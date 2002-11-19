Bacterial Pathogenesis, Part C: Identification, Regulation and Function of Virulence Factors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822613, 9780080569574

Bacterial Pathogenesis, Part C: Identification, Regulation and Function of Virulence Factors, Volume 358

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Virginia Clark Patrik Bavoil
eBook ISBN: 9780080569574
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822613
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th November 2002
Page Count: 527
Price includes VAT/GST

Table of Contents

Alternatives to mammalian model systems. Virulence and essential gene identification. Global gene expression. Microarrays and proteomics. Bacterial perturbations of the eukaryotic cell cycle and apoptosis. Bacterial modification or exploitation of eukaryotic signal transduction. Type III secretion systems. Quarom sensing and gene regulation.

Description

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today—truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Presents alternatives to mammalian model systems

  • Discusses virulence and essential gene identification
  • Defines global gene expression

Readership

Microbiologists, molecular biologists, biochemists, geneticists, immunologists, virologists, biomedical and clinical researchers

Details

No. of pages:
527
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080569574
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121822613

Reviews

@from:PRAISE FOR THE SERIES @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:—NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:—ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:—BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:—CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:—AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be Colowick and Kaplan's multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:—ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:—JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Virginia Clark Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Rochester, New York, U.S.A.

Patrik Bavoil Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Rochester, New York, U.S.A.

