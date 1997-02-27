Back Pain and Spinal Manipulation
2nd Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
With its origins as essentially a textbook on manipulation for doctors, the new edition of the book will continue to be of use to GPs, Orthopaedic Physicians, Physiotherapists, Chiropractors and Osteopaths.
Table of Contents
Section 1 General Concepts: Patterns of spinal pain; A diagnostic approach to spinal pain; The concepts of irritability; Mobilisation and manipulation; Muscle energy therapy; Safety guidelines. Section 2 The Cervical Spine and Upper Limb: Neck pain and related clinical features; Pain in the shoulder and upper limb; Examination of the cervical spine and shoulder; Mobilisation of the cervical spine; Muscle energy and muscle stretching therapy; Manipulation of the cervical spine; Other treatment methods for the cervical spine and shoulder; The cervical spine: case histories and management problems. Section 3 The Thoracic Spine and Chest Wall: Thoracic back pain and chest wall pain; Examination of the thoracic spine; Mobilisation of the thoracic spine;
Manipulation of the thoracic spine; The thoracic spine: case histories and management problems. Section 4 The Lumbosacral Spine and Lower Limb: Low back pain: clinical features; Pain in the buttock, hips and legs; Examination of the lumbosacral spine; Mobilisation of the lumbar spine; Sacroiliac joints: clinical features, examination and treatment; Muscle energy techniques; Manipulation of the lumbar spine; Treatment plans, exercises and injection techniques; The lumbosacral spine: case histories and management problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
- Published:
- 27th February 1997
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750621854
About the Author
Clive Kenna
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Consultant, Department of Rheumatology, Monash Medical Centre, Victoria, Australia
John Murtagh
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head of Department of Community Medicine and General Practice, Monash Unversity, Victoria