Autophagy and Cardiometabolic Diseases
1st Edition
From Molecular Mechanisms to Translational Medicine
Description
Autophagy and Cardiometabolic Diseases: From Moleculer Mechanisms to Translational Medicine covers the science of autophagy in relation to cardiometabolic diseases and the future therapeutic potentials of autophagy regulation in these processes. Processes are not described in isolation, but in concert with other cellular and/or metabolic processes, such as lipogenesis, glucose, energy metabolism and apoptosis. This approach recognizes the multifactorial nature of cardiometabolic diseases, including obesity, diabetes, insulin resistance, hypertension and dyslipidemia. The book provides explanations, while also distinguishing the delicate role for autophagy in pathogenesis and exploring complications for cardiometabolic diseases.
By targeting autophagy, it offers new avenues for drug discovery and treatment for cardiometabolic anomalies. It is a perfect resource for cardiology researchers, scientists and medical practitioners.
Key Features
- Explains the processes inherent in the protein quality control for pathogenesis and complications of cardiometabolic diseases
- Provides knowledge from internationally recognized contributors in the field
- Incorporates a translational approach, covering the basic cellular biology of autophagy and presenting the role of autophagy regulation for both pathogenesis and complication in cardiometabolic diseases
- Contains access to a companion website with additional illustrations
Readership
Researchers from both academia and industry working in the field of cardiovascular disease and biomedical sciences, medical practitioners, pharmaceutical industry workers, and health professional students
Table of Contents
Section I. Cell biology of cardiometabolic syndrome and autophagy
1. Overview of autophagy and cardiometabolic syndrome
Annayya R. Aroor, Guanghong Jia and James R. Sowers
2. Overview of autophagy and its molecular regulation
Xi Ma, Linsen Li, Ting He, Michael A. Brown and Qing Zhong
3. Interplay among oxidative stress, redox signaling, ER stress, autophagy, and protein ubiquitylation in cardiometabolic disorders
Taixing Cui and Xuejun Wang
4. Mechanism and regulation of selective mitophagy in cardiometabolic disease
Zhi Yang, Jianjun Lv, Jun Ren and Dongdong Sun
5. Experimental models and measurement of autophagy
Wei Zhu, Yong Sun, Yao-liang Tang, Chen Wang, Chang-Chen Xiao, Jing-Hai Chen, Hong Yu, Xin-Yang Hu and Jian’an Wang
6. Role of autophagy in cardiac physiology and pathophysiology
Valerie P. Tan and Shigeki Miyamoto
Section II. Autophagy and pathogenesis of cardiometabolic disease
7. Autophagy and diabetes mellitus
Yingmei Zhang
8. Autophagy and hypertension
Feng Cao and Sai Ma
9. Myocardial insulin signaling and autophagy
Jordan Bartlett, Trivedi Purvi, Brian Rodrigues and Thomas Pulinilkunnil
10. Autophagy as a therapeutic target for cardiovascular complications in obesity - concepts, controversies, and challenges
Jun Ren and Yingmei Zhang
11. Autophagy and lipid metabolism in cardiometabolic diseases
Mingjie Yang, Yingmei Zhang and Jun Ren
12. Autophagy and stroke
Pei Wang and Chao-Yu Miao
13. Polycystic ovary syndrome and cardiometabolic disease
Shuyi Wang, Amy M. Navratil and Jun Ren
14. The role of autophagy in vascular biology and atherosclerosis
Ida Perrotta
15. Autophagy and proteostasis in cardiac aging
Dai Dao-Fu and Peter S. Rabinovitch
16. Novel pathways of autophagy for the treatment of nervous system disorders
Kenneth Maiese
Section III. Autophagy and complications of cardiometabolic disease
17. Autophagy and liver disease
Sergi Guixé-Muntet and Jordi Gracia-Sancho
18. Chaperone-mediated autophagy and kidney disease
Lu Wang, Ying Han and Jun Ren
19. Autophagy and fetal programming
Alina Maloyan
20. Autophagy, oxidative stress and redox regulation
Jipeng Ma, Lifang Yang, Jun Ren and Jian Yang
Section IV. Translational approach of autophagy
21. Autophagy-driven cancer drug development
Amine Belaid, Barnabé Roméo, Harilaos Filippakis, Mickael Meyer, Guillemette Crépeaux, Romain K Gherardi, Dominique Lagadic-Gossmann, Martin Von Bergen, Abderrahman Chargui, Eric Gilson, Delphine Benarroch-Popivker, Patrick Brest, Paul Hofman and Baharia Mograbi
22. Autophagy: a new therapeutic target
Asli F. Ceylan
23. Autophagy regulates control of intracellular energy stores
Michael N. Sack
24. Autophagy and epigenetics
Xu-Dong Wang, Thomas G. Gillette and Zhao V. Wang
25. Autophagy, exercise and life style modification
Donny Camera and William J. Smiles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 14th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128054420
