Bacterial Immunoglobulin-binding Proteins V1
1st Edition
Description
Bacterial Immunoglobulin-Binding Proteins, Volume 1: Microbiology, Chemistry, and Biology investigates the immunoglobulin and Fc-binding proteins that have been isolated and characterized from a wide array of microorganisms, including protein A from staphylococcus and protein G from streptococcus. It examines the antigenic relationships among bacterial immunoglobulin-binding proteins, the immunoglobulin D-binding bacteria, the complement activation and bacterial immunoglobulin-binding proteins, the nature of the interaction of bacterial Fc receptors and immunoglobulin G, and the bacterial Fc receptors as putative virulence factors. Organized into 31 chapters, this volume begins with a historical overview of bacterial immunoglobulin-binding proteins, receptors for immunoglobulins, amino acid sequence of Fc receptors, and cloning of genes. It then discusses the staphylococcal protein A, including its biological activities and applications to immunotechnology. The book also explains the gene for staphylococcal protein A, immunoglobulin G Fc receptors of group A streptococci, and streptococcal protein G. It presents the structure and evolution of the streptococcal genes encoding protein G and interaction of bacterial immunoglobulin receptors with sites in the Fab region. It also discusses the lymphocyte stimulation by bacterial Fc receptors and cloning and expression of the beta protein gene of group B streptococci. The book concludes with a chapter on Fc receptors and the pathogenesis of bacterial infections in animals. This book will be of interest to biologists, microbiologists, chemists, and researchers working with immunoglobulin-binding proteins found in bacteria.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
1 Historical perspective
I. Background
II. Protein A: Fc Receptor Type I
III. Fc Receptors in ß-Hemolytic Streptococci
IV. Alternative Ig Binding: Nonimmune Fab Binding
V. Other Receptors for Immunoglobulins
VI. Amino Acid Sequence of Fc Receptors and Cloning of Genes
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
2 The type I bacterial immunoglobulin-binding protein: Staphylococcal protein A
I. Introduction
II. Biological Activities of Protein A
III. Applications of Protein A to Immunotechnology
IV. Summary
References
3 The gene for staphylococcal protein A
I. Cloning and Sequencing of the Gene
II. The Structure of the Gene
III. Expression of the Cloned Protein A Gene in Different Species
IV. Comparison of Protein A to Streptococcal Protein G
V. Chimeric Fc Receptors
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
4 Morphological distribution of Fc receptors on group A streptococci
I. Introduction
II. Electron Microscopic Demonstration of Fc Receptors
References
5 Immunoglobulin G Fc receptors of group A streptococci
I. Introduction
II. The Detection of IgG Fc Receptor Activity in Group A Streptococci
III. Classification of IgG Fc Receptors
IV. Restricted Binding of Human IgG by Group A Streptococcal Fc Receptors
V. Precipitation in Gel of Human Normal Sera by Group A Streptococcal Fc Receptor
VI. Isolation of an Allotype-Specific Fc Receptor from Group A Streptococci
VII. Purification of an Fc Receptor with Unrestricted Binding of Human IgG from Group A Streptococci
VIII. Relation between IgG Fc Receptor and Other Factors of Group A Streptococci
IX. Monoclonal Antibody to Group A Streptococcal Fc Receptor
X. Concluding Remarks
References
6 Type Ila and type lib immunoglobulin-binding proteins associated with group A streptococci
Text
References
7 Type II immunoglobulin receptor and its gene
I. Immunoglobulin G Receptors of Group A Streptococci
II. The frcA Gene
III. The FcRA76 Protein Deduced from the Nucleotide Sequence
IV. Evolutionary Relationship between FcRA and M Proteins
References
8 Type III Fc immunoglobulin-binding proteins from a group C streptococcus: Isolation and characterization
I. Introduction
II. Purification of a Type III Immunoglobulin-Binding Protein
III. Functional Properties of Type III Immunoglobulin-Binding Proteins
IV. Comparison of the Immunoglobulin-Binding Proteins Expressed by Human Group C and Group G Streptococci
V. Summary
References
9 Streptococcal protein G
I. Introduction
II. Purification of Protein G
III. Structure
IV. Binding Specificity and Affinity
V. Interaction with Other Proteins
VI. Some Functional Aspects of Protein G
References
10 Type III Fc receptors from streptococci of serological group L
I. Introduction
II. Interactions of L Streptococci with Immunoglobulin G
III. Isolation and Characterization of IgG Fc Receptors
IV. Conclusions
References
11 Structure and evolution of the streptococcal genes encoding protein G
I. Structure of Protein G
II. Structural Variation
III. Relation to Other Gram-Positive Cell Wall Proteins
IV. Localization of Functional Regions
V. Expression of the Cloned Gene in Recombinant Hosts
References
12 Type IV bacterial immunoglobulin-binding proteins
Text
Summary
References
13 Type V Fc receptor from Streptococcus zooepidemicus
I. Introduction
II. Isolation, Purification, and Physical Characteristics
III. Distribution among Isolates
IV. Functional Activity
V. Summary
References
14 Isolation and characterization of a type VI immunoglobulin-binding protein
Text
References
15 Antigenic relationships among bacterial immunoglobulin-binding proteins
I. Introduction
II. Antigenically and Functionally Distinct Immunoglobulin-Binding Proteins
III. Antigenically Related and Functionally Related Immunoglobulin-Binding Proteins
IV. Antigenically Related and Functionally Distinct Immunoglobulin-Binding Proteins
V. Summary
References
16 Group A streptococcal immunoglobulin A Fc receptors
I. Introduction
