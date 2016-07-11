Bacterial Nanocellulose
1st Edition
From Biotechnology to Bio-Economy
Description
Bacterial Nanocellulose: From Biotechnology to Bio-Economy presents an overview on the current and future applications of bacterial nanocellulose, perspectives on the ecology and economics of its production, and a brief historic overview of BNC related companies.
Key Features
- Discusses recent progresses on the molecular mechanism of BNC biosynthesis, its regulation, and production techniques
- Covers advances in the use of BNC in bio- and nano-polymer composite materials
- Presents a detailed economic analysis of BNC production
- Provides an overview on the regulatory framework on the food and biomedical fields
- Reviews current research in the biomedical and food industries, identifies gaps, and suggests future needs
- Raises awareness about this material and its potential uses in emergent fields, such as the development of aerogels and optoelectronic devices
Readership
Chemical and biochemical engineers, biomedical engineers in industry and academia, materials scientists, and researchers in academia and industry working on nano-cellulose
Table of Contents
1. Taxonomic review and microbial ecology in bacterial nanocellulose fermentation
2. Bacterial Nano Cellulose synthesis
3. Molecular control over BNC biosynthesis
4. Bacterial NanoCellulose characterization
5. Bacterial cellulose aerogels
6. Bacterial cellulose as reinforcement for polymer matrices
7. Celluloses as food ingredients/additives: is there a room for BNC?
8. European Regulatory Framework on Novel Foods and Novel Food Additives
9. Medical and cosmetic applications of bacterial nanocellulose
10. Medical devices regulation
11. Optoelectronic Devices from Bacterial NanoCellulose
12. Process modelling and techno-economic evaluation of an industrial bacterial cellulose fermentation process
13. Nata de Coco Industry in the Philippines
14. Nata de coco industry in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 11th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444634665
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444634580
About the Editor
Miguel Gama
Miguel Gama received his Ph.D. in Biological Engineering at Minho University, in Portugal. He is currently Associate Professor with Habilitation at Minho University, where he directs the FUNCARB - FUNctional CARBohydrates Nanobiotechnology Group, a research group with about 20 researchers integrating the Centre of Biological Engineering (CEB) of UM. He has authored/edited 4 books, about 120 papers, and 2 patents. His research interests include enzyme technology, enzymatic degradation of biomass, and the development of biomaterials, with particular interest in bacterial nanocellulose, self-assembled amphiphilic nanogels and injectable hydrogels, aiming the development of applications for tissue regeneration and drug delivery. Recently Miguel Gama co-founded BCTECHNOLOGIES, L.Da, a start-up company that uses its integrated R&D capabilities, to provide scientific and technological solutions for the food and biomedical industry, based on the use of BNC; he is also the co-founder of SATISFIBRE, S.A., an emerging company engaged in the large-scale production of BNC, primarily for food applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Minho University, Biological Engineering Department, Campus de Gualtar, Braga, Portugal
Fernando Dourado
Fernando Dourado is a post-doc researcher at the Centre of Biological Engineering, from the University of Minho (UM). With a Ph.D. in Chemical and Biological Engineering he is also a member of the FUNCARB - FUNctional CARBohydrates Nanobiotechnology Group, integrating the Centre of Biological Engineering (CEB) of UM. He has been working on the production of bacterial nanocellulose (BNC) for biotechnological and biomedical applications. These activities include the production of BNC composite films and the surface modification of BNC nanofibers. In parallel he has been working on the development of a large-scale BNC production system. Recently Fernando Dourado co-founded BCTECHNOLOGIES, L.Da, a start-up company that uses its integrated R&D capabilities, to provide scientific and technological solutions for the food and biomedical industry, based on the use of BNC; he is also the co-founder, shareholder, and member of the board of administration of SATISFIBRE, S.A., an emerging company engaged in the large-scale production of BNC, primarily for food applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Minho University, Biological Engineering Department, Campus de Gualtar, Braga, Portugal
Stanislaw Bielecki
Stanisław Bielecki is a full professor at the Institute of Technical Biochemistry, Faculty of Biotechnology and Food Sciences of Lodz University of Technology, Lodz, Poland; he a specialist in the field of biotechnology, biocatalysis and biomaterials. His present scientific interest is focused on enzyme engineering and molecular control (-omics) of bacterial nanocellulose biosynthesis and its natural modification and application. He is the author of over 200 publications and 57 patent applications, including 46 approved patents, and his know-how and patents on bacterial nanocellulose production developed in his group led to commercialized production of nanocellulose and wound dressing (“Cellmat”). The team headed by Prof. Bielecki consists of researchers from various fields such as biochemistry, medical biology, microbiology, bioinformatics and genetic engineering. He is a Member of the Scientific Committee of the European Section on Applied Biocatalysis, European Federation of Biotechnology, previous chairman and member of the Committee of Biotechnology, Polish Academy of Sciences. Active in many national and international platforms for development of industrial biotechnology, he is also coordinator of the Polish Technological Platform for Bioeconomy. Rector of Lodz University of Technology, and a founder of BTL LTD Company, Lodz, Poland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Technical Biochemistry Lodz Lodz University of Technology, Lodz, Poland