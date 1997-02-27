Back Pain and Spinal Manipulation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750621854

Back Pain and Spinal Manipulation

2nd Edition

A Practical Guide

Authors: Clive Kenna John Murtagh
Paperback ISBN: 9780750621854
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th February 1997
Page Count: 480
Description

With its origins as essentially a textbook on manipulation for doctors, the new edition of the book will continue to be of use to GPs, Orthopaedic Physicians, Physiotherapists, Chiropractors and Osteopaths.

Table of Contents

Section 1 General Concepts: Patterns of spinal pain; A diagnostic approach to spinal pain; The concepts of irritability; Mobilisation and manipulation; Muscle energy therapy; Safety guidelines. Section 2 The Cervical Spine and Upper Limb: Neck pain and related clinical features; Pain in the shoulder and upper limb; Examination of the cervical spine and shoulder; Mobilisation of the cervical spine; Muscle energy and muscle stretching therapy; Manipulation of the cervical spine; Other treatment methods for the cervical spine and shoulder; The cervical spine: case histories and management problems. Section 3 The Thoracic Spine and Chest Wall: Thoracic back pain and chest wall pain; Examination of the thoracic spine; Mobilisation of the thoracic spine;
Manipulation of the thoracic spine; The thoracic spine: case histories and management problems. Section 4 The Lumbosacral Spine and Lower Limb: Low back pain: clinical features; Pain in the buttock, hips and legs; Examination of the lumbosacral spine; Mobilisation of the lumbar spine; Sacroiliac joints: clinical features, examination and treatment; Muscle energy techniques; Manipulation of the lumbar spine; Treatment plans, exercises and injection techniques; The lumbosacral spine: case histories and management problems

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750621854

About the Author

Clive Kenna

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Consultant, Department of Rheumatology, Monash Medical Centre, Victoria, Australia

John Murtagh

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head of Department of Community Medicine and General Practice, Monash Unversity, Victoria

