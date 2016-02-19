Physical Techniques in Biological Research, Second Edition, Volume III, Part B: Autoradiography at the Cellular Level focuses on high resolution autoradiography with tritium.

This book reviews the different autoradiographic techniques and difficulties in theoretical principles needed for the interpretation of autoradiograms. The topics include the characteristics of the different types of radiation; autoradiographic resolution; techniques for applying photographic emulsions; and autoradiography of water-soluble substances. The application of different isotopes; general aspects of the use of thymidine; physiological RNA synthesis; and RNA synthesis under pathological conditions are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the protein synthesis under normal conditions; electron microscopic autoradiography; application of electron microscopic autoradiography; and autoradiographic methods in cytochemistry.

This publication is a good reference for students, researchers, and clinicians conducting work on the use of tritiated compounds in high resolution autoradiography.