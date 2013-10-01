Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging
1st Edition
Volume 2 - Role in General Diseases
Description
Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging is a complete, authoritative examination of the role of autophagy in health and disease. Understanding this phenomenon is vital for the studies of cancer, aging, neurodegeneration, immunology, and infectious diseases. Comprehensive and forward thinking, this four-volume work offers a valuable guide to cellular processes while encouraging researchers to explore their potentially important connections.
Understanding the role of autophagy is critical, considering its association with numerous biological processes, including cellular development and differentiation, cancer (both antitumor and protumor functions), immunity, infectious diseases, inflammation, maintenance of homeostasis, response to cellular stress, and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntington's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and prion diseases. Cell homeostasis is achieved by balancing biosynthesis and cellular turnover. In spite of the increasing importance of autophagy in various pathophysiological conditions mentioned above, this process remains underestimated and overlooked. As a consequence, its role in the initiation, stability, maintenance, and progression of these and other diseases (e.g., autoimmune disease) remains poorly understood.
This work will broaden the knowledge base of academic and clinical professors, post-doctoral fellows, graduate and medical students regarding this vital biological process.
Volumes in the Series
Volume 1: Molecular Mechanisms. Elucidates autophagy’s association with numerous biological processes, including cellular development and differentiation, cancer, immunity, infectious diseases, inflammation, maintenance of homeostasis, response to cellular stress, and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, Huntington's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and prion diseases.
Volume 2: Role in General Diseases. Describes the various aspects of the complex process of autophagy in a myriad of devastating human diseases, expanding from a discussion of essential autophagic functions into the role of autophagy in proteins, pathogens, immunity, and general diseases.
Volume 3: Role in Specific Diseases. Explores the role of autophagy in specific diseases and developments, including: Crohn’s Disease, Gaucher Disease, Huntington’s Disease, HCV infection, osteoarthritis, and liver injury, with a full section devoted to in-depth exploration of autophagy in tumor development and cancer, as well as the relationship between autophagy and apoptosis.
Volume 4: Mitophagy. Presents detailed information on the role of mitophagy, the selective autophagy of mitochondria, in health and disease, by delivering an in-depth treatment of the molecular mechanisms involved in mitophagy initiation and execution, as well as the role of mitophagy in Parkinson Disease, cardiac aging, and skeletal muscle atrophy.
Volume 5: Role in Human Diseases. Comprehensively describes the role of autophagy in human diseases, delivering coverage of the antitumor and protumor roles of autophagy; the therapeutic inhibition of autophagy in cancer; and the duality of autophagy’s effects in various cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disorders.
Volume 6: Regulation of Autophagy and Selective Autophagy. Provides coverage of the mechanisms of regulation of autophagy; intracellular pathogen use of the autophagy mechanism; the role of autophagy in host immunity; and selective autophagy.
Volume 7: Role of Autophagy in Therapeutic Applications. Provides coverage of the latest developments in autophagosome biogenesis and regulation; the role of autophagy in protein quality control; the role of autophagy in apoptosis; autophagy in the cardiovascular system; and the relationships between autophagy and lifestyle.
Volume 8: Autophagy and Human Diseases. Reviews recent advancements in the molecular mechanisms underlying a large number of genetic and epigenetic diseases and abnormalities, and introduces new, more effective therapeutic strategies, in the development of targeted drugs and programmed cell death, providing information that will aid on preventing detrimental inflammation.
Volume 9: Necrosis and Inflammation in Human Diseases. Emphasizes the role of Autophagy in necrosis and inflammation, explaining in detail the molecular mechanism(s) underlying the formation of autophagosomes, including the progression of Omegasomes to autophagosomes.
