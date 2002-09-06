AVR: An Introductory Course - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750656351, 9780080499727

AVR: An Introductory Course

1st Edition

Authors: John Morton
Paperback ISBN: 9780750656351
eBook ISBN: 9780080499727
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 6th September 2002
Page Count: 240
Description

This book includes 15 programming and constructional projects, and covers the range of AVR chips currently available, including the recent Tiny AVR. No prior experience with microcontrollers is assumed.

John Morton is author of the popular PIC: Your Personal Introductory Course, also published by Newnes.

Key Features

The hands-on way of learning to use the Atmel AVR microcontroller Project work designed to put the AVR through its paces *The only book designed to get you up-and-running with the AVR from square one

Readership

Professional and amateur circuit designers; students developing a microcontroller-based project

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction; Short bit for PIC users; Number systems; Adding in binary; Negative numbers; An 8-bit Flash Microcontroller?; Initial Steps; Flowchart; Writing; Assembling; Registers; Instructions; Program template;

Chapter 2: Basic Operations with AT90S1200 and Tiny12; Program A, LED ON; AVR Studio, Assembling; Testing; AVR Studio, Simulating; Emulating; Hardware; AVR Studio, Programming; Programs B&C, Push Button; Seven Segment Displays and Indirect Addressing; Programs D&E, Counter; Timing; Program F, Chaser; Timing without a Timer?; The Program Counter and Subroutines; Program G, Counter Revisited; Program H, Traffic Lights; Logic Gates; Program I, Logic Gate Simulator; SREG, The Status Register; The Watchdog Timer; Sleep; More Instructions, Loose Ends; Major Program J, Frequency Counter;

Chapter 3: Introducing the rest of the family;

Chapter 4: Intermediate Operations; Interrupts; Program K, Reaction Tester; Random Numbers; Analogue Comparator; Program L, 4-bit A to D Converter; EEPROM; Major Program M, Music Synthesiser;

Chapter 5: Advanced Operations; Serial communications; Program N, Palindrome Detector; UART; LCD displays; MegaAVRs; Final Project;

Appendix A: Features of some AVRs; Appendix B: Pin layouts of some AVRs; Appendix C: Instructions Overview; Appendix D: Instructions Glossary; Appendix E: When all else fails read this; Appendix F: Contacts and Further Reading; Appendix G: Answers; Appendix H: Sample Programs; Index

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
Paperback ISBN:
9780750656351
eBook ISBN:
9780080499727

About the Author

John Morton

Affiliations and Expertise

Oxford University, UK

