Bacterial Pathogenesis, Part C: Identification, Regulation and Function of Virulence Factors, Volume 358
1st Edition
Alternatives to mammalian model systems. Virulence and essential gene identification. Global gene expression. Microarrays and proteomics. Bacterial perturbations of the eukaryotic cell cycle and apoptosis. Bacterial modification or exploitation of eukaryotic signal transduction. Type III secretion systems. Quarom sensing and gene regulation.
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today—truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Presents alternatives to mammalian model systems
- Discusses virulence and essential gene identification
- Defines global gene expression
Microbiologists, molecular biologists, biochemists, geneticists, immunologists, virologists, biomedical and clinical researchers
- 527
- English
- © Academic Press 2003
- 19th November 2002
- Academic Press
- 9780080569574
- 9780121822613
About the Serial Volume Editors
Virginia Clark Serial Volume Editor
School of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Rochester, New York, U.S.A.
Patrik Bavoil Serial Volume Editor
School of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Rochester, New York, U.S.A.