Avian Immunology
1st Edition
Description
The science underpinning avian immunology is crucial to understanding basic immunological principles and the exceptional features of the avian immune system, as different strategies birds have adopted can provide important evolutionary insights. This book provides the most complete picture of the avian immune system so far. The world-wide importance of poultry protein for the human diet, the threat of an avian influenza pandemic and heavy reliance on vaccination to protect commercial flocks world-wide demonstrates the need to review the important practical lessons in disease control presented here.
Key Features
- With contributions from 33 of the foremost international experts in the field this book provides the most up-to-date and comprehensive review of avian immunology of the field so far
- Contains a detailed description of the avian innate immune system reviewing constitutive barriers, chemical and cellular responses; it includes a comprehensive review of avian Toll-like receptors
- Contains a wide-ranging review of the ‘Ecoimmunology’ of free-living avian species, assessing the importance of this subject for studying population dynamics and reviewing the methods and resources available for carrying out such research
Readership
Immunologists, cell biologists, pathologists, poultry scientists, vaccinologists and veterinarians. Also zoologists, ecologists, ornithologists and evolutionary biologists interested in using immunological parameters as selection traits for studies on survival and evolution
Table of Contents
The importance of the avian immune system and its unique features Structure of the avian lymphoid system Development of the avian immune system B cells, the bursa of Fabricius and the generation of antibody reperotires Avian T cells: antigen recognition and lineage Structure and evolution of avian immunoglobulins Avian innate immune responses The avian MHC Avian antigen presenting cells Avian cytokines and chemokines Immunogenetics and mapping immunological functions The avian mucosal immune system The avian enteric immune system in health and disease The avian respiratory immune system The avian reproductive immune system Avian immunosuppressive diseases and immune evasion Factors modulating the avian immune system Autoimmune diseases of poultry Tumours of the avian immune system Practical aspects of poultry vaccination Comparative immunology of agricultural birds Ecoimmunology Appendix 1 Genetic stocks for immunological research Appendix 2 Resources available for studying avian immunology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 8th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557595
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123706348
About the Editor
Bernd Kaspers
Bernd Kaspers graduated as a veterinarian in 1986 at the University of Munich and completed his doctoral thesis (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine) in 1989. He subsequently worked as a post-doc at the United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, Livestock and Poultry Sciences Institute, Beltsville, MD, USA and returned to the University of Munich in 1992 where he became a full Professor for Animal Physiology in 1997.
Since his dissertation he has focused on avian immuno-physiology investigating B-lymphocyte biology, cytokines and the mucosal immune system in chickens. This work included studies on a range of infection models such as avian coccidiosis, avian influenza, Marek’s Disease and Salmonella infections. His research is documented in more than 85 publications in peer-reviewed journals, several reviews and book chapters.
His work is funded by grants from the German Research Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the European Union and through several co-operations with the poultry and vaccine industry.
Bernd Kaspers is member of the German Society for Immunology and as such has been speaker of the Veterinary Immunology Study Group of the society for the last 6 years. In 2004 he hosted together with Thomas Goebel the 8th Avian Immunology Research Group Meeting in Munich with more than 120 participants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Veterinary Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Munich, Germany
Karel Schat
Professor Emeritus K.A. (Ton) Schat received his veterinary degree from the University of Utrecht, The Netherlands in 1970 and his PhD degree in Virology from Cornell University, Ithaca, NY in 1978. He joined the faculty at the College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University in 1978, where he remained until his retirement in 2011. His research focused on the immunology and pathogenesis of viral diseases of poultry, especially Marek’s disease and chicken infectious anemia. He has published over 165 papers in peer-reviewed journals and more than 30 book chapters. His contributions to avian disease research were recognized with the Upjohn Achievement Award of the AAAP in1986, the Dr. Bart Rispens Research Award of the WVPA in 1987, the Pfizer Award for Excellence in Poultry Research of the AVMA in 1999, and the Merck Award for Achievement in Poultry Science of the PSA in 2005. In 2010 he was recognized by his peers with a special award for outstanding research in the field of Marek’s disease. He is a founding member of the Hall of Honour of the World Veterinary Poultry Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Microbiology and Immunology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA