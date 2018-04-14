Autophagy and Cardiometabolic Diseases

Section I. Cell biology of cardiometabolic syndrome and autophagy

1. Overview of autophagy and cardiometabolic syndrome

Annayya R. Aroor, Guanghong Jia and James R. Sowers

2. Overview of autophagy and its molecular regulation

Xi Ma, Linsen Li, Ting He, Michael A. Brown and Qing Zhong

3. Interplay among oxidative stress, redox signaling, ER stress, autophagy, and protein ubiquitylation in cardiometabolic disorders

Taixing Cui and Xuejun Wang

4. Mechanism and regulation of selective mitophagy in cardiometabolic disease

Zhi Yang, Jianjun Lv, Jun Ren and Dongdong Sun

5. Experimental models and measurement of autophagy

Wei Zhu, Yong Sun, Yao-liang Tang, Chen Wang, Chang-Chen Xiao, Jing-Hai Chen, Hong Yu, Xin-Yang Hu and Jian’an Wang

6. Role of autophagy in cardiac physiology and pathophysiology

Valerie P. Tan and Shigeki Miyamoto

Section II. Autophagy and pathogenesis of cardiometabolic disease

7. Autophagy and diabetes mellitus

Yingmei Zhang

8. Autophagy and hypertension

Feng Cao and Sai Ma

9. Myocardial insulin signaling and autophagy

Jordan Bartlett, Trivedi Purvi, Brian Rodrigues and Thomas Pulinilkunnil

10. Autophagy as a therapeutic target for cardiovascular complications in obesity - concepts, controversies, and challenges

Jun Ren and Yingmei Zhang

11. Autophagy and lipid metabolism in cardiometabolic diseases

Mingjie Yang, Yingmei Zhang and Jun Ren

12. Autophagy and stroke

Pei Wang and Chao-Yu Miao

13. Polycystic ovary syndrome and cardiometabolic disease

Shuyi Wang, Amy M. Navratil and Jun Ren

14. The role of autophagy in vascular biology and atherosclerosis

Ida Perrotta

15. Autophagy and proteostasis in cardiac aging

Dai Dao-Fu and Peter S. Rabinovitch

16. Novel pathways of autophagy for the treatment of nervous system disorders

Kenneth Maiese

Section III. Autophagy and complications of cardiometabolic disease

17. Autophagy and liver disease

Sergi Guixé-Muntet and Jordi Gracia-Sancho

18. Chaperone-mediated autophagy and kidney disease

Lu Wang, Ying Han and Jun Ren

19. Autophagy and fetal programming

Alina Maloyan

20. Autophagy, oxidative stress and redox regulation

Jipeng Ma, Lifang Yang, Jun Ren and Jian Yang

Section IV. Translational approach of autophagy

21. Autophagy-driven cancer drug development

Amine Belaid, Barnabé Roméo, Harilaos Filippakis, Mickael Meyer, Guillemette Crépeaux, Romain K Gherardi, Dominique Lagadic-Gossmann, Martin Von Bergen, Abderrahman Chargui, Eric Gilson, Delphine Benarroch-Popivker, Patrick Brest, Paul Hofman and Baharia Mograbi

22. Autophagy: a new therapeutic target

Asli F. Ceylan

23. Autophagy regulates control of intracellular energy stores

Michael N. Sack

24. Autophagy and epigenetics

Xu-Dong Wang, Thomas G. Gillette and Zhao V. Wang

25. Autophagy, exercise and life style modification

Donny Camera and William J. Smiles

