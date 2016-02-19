Autoradiography at the Cellular Level
2nd Edition
Physical Techniques in Biological Research
Description
Physical Techniques in Biological Research, Second Edition, Volume III, Part B: Autoradiography at the Cellular Level focuses on high resolution autoradiography with tritium.
This book reviews the different autoradiographic techniques and difficulties in theoretical principles needed for the interpretation of autoradiograms. The topics include the characteristics of the different types of radiation; autoradiographic resolution; techniques for applying photographic emulsions; and autoradiography of water-soluble substances. The application of different isotopes; general aspects of the use of thymidine; physiological RNA synthesis; and RNA synthesis under pathological conditions are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the protein synthesis under normal conditions; electron microscopic autoradiography; application of electron microscopic autoradiography; and autoradiographic methods in cytochemistry.
This publication is a good reference for students, researchers, and clinicians conducting work on the use of tritiated compounds in high resolution autoradiography.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to Second Edition of Volume III
1. General and Theoretical Aspects of Autoradiography
I. Characteristics of the Different Types of Radiation
II. Autoradiographic Emulsions
III. Photographic Process
IV. Autoradiographic Resolution
V. Dosage of Isotopes
VI. Background and Artifacts
VII. Quantitative Autoradiography
2. Autoradiographic Techniques
I. Preparation of Tissue
II. Techniques for Applying Photographic Emulsions
III. Exposure
IV. Development and Fixation
V. Staining
VI. Autoradiography of Water-Soluble Substances
3. Application of Different Isotopes
I. Iodine-131 and Iodine-125
II. Sulfur-35
III. Phosphorus-32
IV. Carbon-14
V. Iron-59
VI. Calcium-45
VII. Strontium-90, Strontium-89, and Strontium-85
VIII. Other Isotopes
IX. Water-Soluble Cations and Anions
4. DNA Synthesis
I. General Aspects of the Use of Thymidine
II. Autoradiographic Studies of the Cellular DNA Synthesis with Labeled Thymidine
5. RNA Synthesis
I. General Aspects of Autoradiographic Studies on RNA Synthesis
II. Physiological RNA Synthesis
III. RNA Synthesis Under Pathological Conditions
IV. RNA Synthesis After X-Ray Irradiation
6. Protein Synthesis
I. Correlation Between Amino Acid Incorporation Rate and the Specific Activity of the Free Amino Acid
II. Protein Synthesis Under Normal Conditions
III. Protein Synthesis Under Special Conditions
7 . Lipid Synthesis
Text
8. Electron Microscopic Autoradiography
I. General Considerations of the Method
II. Technique
III. Application of Electron Microscopic Autoradiography
9. Autoradiographic Methods in Cytochemistry
Bibliography
Additional References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194875