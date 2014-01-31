Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection, and Aging
1st Edition
Volume 3 - Role in Specific Diseases
Description
Understanding the importance and necessity of the role of autophagy in health and disease is vital for the studies of cancer, aging, neurodegeneration, immunology, and infectious diseases. Comprehensive and up-to-date, this book offers a valuable guide to these cellular processes whilst encouraging researchers to explore their potentially important connections.
Volume 3 explores the role of autophagy in specific diseases and developments, including: Crohn’s Disease, Gaucher Disease, Huntington’s Disease, HCV infection, osteoarthritis, and liver injury. A full section is devoted to in-depth exploration of autophagy in tumor development and cancer. Finally, the work explores the relationship between autophagy and apoptosis, with attention to the ways in which autophagy regulates apoptosis, and the ways in which autophagy has been explored in Lepidoptera, elucidating the use of larval midgut as a model for such exploration. From these well-developed foundations, researchers, translational scientists, and practitioners may work to better implement more effective therapies against some of the most devastating human diseases.
Volumes in the Series
Volume 1: Molecular Mechanisms. Elucidates autophagy’s association with numerous biological processes, including cellular development and differentiation, cancer, immunity, infectious diseases, inflammation, maintenance of homeostasis, response to cellular stress, and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, Huntington's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and prion diseases.
Volume 2: Role in General Diseases. Describes the various aspects of the complex process of autophagy in a myriad of devastating human diseases, expanding from a discussion of essential autophagic functions into the role of autophagy in proteins, pathogens, immunity, and general diseases.
Volume 3: Role in Specific Diseases. Explores the role of autophagy in specific diseases and developments, including: Crohn’s Disease, Gaucher Disease, Huntington’s Disease, HCV infection, osteoarthritis, and liver injury, with a full section devoted to in-depth exploration of autophagy in tumor development and cancer, as well as the relationship between autophagy and apoptosis.
Volume 4: Mitophagy. Presents detailed information on the role of mitophagy, the selective autophagy of mitochondria, in health and disease, by delivering an in-depth treatment of the molecular mechanisms involved in mitophagy initiation and execution, as well as the role of mitophagy in Parkinson Disease, cardiac aging, and skeletal muscle atrophy.
Volume 5: Role in Human Diseases. Comprehensively describes the role of autophagy in human diseases, delivering coverage of the antitumor and protumor roles of autophagy; the therapeutic inhibition of autophagy in cancer; and the duality of autophagy’s effects in various cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disorders.
Volume 6: Regulation of Autophagy and Selective Autophagy. Provides coverage of the mechanisms of regulation of autophagy; intracellular pathogen use of the autophagy mechanism; the role of autophagy in host immunity; and selective autophagy.
Volume 7: Role of Autophagy in Therapeutic Applications. Provides coverage of the latest developments in autophagosome biogenesis and regulation; the role of autophagy in protein quality control; the role of autophagy in apoptosis; autophagy in the cardiovascular system; and the relationships between autophagy and lifestyle.
Volume 8: Autophagy and Human Diseases. Reviews recent advancements in the molecular mechanisms underlying a large number of genetic and epigenetic diseases and abnormalities, and introduces new, more effective therapeutic strategies, in the development of targeted drugs and programmed cell death, providing information that will aid on preventing detrimental inflammation.
Volume 9: Necrosis and Inflammation in Human Diseases. Emphasizes the role of Autophagy in necrosis and inflammation, explaining in detail the molecular mechanism(s) underlying the formation of autophagosomes, including the progression of Omegasomes to autophagosomes.