II. Binding of the Fc Part of Human IgA to Some Group A Streptococci
III. Presence of IgA Fc Receptor in Different Types of Group A Streptococci
IV. Separation of the IgA Fc Receptor from Other Streptococcal Factors
V. Characterization of the IgA Fc Receptor
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
17 Protein Arp, the immunoglobulin A receptor of group A streptococci
I. Introduction
II. Binding Properties of Strains Expressing Protein Arp
III. Expression of Protein Arp in Escherichia coli
IV. Sequence Studies: Relationship of Protein Arp to Streptococcal M Proteins
V. Genetic Regulation of the Protein Arp Gene
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
18 Immunoglobulin A Fc-binding proteins associated with group B streptococci
I. Introduction
II. Identification of IgA Fc-Binding Proteins Expressed by Group B Streptococci
III. Binding of slgA by IgA Fc-Binding Strains of Group B Streptococci
IV. Identification of ß Antigen Expressed by Group B Streptococci
V. Comparison of ß Antigen and IgA Fc-Binding Proteins
VI. Expression of ß Antigen/IgA Fc-Binding Proteins by Individual Colonies of Group B Streptococci
VII. Relationship of Low-Molecular-Weight Secreted ß Antigen to Other Forms of the Molecule
VIII. Affinity Purification of Low-Molecule-Weight Secreted ß Antigen
IX. IgG Fc Binding by Group B Streptococci
X. Summary
References
19 Cloning and expression of the ß protein gene of group B streptococci and a study of its product's binding capacity to human IgA
I. Introduction
II. Cloning of the ß Protein Gene in Escherichia coli
III. Subcloning of the ß Gene into Plasmid Vectors
IV. Western Blot Analysis of the Recombinant ß Antigen
V. Mutagenesis of the ß Protein Gene
VI. The IgA-Binding Capacity of the Recombinant ß Protein
VII. Discussion
References
20 Immunoglobulin D-binding bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Species of Bacteria That Bind IgD
III. Branhamella catarrhalis as a B Cell Mitogen
IV. Structure of the IgD Receptor
V. Summary
References
21 Interaction of bacterial immunoglobulin receptors with sites in the Fab region
I. Introduction
II. Immunoglobulin-Binding Bacterial Species
III. Reactivity of Immunoglobulin
IV. Biological Significance of Fab Binding
V. Concluding Remarks
References
22 Receptor for immunoglobulins in Clostridium perfringens: Binding in the F(ab')2 region
I. Introduction
II. Binding of IgM to Clostridium perfringens
III. Purification of the Binding Structure, Protein P
IV. Previous Reports on the Binding of IgM to Bacterial Proteins to Whole Bacteria
V. Concluding Remarks
References
23 Protein L: A peptococcal cell wall protein with affinity for immunoglobulin light chains
I. Introduction
II. Purification
III. Structure
IV. Specificity and Affinity
V. Some Biological Aspects of Protein L
References
24 Lymphocyte stimulation by bacterial Fc receptors
I. Introduction
II. Lymphocyte Stimulation by the Type I Fc Receptor, Staphylococcal Protein A
III. Lymphocyte Stimulation by the Type III Fc Receptor from Streptococci
IV. Methodological Problems in Studies of Fc Receptor-Induced Lymphocyte Activation
V. Conclusions
References
25 Complement activation and bacterial immunoglobulin-binding proteins
I. Introduction
II. Complement Activation by Bacterial Immunoglobulin-Binding Proteins
III. Hypersensitivity Reactions
IV. Clearance of Bacteria Expressing Immunoglobulin-Binding Proteins
V. Summary
References
26 The nature of the interaction of bacterial Fc receptors and IgG
I. Introduction
II. Structure of IgG
III. Domain Structure of IgG
IV. Structure of Fc
V. Interaction between Bacterial Fc Receptors and IgG
VI. Summary
References
27 Relationships between human rheumatoid factors and types I, II, and III bacterial Fc receptors
I. Introduction
II. Similarities of Binding Specificities of Human Rheumatoid Factors and Bacterial Fc Receptors
III. Conformational Similarities between the Antigen-Combining Regions of Rheumatoid Factors and the Fc-Binding Regions of Bacterial Fc Receptors
IV. Generation of Rheumatoid Factors by Bacterial FcRs
References
28 Therapeutic extracorporeal immunoadsorption with type I Fc receptor in systemic lupus erythematosus
I. Introduction
II. Patient Population
III. Immunoadsorption Therapy Procedure
IV. Adverse Reactions
V. Clinical, Laboratory, and Immunological Findings during Therapy
VI. In Vitro Column Studies
VII. Discussion
References
29 Bacterial Fc receptors as putative virulence factors
I. Introduction
II. Possible Virulence Mechanisms
III. Role of Protein A in Staphylococcal Virulence
IV. Effect of Classic Laboratory Methods for Manipulation of Streptococcal Virulence in IgG Fc Receptors
V. Binding of Immunoglobulins in Nephritogenic and Nonnephritogenic Streptococci
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
30 Potential role of the ß antigen (IgA Fc-binding protein) in the pathogenesis of group B streptococcal infections
I. Introduction
II. History of Group B Streptococcal Infections
III. Typing of Group B Streptococci
IV. Antibody Protection Experiments in Mice
V. Incidence of a and ß Antigens on Group B Isolates and the Incidence of Specific Human Antibodies against These Antigens
VI. Effect of the c Protein in Opsonophagocytosis and Killing of GBS
VII. Relationship of the ß Antigen and IgA-Binding Ability
VIII. Summary
References
31 Fc receptors and the pathogenesis of bacterial infections in animals
I. Introduction
II. Immunoglobulin Fc Receptors of Veterinary Bacterial Pathogens
III. Effect of Bacterial Fc Receptors on Immunological Mechanisms
IV. The Pathogenesis of Infections with Fc Receptor-Bearing Organisms
V. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 409
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th November 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140584