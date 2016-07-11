Stanisław Bielecki is a full professor at the Institute of Technical Biochemistry, Faculty of Biotechnology and Food Sciences of Lodz University of Technology, Lodz, Poland; he a specialist in the field of biotechnology, biocatalysis and biomaterials. His present scientific interest is focused on enzyme engineering and molecular control (-omics) of bacterial nanocellulose biosynthesis and its natural modification and application. He is the author of over 200 publications and 57 patent applications, including 46 approved patents, and his know-how and patents on bacterial nanocellulose production developed in his group led to commercialized production of nanocellulose and wound dressing (“Cellmat”). The team headed by Prof. Bielecki consists of researchers from various fields such as biochemistry, medical biology, microbiology, bioinformatics and genetic engineering. He is a Member of the Scientific Committee of the European Section on Applied Biocatalysis, European Federation of Biotechnology, previous chairman and member of the Committee of Biotechnology, Polish Academy of Sciences. Active in many national and international platforms for development of industrial biotechnology, he is also coordinator of the Polish Technological Platform for Bioeconomy. Rector of Lodz University of Technology, and a founder of BTL LTD Company, Lodz, Poland.