Key Features
- Brings together oncologists, neurosurgeons, physicians, research scientists, and pathologists in the field of autophagy to discuss cutting-edge developments in this rapidly-advancing field
- Builds upon recent advances in genome-scale approaches and computational tools to discuss the advances in regulation of autophagy at the systems level
- Organized for readers into easy-to-access sections: molecular mechanisms; role of autophagy in disease; role of autophagy in cancer; and autophagy and apoptosis
- Explores exciting new developments, including the measurement of autophagic flux; the molecular role of the Atg12-Atg5-Atg16 complex; and the molecular bases of autophagosome formation in yeast
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Contributors
Abbreviations and Glossary
Autophagy: Volume 1–Contributions
Autophagy: Volume 2–Contributions
List of Contributions Projected in Volume 4
Chapter 1. Introduction to Autophagy: Cancer, Other Pathologies, Inflammation, Immunity, Infection and Aging, Volumes 1–4
Introduction
Specific Functions of Autophagy (A Summary)
Autophagy in Normal Mammalian Cells
Major Types of Autophagies
Selective Autophagies
Autophagosome Formation
Autophagic Lysosome Reformation
Autophagic Proteins
Monitoring Autophagy
Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)
Mammalian Target of Rapamycin
Role of Autophagy in Tumorigenesis and Cancer
Role of Autophagy in Immunity
Role of Autophagy in Viral Defense and Replication
Role of Autophagy in Intracellular Bacterial Infection
Role of Autophagy in Heart Disease
Role of Autophagy in Neurodegenerative Diseases
Cross-Talk between Autophagy and Apoptosis
Autophagy and Ubiquitination
Autophagy and Necroptosis
Pexophagy
Mitophagy
Mitochondrial Fusion and Fission
References
Part I: Molecular Mechanisms
Chapter 2. Autophagic Flux, Fusion Dynamics, and Cell Death
Introduction
The Current Conception of Autophagic Flux and its Measurement
Putting a Number to Autophagic Flux
What is not Autophagic Flux: Pitfalls and Cautions
Flux, Fusion, and Trafficking Determine Autophagic Function
Fusion Affects Autophagic Flux
Trafficking Affects Autophagic Flux
Physics Modeling of Autophagy
Tuning Autophagic Flux: Driving Cellular Fate
Future Outlook
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3. Architecture of the Atg12–Atg5–Atg16 Complex and its Molecular Role in Autophagy
Introduction
Structure of Atg5
Structure of Atg16
Atg5–Atg16 Interaction and its Significance in Autophagy
Structure of the Atg12–Atg5 Conjugate and its Interaction with Atg3
Molecular Role of the Atg12–Atg5–Atg16 Complex in Autophagy
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 4. The Molecular Mechanisms Underlying Autophagosome Formation in Yeast
Introduction
Hierarchical Assembly of Atg Proteins
Atg1 Kinase and its Regulators
Atg9 Exists on Unique Vesicles Essential for Autophagy
The Atg14-Containing PI3K Complex is Involved in Autophagosome Formation
The Atg2–Atg18 Complex
Two Ubiquitin-Like Conjugation Systems
Fine Mapping of the Atg Proteins on the Isolation Membrane
Concluding Remarks
References
Part II: Role of Autophagy in Disease
Chapter 5. Role of Autophagy in Cell Survival in Liver Injury
Introduction
Clearance of Intracellular Protein Aggregates
Lipid Metabolism
Viral Infection
Liver Tumorigenesis
Drug-Induced Liver Injury
Conclusion and Closing Remarks
References
Chapter 6. Polymorphisms in Autophagy-Related Genes in Crohn’s Disease: Impact on Intracellular Bacteria Persistence and Inflammatory Response
Introduction
Host Genetic Susceptibility to IBD
Microbial Trigger in CD Etiology
CD-Associated Risk Polymorphisms in Autophagy-Related Genes
Handling of CD-Associated Bacteria by Autophagy
Deregulation of IRGM-Dependent Xenophagy in CD
CD-Associated Mutation Thr300Ala in ATG16L1 Impairs Xenophagy and Antimicrobial Response
Impaired Autophagy Activation in Cells Expressing CD-Associated NOD2 L1007fsinsC Mutation
IRGM-, ATG16L1-, and NOD2-Associated Defective Autophagy Leads to Dysregulated Inflammatory Response
Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Functional Relevance of Autophagins in Life and Disease
Introduction
The Atg8 Conjugation System: Role of the Cysteine Proteinase ATG4
Autophagins: The Mammalian Orthologues of Atg4
Autophagins in Life and Disease
Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Strategies to Block Autophagy in Tumor Cells
Introduction
Strategies to Block Autophagy
Conclusions and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 9. Autophagic Dysfunction in Gaucher Disease and its Rescue by Cathepsin B and D Proteases
Introduction
Saposin C Deficiency: A Lysosomal Storage Disorder
Autophagic Dysfunction in Saposin C-Deficient Fibroblasts
Discussion
References
Chapter 10. Cargo Recognition Failure Underlies Macroautophagy Defects in Huntington’s Disease
Introduction
Protein Degradation in Huntington’s Disease
Inefficient Autophagic Elimination of Cytosolic Components Associated with HD
