AVR: An Introductory Course
1st Edition
This book includes 15 programming and constructional projects, and covers the range of AVR chips currently available, including the recent Tiny AVR. No prior experience with microcontrollers is assumed.
John Morton is author of the popular PIC: Your Personal Introductory Course, also published by Newnes.
The hands-on way of learning to use the Atmel AVR microcontroller Project work designed to put the AVR through its paces *The only book designed to get you up-and-running with the AVR from square one
Professional and amateur circuit designers; students developing a microcontroller-based project
Chapter 1: Introduction; Short bit for PIC users; Number systems; Adding in binary; Negative numbers; An 8-bit Flash Microcontroller?; Initial Steps; Flowchart; Writing; Assembling; Registers; Instructions; Program template;
Chapter 2: Basic Operations with AT90S1200 and Tiny12; Program A, LED ON; AVR Studio, Assembling; Testing; AVR Studio, Simulating; Emulating; Hardware; AVR Studio, Programming; Programs B&C, Push Button; Seven Segment Displays and Indirect Addressing; Programs D&E, Counter; Timing; Program F, Chaser; Timing without a Timer?; The Program Counter and Subroutines; Program G, Counter Revisited; Program H, Traffic Lights; Logic Gates; Program I, Logic Gate Simulator; SREG, The Status Register; The Watchdog Timer; Sleep; More Instructions, Loose Ends; Major Program J, Frequency Counter;
Chapter 3: Introducing the rest of the family;
Chapter 4: Intermediate Operations; Interrupts; Program K, Reaction Tester; Random Numbers; Analogue Comparator; Program L, 4-bit A to D Converter; EEPROM; Major Program M, Music Synthesiser;
Chapter 5: Advanced Operations; Serial communications; Program N, Palindrome Detector; UART; LCD displays; MegaAVRs; Final Project;
Appendix A: Features of some AVRs; Appendix B: Pin layouts of some AVRs; Appendix C: Instructions Overview; Appendix D: Instructions Glossary; Appendix E: When all else fails read this; Appendix F: Contacts and Further Reading; Appendix G: Answers; Appendix H: Sample Programs; Index
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 6th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750656351
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499727
John Morton
Oxford University, UK