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The 27th edition of this established and well-respected pocket dictionary has been thoroughly revised and updated to meet the needs of nurses and healthcare workers in a variety of clinical settings throughout the world. Packed with useful information, and now published in full-colour throughout, Baillière's Dictionary for Nurses and Healthcare Workers provides the essential pocket reference resource for everyone involved in nursing and healthcare.

Key Features

  • User friendly text presented in a handy pocket size format

  • Suitable for a variety of settings raging from the high-tech high-dependency environment to primary care and community settings

  • Clear artwork helps further clarify terms and difficult concepts

  • Includes common abbreviations, prefixes, suffixes and roots, together with units of measurement and normal values

  • Helpful appendices cover nutrition, resuscitation, first aid, medicines control, immunization and vaccinations, and prevention and control of infection

  • Ideal for all newcomers to the clinical and healthcare environment!

Table of Contents

Dictionary of terms

Appendices

  1. Nutrition

  2. Resuscitation

  3. First Aid

  4. Medicines and their Control

  5. The Legal and Professional Framework of Nursing

  6. Professional Standards of Practice and Behaviour for Nurses, Midwives and Nursing Associates

  7. Common Abbreviations

  8. Common Prefixes, Suffixes and Roots

  9. Units of Measurement and Tables of Normal Values

  10. Immunization and Vaccinations

  11. Prevention and Control of Infection

  12. Revalidation

  13. Clinical Supervision

Details

No. of pages:
566
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
14th June 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702072789
Paperback ISBN:
9780702072796
eBook ISBN:
9780702075643
eBook ISBN:
9780702075650

About the Author

Jayne Taylor

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Organisational Development, West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Watford, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.