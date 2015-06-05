Back to Basics in Physiology: O2 and CO2 in the Respiratory and Cardiovascular Systems exploits the gap that exists in current physiology books, tackling specific problems and evaluating their repercussions on systemic physiology.

It is part of a group of books that seek to provide a bridge for the basic understanding of science and its direct translation to the clinical setting, with a final aim of helping readers further comprehend the basic science behind clinical observations.

The book is interspersed with clinical correlates and key facts, as the authors believe that highlighting direct patient care issues leads to improved understanding and retention.

Physiology students, including graduate and undergraduate students, nursing students, physician associate students, and medical students will find this to be a great reference tool as part of an introductory course, or as review material.