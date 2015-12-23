Avian Medicine
3rd Edition
Description
Combining the in-depth coverage of a text with the practicality of a clinical manual and the visual detail of an atlas, Avian Medicine, 3rd Edition is the complete, all-in-one guide to every aspect of avian care. Written by some of the world's leading authorities in avian medicine, this highly illustrated reference covers a wide variety of avian species — including psittacines, raptors, bustards, parrots, finches, and more. Comprehensive coverage includes issues ranging from the basic aspects of patient management to the most sophisticated diagnostic techniques. Plus, with more illustrations, a wealth of practical advice, and the latest information on cutting-edge treatments and procedures incorporated into this new edition, today’s general clinician will be fully equipped to effectively and confidently care for all birds.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of all aspects of clinical management written by leading experts in the field provides readers with a depth and breadth of knowledge on avian medicine and care.
- Coverage of a wide variety of species — including raptors, bustards, and many others — enables practitioners to treat a greater assortment of patients with more confidence and skill.
- Bulleted text and tables help present information in an accessible way.
- More than 900 color images give readers a better picture of disease and how it will be encountered in practice.
- Appendices bring together wide-ranging data on hematology and blood chemistry reference values, commonly used pharmaceutics and other information relevant to avian practitioners.
Table of Contents
- Housing, Environment and Public Awareness
2. Avian Intelligence, Clinical Behavior and Welfare
3. Nutrition and Nutritional Management
4. Capture and Handling
5. The Clinical Examination
6. Clinical and Laboratory Diagnostic Examination
7. Anesthesia and Analgesia
8. Medical, Nursing and Cosmetic Procedures
9. Trauma-Related Medical Conditions
10. Management-Related Medical Conditions
11. Soft Tissue Surgery
12. Orthopedic Surgery
13. Systemic Diseases
14. Infectious Diseases
15. Reproduction
16. Post-Mortem Examination
17. Forensic Investigations in Avian Medicine
Appendices
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2016
- Published:
- 23rd December 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723439554
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723439578
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723438328
About the Author
Jaime Samour
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Wildlife Division, Wrsan Farm, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates