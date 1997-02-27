Back Pain and Spinal Manipulation

Section 1 General Concepts: Patterns of spinal pain; A diagnostic approach to spinal pain; The concepts of irritability; Mobilisation and manipulation; Muscle energy therapy; Safety guidelines. Section 2 The Cervical Spine and Upper Limb: Neck pain and related clinical features; Pain in the shoulder and upper limb; Examination of the cervical spine and shoulder; Mobilisation of the cervical spine; Muscle energy and muscle stretching therapy; Manipulation of the cervical spine; Other treatment methods for the cervical spine and shoulder; The cervical spine: case histories and management problems. Section 3 The Thoracic Spine and Chest Wall: Thoracic back pain and chest wall pain; Examination of the thoracic spine; Mobilisation of the thoracic spine;

Manipulation of the thoracic spine; The thoracic spine: case histories and management problems. Section 4 The Lumbosacral Spine and Lower Limb: Low back pain: clinical features; Pain in the buttock, hips and legs; Examination of the lumbosacral spine; Mobilisation of the lumbar spine; Sacroiliac joints: clinical features, examination and treatment; Muscle energy techniques; Manipulation of the lumbar spine; Treatment plans, exercises and injection techniques; The lumbosacral spine: case histories and management problems

