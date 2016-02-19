Autoradiography at the Cellular Level - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483167398, 9781483194875

Autoradiography at the Cellular Level

2nd Edition

Physical Techniques in Biological Research

Authors: Brigitte Schultze
Editors: Arthur W. Pollister
eBook ISBN: 9781483194875
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 212
Description

Physical Techniques in Biological Research, Second Edition, Volume III, Part B: Autoradiography at the Cellular Level focuses on high resolution autoradiography with tritium.

This book reviews the different autoradiographic techniques and difficulties in theoretical principles needed for the interpretation of autoradiograms. The topics include the characteristics of the different types of radiation; autoradiographic resolution; techniques for applying photographic emulsions; and autoradiography of water-soluble substances. The application of different isotopes; general aspects of the use of thymidine; physiological RNA synthesis; and RNA synthesis under pathological conditions are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the protein synthesis under normal conditions; electron microscopic autoradiography; application of electron microscopic autoradiography; and autoradiographic methods in cytochemistry.

This publication is a good reference for students, researchers, and clinicians conducting work on the use of tritiated compounds in high resolution autoradiography.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Preface to Second Edition of Volume III

1. General and Theoretical Aspects of Autoradiography

I. Characteristics of the Different Types of Radiation

II. Autoradiographic Emulsions

III. Photographic Process

IV. Autoradiographic Resolution

V. Dosage of Isotopes

VI. Background and Artifacts

VII. Quantitative Autoradiography

2. Autoradiographic Techniques

I. Preparation of Tissue

II. Techniques for Applying Photographic Emulsions

III. Exposure

IV. Development and Fixation

V. Staining

VI. Autoradiography of Water-Soluble Substances

3. Application of Different Isotopes

I. Iodine-131 and Iodine-125

II. Sulfur-35

III. Phosphorus-32

IV. Carbon-14

V. Iron-59

VI. Calcium-45

VII. Strontium-90, Strontium-89, and Strontium-85

VIII. Other Isotopes

IX. Water-Soluble Cations and Anions

4. DNA Synthesis

I. General Aspects of the Use of Thymidine

II. Autoradiographic Studies of the Cellular DNA Synthesis with Labeled Thymidine

5. RNA Synthesis

I. General Aspects of Autoradiographic Studies on RNA Synthesis

II. Physiological RNA Synthesis

III. RNA Synthesis Under Pathological Conditions

IV. RNA Synthesis After X-Ray Irradiation

6. Protein Synthesis

I. Correlation Between Amino Acid Incorporation Rate and the Specific Activity of the Free Amino Acid

II. Protein Synthesis Under Normal Conditions

III. Protein Synthesis Under Special Conditions

7 . Lipid Synthesis

Text

8. Electron Microscopic Autoradiography

I. General Considerations of the Method

II. Technique

III. Application of Electron Microscopic Autoradiography

9. Autoradiographic Methods in Cytochemistry

Bibliography

Additional References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Brigitte Schultze

About the Editor

Arthur W. Pollister