Therapeutic Strategies for HD Targeting Autophagy
References
Chapter 11. Hepatitis C Virus Infection, Autophagy, and Innate Immune Response
Introduction
Autophagy in HCV Infection
Innate Immune Response in HCV Infection
Pathogen Recognition Receptor Mediated-Signaling in HCV Infection
HCV-Induced Autophagy and Innate Immunity
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. Geranylgeranoic Acid Induces Incomplete Autophagy but Leads to the Accumulation of Autophagosomes in Human Hepatoma Cells
Introduction
Induction of Autophagy By GGA
Impairment of Autolysosome Formation
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 13. Defense Against Proteotoxic Stress in the Heart: Role of p62, Autophagy, and Ubiquitin–Proteasome System
Introduction into Protein Quality Control
PQC Insufficiency: A Common Feature of Cardiac Disorders
Insufficient UPS Function Contributes to Cardiac Disorders
Autophagy Protects the Heart Against Proteotoxic Stress
The Role of P62 in Cardiac PQC
Coordination of the UPS and Autophagy
Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 14. Elimination of Intracellular Bacteria by Autophagy
Introduction
Ubiquitin-Dependent Induction
Bacterial Sensor-Dependent Induction
Damaged Vacuole Sensing-Dependent Induction
Escape from Autophagy
Concluding Remarks and Perspective
References
Chapter 15. Protein Phosphatase 2A Has Positive and Negative Roles in Autophagy
Introduction
Protein Phosphatase 2A (PP2A)
PP2A: A Multifaceted Player in Autophagy
PP2A, Autophagy, and Disease
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Part III: Role of Autophagy in Cancer
Chapter 16. Erufosine Induces Autophagy and Apoptosis in Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Role of the Akt–mTOR Signaling Pathway
Introduction
Oral Cancer
Akt–mTOR Signaling Pathway
Alkylphosphocholines
Discussion
References
Chapter 17. Emerging Role of Hypoxia-Induced Autophagy in Cancer Immunotherapy
Introduction
Role of Hypoxia in Tumor Response to Immune Cells
Autophagy Modulates the Antitumor Immune Response Under Hypoxia
Perspectives for Improving the Antitumor Immune Response
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 18. Involvement of Autophagy and Apoptosis in Studies of Anticancer Drugs
Introduction
Autophagy and Cancer
Apoptosis and Cancer
Autophagic and Apoptotic Drugs in Breast Cancer
Autophagic and Apoptotic Drugs in Lung Cancer
Autophagic and Apoptotic Drugs in Gastric Cancer
Autophagic and Apoptotic Drugs in Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Autophagic and Apoptotic Drugs in Colorectal Cancer
Autophagic and Apoptotic Drugs in Cervical Cancer
Autophagic and Apoptotic Drugs in Esophagus Cancer
Autophagic and Apoptotic Drugs in other Cancers
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 19. Autophagy-Based Protein Biomarkers for In Vivo Detection of Cardiotoxicity in the Context of Cancer Therapy
Introduction
Cancer Chemotherapeutic Agents and Cardiotoxicity
Autophagy-Based Biomarkers to Detect Cardiotoxicity
Autophagy-Based Therapeutic Approach for Cancer Treatment and Cardioprotection
Current Gaps in Knowledge and Opportunities for Future Studies
Disclosures
References
Chapter 20. Inhibition of mTOR Pathway and Induction of Autophagy Block Lymphoma Cell Growth: Role of AMPK Activation
Introduction
Adenosine Monophosphate-Activated Protein Kinase (AMPK)
AMPK: A Therapeutic Target of Lymphoma
Acknowledgments
References
Part IV: Autophagy and Apoptosis
Chapter 21. Autophagy Regulates Osteoarthritis-Like Gene Expression Changes: Role of Apoptosis and Reactive Oxygen Species
Introduction
Autophagy in Human Articular Cartilage Tissues and Human Chondrocytes
The State of Autophagy in Normal Chondrocytes Under Catabolic Stresses
The Roles of Autophagy in the Il-1β-Induced Gene Expression Changes
The Roles of Autophagy in Apoptosis of Human Chondrocytes
Reactive Oxygen Species
Reactive Oxygen Species and Osteoarthritis
The Effect of Rapamycin on the Intracellular ROS Level in Human Chondrocytes
The Roles of Autophagy in an Experimental OA Model
Discussion
References
Chapter 22. The Key Role of Autophagy and its Relationship with Apoptosis in Lepidopteran Larval Midgut Remodeling
Introduction
Autophagy and Apoptosis in Lepidoptera
The Midgut of Lepidoptera
Conclusions and Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 23. Interferon Regulatory Factor 1 Regulates both Autophagy and Apoptosis in Splenocytes during Sepsis
Introduction
Interferon Regulatory Factor-1 (IRF-1)
Immune Cell Apoptosis in Sepsis
Immune Cell Autophagy in Sepsis
Conclusion
References
Chapter 24. The Interplay between Autophagy and Apoptosis
Introduction
Dual-Function Proteins Regulate Autophagy and Apoptosis
Cleavage of Atg Proteins by Caspases and Calpains
Degradation of Apoptosis-Related Proteins by Autophagy
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Index
About the Editor
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA