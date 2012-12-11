Axon Growth and Regeneration: Part 2, Volume 106
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Neurotrophic Factors and the Regeneration of Adult Retinal Ganglion Cell Axons
1 Introduction
2 Trophic Dependence of RGCs During Development
3 Axonal Regeneration: Optic Nerve Injuries
4 Receptors and Miscellaneous Signaling Pathways that Influence Axonal Regeneration
5 Exogenous Neurotrophic Factors and RGC Axonal Regeneration
6 Mode of Delivery: Recombinant Factors
7 Neurotrophic Support and Autologous PN Grafts
8 Nonviral Delivery Systems for Neurotrophic Factors
9 Cellular Delivery of Neurotrophic Factors
10 Viral Vector Delivery of Neurotrophic Factors
11 Combined Gene Therapy and Pharmacotherapy
12 Administration of Neurotrophic Factors to the Axonal Growth Environment
13 Axonal Regeneration and Optic Tract Injury Studies
14 Indirect Actions of Neurotrophic Factors
15 Conclusions
Chapter Two. Signaling Endosomes and Growth Cone Motility in Axon Regeneration
1 Introduction
2 Signaling Endosome Formation
3 Signaling Endosome Signaling in the Growth Cone
4 Nanoparticle-Mediated Signaling Endosome Manipulation
5 Summary and Future Directions
Chapter Three. Intrinsic Mechanisms Regulating Axon Regeneration
1 Introduction
2 Integrins and Intrinsic Mechanisms of Axon Regeneration
3 Axonal Trafficking of Integrins and Other Membrane Proteins
Chapter Four. The Role of Serotonin in Axon and Dendrite Growth
1 Introduction
2 5-HT Affects Neurite Growth
3 5-HT Receptors Subtypes Affecting Neurite Growth
4 Mechanisms of 5-HT Effect on Neurite growth
5 Discussion
6 Conclusion
Chapter Five. Inflammatory Pathways in Spinal Cord Injury
1 Introduction
2 The Inflammatory Response After SCI
3 Effects of Immune Cells on Secondary Damage
4 Identification of Novel Targets that Mediate Inflammatory Responses After SCI
5 Conclusions
Chapter Six. Combinatorial Therapy Stimulates Long-Distance Regeneration, Target Reinnervation, and Partial Recovery of Vision After Optic Nerve Injury in Mice
1 Intraocular Inflammation Promotes Optic Nerve Regeneration
2 Oncomodulin Plays a Central Role in Inflammation-Induced Regeneration
3 Stimulating Optic Nerve Regeneration by Activating Cell Signaling Pathways
4 Synergy Between Activating RGCs’ Intrinsic Growth State and Counteracting Cell-Extrinsic Inhibitors of Growth
5 Synergy Between Intraocular Inflammation and Deleting Suppressors of Cell Signaling
6 RGC Survival
7 Partial Return of Simple Visual Behaviors
8 Conclusions
Chapter Seven. From Bench to Beside to Cure Spinal Cord Injury
1 Introduction
2 Conclusion
Description
Leading authors review state-of-the-art in their field of investigation and provide their views and perspectives for future research. Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered. All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist
Key Features
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurologists, psychologists
