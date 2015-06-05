Back to Basics in Physiology
1st Edition
O2 and CO2 in the Respiratory and Cardiovascular Systems
Description
Back to Basics in Physiology: O2 and CO2 in the Respiratory and Cardiovascular Systems exploits the gap that exists in current physiology books, tackling specific problems and evaluating their repercussions on systemic physiology.
It is part of a group of books that seek to provide a bridge for the basic understanding of science and its direct translation to the clinical setting, with a final aim of helping readers further comprehend the basic science behind clinical observations.
The book is interspersed with clinical correlates and key facts, as the authors believe that highlighting direct patient care issues leads to improved understanding and retention.
Physiology students, including graduate and undergraduate students, nursing students, physician associate students, and medical students will find this to be a great reference tool as part of an introductory course, or as review material.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgements
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Cellular Respiration and Diffusion
- Introduction
- O2 and CO2 for One Cell: Mechanics of Single Cell Gas Exchange
- Review of the Physical Properties of Gases
- Review of Diffusion and Gradients
- Diffusion and the Cell
- Development of Multicellular Organisms from Single Cells, O2 and CO2 for Trillions of Cells
- Clinical Vignettes
- Chapter 2. Functional Anatomy of the Lungs and Capillaries: Blueprints of Gas Exchange
- Functional Anatomy of Gas Exchange
- Functional Histology of the Capillaries and the Alveolar–Capillary Unit
- Clinical Vignettes
- Chapter 3. Lung Mechanics: Putting the Blueprints of Gas Exchange into Action
- In and Out: How Gas Moves
- Pleural Pressures: Negative versus Positive Pressure
- Lungs Outside the Body: Tissue Dynamics
- Clinical Vignettes
- Chapter 4. The Respiratory Cycle
- What are Lung Volumes and Capacities?
- Alveolar Ventilation and Dead Space Ventilation
- Composition of Alveolar Air
- Clinical Vignettes
- Chapter 5. Gases Inside the Body, Liquid Transport
- Getting into Blood, Henry’s Law, and Why We Need Red Blood Cells
- Why are RBCs So Special?
- Oh Marvelous Hemoglobin!
- O2 Content and O2 Delivery
- Dynamics of O2–Hemoglobin Dissociation Curve: How Does it Know Where to Deliver Its Cargo?
- Transport of CO2 in the Blood
- Clinical Vignettes
- Chapter 6. The Alveolar–Capillary Unit and V/Q Matching
- The Alveolar–Arterial Difference: How Good is the Lung at Exchanging O2 and CO2?
- Ventilation/Perfusion Relationships: Matching the Movement of O2, CO2, and Blood
- Clinical Vignettes
- Chapter 7. Regulation of O2 and CO2 in the Body and Acid/Base
- What Actually Drives Ventilation?
- CO2, H2O, Carbonic Acid, HCO3−, pH, and pKa—What?
- Henderson–Hasselbalch Equation
- Changes in CO2 and pH: Respiratory Acid/Base Disorders
- Clinical Vignettes
- Chapter 8. Clinical Recognition: Signs and Symptoms of Respiratory Distress and Their Physiologic Basis
- Causes of Respiratory Failure
- Ways that Ventilation Can Be Improved
- Clinical Signs of Respiratory Failure
- Putting it All in Context
- Chapter 9. Clinical Integration
- Case #1
- Case #2
- Case #3
- Case #4
- Case #5
- Case #6
- Appendix. Respiratory Devices
- First, a Brief Primer on Getting Too Much O2
- Oxygen Delivery Devices
- A Brief Primer on Positive Pressure Ventilation
- Bibliography
- General References
- Specific References
About the Author
Juan Pablo Arroyo
After receiving his medical degree with honors from the University of La Salle in Mexico City, Dr. Arroyo pursued a PhD in Biomedical Science at the National Autonomous University in Mexico City (UNAM), focusing on renal ion transport physiology. During this time he was appointed Adjunct Professor of Physiology at the University of La Salle and the Panamerican University School of Medicine. He then completed a two year Post-Doctoral fellowship in Renal Genetics and Hypertension at the Genetics Department of the Yale University School of Medicine. Dr. Arroyo is now a Tinsley R. Harrison Society Scholar at Vanderbilt University, where he is undergoing his clinical training in Internal Medicine and Nephrology. Dr. Arroyo has been a guest speaker at several international renal physiology conferences, and is interested in clinical medicine, basic science research and active teaching in the classroom.
Adam J. Schweickert
Dr. Schweickert earned his medical doctorate at the University of Toledo in Ohio. He went on to complete his Pediatrics residency at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. During this time, he volunteered at multiple international clinics throughout Central and South America. Dr. Schweickert spent several years teaching as a Pediatric Hospitalist before taking time off to travel the world with his wife. He presently works as a clinician in the Pediatric ICU at St. Barnabas Medical Center in New Jersey.
Reviews
"A strong feature of the book is that each chapter contains several mini-essays that immediately relate a just presented basic respiratory science principle to a pulmonary malfunction, condition, or phenomenon. Score: 70 - 3 Stars" --Doody's