Key Features
- Presents the most advanced information regarding the role of the autophagic system in life and death and whether autophagy acts fundamentally as a cell survivor or cell death pathway, or both
- Introduces new, more effective therapeutic strategies in the development of targeted drugs and programmed cell death, providing information that will aid in preventing detrimental inflammation
- Covers recent advancements in the molecular mechanisms underlying a large number of genetic and epigenetic diseases and abnormalities
Readership
Academic/clinical professors, post-doctoral fellows, graduate and medical students in immunology, pathology, infectious diseases, cancer research, oncology, pathology, biology, bioinformatics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, reproductive oncology and public health, industries in drugs development
Table of Contents
1: INTRODUCTION
2: SELECTIVE AUTOPHAGY: ROLE OF INTERACTION BETWEEN THE ATG8-FAMILY INTERACTING MOTIF AND ATG8-FAMILY PROTEINS
3: MAMNALIAN AUTOPHAGY CAN OCCUR THROUGH AN Atg5/Atg7-INDEPENDENT PATHWAY
4: SELECTIVE AUTOPHAGY: ROLE OF UBIQUITIN AND UBIQUITIN-LIKE PROTEINS IN TARGETING PROTEIN AGGREGATES, ORGANELLES, AND PATHOGENS
5: UBIQUITIN AND P62 IN SELECTIVE AUTOPHAGY IN MAMMALIAN CELLS
6: ROLE OF THE GOLGI COMPLEX AND AUTOPHAGOSOME BIOGENESIS IN UNCONVENTIONAL PROTEIN SECRETION
7: INDUCTION OF AUTOPHAGY IN HIV-1-UNINFECTED CELLS: ROLE OF FUSOGENIC ACTIVITY OF GP41
8: NON-LIPIDATED LC3 IS ESSENTIAL FOR MOUSE HEPATITIS VIRUS INFECTION
9: SUPPRESSION OF INNATE ANTIVIRAL IMMUNITY AFTER HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION: ROLE OF THE UNFOLDED PROTEIN RESPONSE AND AUTOPHAGY
10: MYCOBACTERIAL SURVIVAL IN ALVEOLAR MACROPHAGES AS A RESULT OF CORONIN-1A INHIBITION OF AUTOPHAGOSOME FORMATION
11: VIRULENT MYCOBACTERIA UPREGULATE INTERLEUKIN-6 (IL-6) PRODUCTION TO COMBAT INNATE IMMUNITY
12: AUTOPHAGY IN PARASITIC PROTISTS
13: CELL SURFACE PATHOGEN RECEPTOR CD46 INDUCES AUTOPHAGY
14: HELICOBACTER PYLORI INFECTION AND AUTOPHAGY: A PARADIGM FOR HOST-MICROBE INTERACTIONS
15: AUTOPHAGY IS REQUIRED DURING MONOCYTE-MACROPHAGE DIFFERENTIATION
16: ROLE OF AUTOPHAGY GENE ATG5 IN T LYMPHOCYTE SURVIVAL AND PROLIFERATION
17: SEPSIS INDUCED AUTOPHAGY IS A PROTECTIVE MECHANISM AGAINST CELL DEATH
18: BLOCKAGE OF LYSOSOMAL DEGRADATION IS DETRIMENTAL TO CANCER CELLS SURVIVAL: ROLE OF AUTOPHAGY ACTIVATION
19: AUTOPHAGY AS A SENSITIZATION TARGET IN CANCER THERAPY
20: PATHOGENESIS OF BILE DUCT LESIONS IN PRIMARY BILIARY CIRRHOSIS:
ROLE OF AUTOPHAGY FOLLOWED BY CELLULAR SENESCENCE
21: AUTOPHAGY AND NADPH OXIDASE ACTIVITY TEND TO REGULATE ANGIOGENESIS IN PULMONARY ARTERY ENDOTHELIAL CELLS WITH PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
22: ROLE OF AUTOPHAGY IN HEART DISEASE
23: REGULATION OF AUTOPHAGY IN OBESITY-INDUCED CARDIAC DYSFUNCTION
24: CYTOCHROME P4502E1, OXIDATIVE STRESS, JNK, AND AUTOPHAGY IN ACUTE ALCOHOL-INDUCED FATTY LIVER
25: AUTOPHAGY-INDEPENDENT TUMOR SUPPRESSION: ROLE OF UV RADIATION RESISTANCE ASSOCIATED GENE
26: CHAPERONE-MEDIATED AUTOPHAGY AND DEGRADATION OF MUTANT HUNTINGTIN PROTEIN
27: THE ROLE OF ATG8 HOMOLOGUE IN LEWY BODY DISEASE
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 1st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115149
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124058774
About the Editor
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA
Reviews
"Editor Hayat presents this second volume of a four-volume series on autophagic processes, with an introduction to the series giving a broad overview of autophagy in healthy and diseased states, partially reproduced from volume I but also containing material specific to this volume. This volume focuses primarily on the role of autophagy in protein regulation and immune processes."--ProtoView.com, February 2014