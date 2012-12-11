Axon Growth and Regeneration: Part 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124071780, 9780124071698

Axon Growth and Regeneration: Part 2, Volume 106

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jeffrey Louis Goldberg Ephraim F. Trakhtenberg
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Neurotrophic Factors and the Regeneration of Adult Retinal Ganglion Cell Axons

1 Introduction

2 Trophic Dependence of RGCs During Development

3 Axonal Regeneration: Optic Nerve Injuries

4 Receptors and Miscellaneous Signaling Pathways that Influence Axonal Regeneration

5 Exogenous Neurotrophic Factors and RGC Axonal Regeneration

6 Mode of Delivery: Recombinant Factors

7 Neurotrophic Support and Autologous PN Grafts

8 Nonviral Delivery Systems for Neurotrophic Factors

9 Cellular Delivery of Neurotrophic Factors

10 Viral Vector Delivery of Neurotrophic Factors

11 Combined Gene Therapy and Pharmacotherapy

12 Administration of Neurotrophic Factors to the Axonal Growth Environment

13 Axonal Regeneration and Optic Tract Injury Studies

14 Indirect Actions of Neurotrophic Factors

15 Conclusions

References

Chapter Two. Signaling Endosomes and Growth Cone Motility in Axon Regeneration

1 Introduction

2 Signaling Endosome Formation

3 Signaling Endosome Signaling in the Growth Cone

4 Nanoparticle-Mediated Signaling Endosome Manipulation

5 Summary and Future Directions

References

Chapter Three. Intrinsic Mechanisms Regulating Axon Regeneration

1 Introduction

2 Integrins and Intrinsic Mechanisms of Axon Regeneration

3 Axonal Trafficking of Integrins and Other Membrane Proteins

References

Chapter Four. The Role of Serotonin in Axon and Dendrite Growth

1 Introduction

2 5-HT Affects Neurite Growth

3 5-HT Receptors Subtypes Affecting Neurite Growth

4 Mechanisms of 5-HT Effect on Neurite growth

5 Discussion

6 Conclusion

References

Chapter Five. Inflammatory Pathways in Spinal Cord Injury

1 Introduction

2 The Inflammatory Response After SCI

3 Effects of Immune Cells on Secondary Damage

4 Identification of Novel Targets that Mediate Inflammatory Responses After SCI

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter Six. Combinatorial Therapy Stimulates Long-Distance Regeneration, Target Reinnervation, and Partial Recovery of Vision After Optic Nerve Injury in Mice

1 Intraocular Inflammation Promotes Optic Nerve Regeneration

2 Oncomodulin Plays a Central Role in Inflammation-Induced Regeneration

3 Stimulating Optic Nerve Regeneration by Activating Cell Signaling Pathways

4 Synergy Between Activating RGCs’ Intrinsic Growth State and Counteracting Cell-Extrinsic Inhibitors of Growth

5 Synergy Between Intraocular Inflammation and Deleting Suppressors of Cell Signaling

6 RGC Survival

7 Partial Return of Simple Visual Behaviors

8 Conclusions

References

Chapter Seven. From Bench to Beside to Cure Spinal Cord Injury

1 Introduction

2 Conclusion

References

Subject Index

Contents of Recent Volumes

Description

Leading authors review state-of-the-art in their field of investigation and provide their views and perspectives for future research. Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered. All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist

Key Features

  • Leading authors review state-of-the-art in their field of investigation and provide their views and perspectives for future research
  • Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
  • All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist

Readership

Neuroscientists, neurologists, psychologists