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128052532
About the Author
Jun Ren
Dr. Jun Ren, MD, PhD, FAHA, is a Professor and Associate Director in University of Wyoming Biomedical PhD Graduate Program. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Cardiology in the Department of Cardiology, Zhongshan Hospital Fudan University. He is a member of American Heart Association and Diabetes Association National Center Study Sections. Dr. Ren specializes in the molecular cardiology with the goal that is to develop a strategy to prevent cardiovascular and a better regimen of treating these disorders. Serving as PI on several federal or national grants, he has completed enormous researches arming him with experience in cardiac function and structure assessment. In addition, he successfully administered the projects (e.g. staffing, research protections, budget), supervised students, and collaborated with other researchers. He has published over 500 articles with a main research interests in Cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean of Research, Professor, College of Health Sciences, University of Wyoming, Wyoming, USA
James R. Sowers
James R. Sowers, MD, is Professor of Medicine, Physiology/Pharmacology and Director of the Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Division at the University Of Missouri, School Of Medicine. In addition, he is the Director of the Thomas and Joan Burns Cardiovascular and Diabetes Research Center and holds the Thomas W. and Joan F. Burns Missouri Chair in Diabetology. Dr. Sowers serves as a reviewer on several study sections for the National Institutes of Health and for the Department of Veterans Affairs. He is the editor of Cardiorenal Medicine, Associate Editor of Diabetes and on editorial boards of Hypertension, Endocrinology, and Metabolism. In the last year Dr. Sowers has published more than 25 peer-reviewed papers. Dr. Sowers achieved the Irvin Page Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Heart Association in 2012. He serves as a PI on one NIH funded grant and a VA Merit grant, and is a Co-Investigator on several NIH grants with colleagues at the University of Missouri, as well as other research colleagues at academic institutions around the country. Dr. Sowers has been examining the cellular mechanisms of insulin action in cardiovascular, renal and skeletal muscle tissue for three decades, focusing primarily on in vitro and in vivo/ex-vivo studies of animal models. Recently his research has been directed to the role of over-nutrition/angiotensin II, aldosterone, estrogen, and immune function on T regulatory cells and in site-specific serine phosphorylation of insulin sensitivity and associated cardiovascular functional abnormalities. As part this continuing cardiovascular renal diabetes research program, his program plans to pursue the role of angiotensin II, aldosterone and sex differences in metabolic cardiovascular insulin resistance in mice subjected to a “Westernized” diet.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Physiology/Pharmacology and Director of the Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Division, University of Missouri, School of Medicine
Yingmei Zhang
Yingmei Zhang, MD, PhD, FACC, is a Professor and Attending Cardiologist in the Department of Cardiology, Zhongshan Hospital Fudan University. She also serves as an adjunct Assistant Professor in the College of Health Science at the University of Wyoming. She is a Yangtze River scholar Professor (Youth Scholar Program) and a winner of National Science Fund for Excellent Young Scholars. Prof. Zhang is also a member of Basic Research Group in the Chinese medical association cardiovascular branch. She received her Master’s and doctoral degrees from the Fourth Military Medical University and completed post-doctoral training at the University of Wyoming. She has over 60 publications in the area of pathogenesis and therapeutics of myocardial dysfunction focusing on the regulation of mitochondrial function and autophagy. Her research has been supported by the Natural Science Foundation of China, National Institute of Health (NIH) and American Diabetes Association (ADA). She serves as an editor or on editorial board for several scientific journals. Her scientific contributions encompass (1) revealing mechanism(s) behind myocardial mitochondrial injury under ER stress; (2) depicting the beneficial role for endogenous myocardial proteins including mitochondrial aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH2) and insulin-like growth factor I (IGF-1) under metabolic syndrome.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Attending Cardiologist, Department of Cardiology, Zhongshan Hospital Fudan University