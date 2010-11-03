Autonomic Network Management Principles
1st Edition
From Concepts to Applications
Description
Autonomic networking aims to solve the mounting problems created by increasingly complex networks, by enabling devices and service-providers to decide, preferably without human intervention, what to do at any given moment, and ultimately to create self-managing networks that can interface with each other, adapting their behavior to provide the best service to the end-user in all situations.
This book gives both an understanding and an assessment of the principles, methods and architectures in autonomous network management, as well as lessons learned from, the ongoing initiatives in the field. It includes contributions from industry groups at Orange Labs, Motorola, Ericsson, the ANA EU Project and leading universities. These groups all provide chapters examining the international research projects to which they are contributing, such as the EU Autonomic Network Architecture Project and Ambient Networks EU Project, reviewing current developments and demonstrating how autonomic management principles are used to define new architectures, models, protocols, and mechanisms for future network equipment.
Key Features
- Provides reviews of cutting-edge approaches to the management of complex telecommunications, sensors, etc. networks based on new autonomic approaches. This enables engineers to use new autonomic techniques to solve complex distributed problems that are not possible or easy to solve with existing techniques.
- Discussion of FOCALE, a semantically rich network architecture for coordinating the behavior of heterogeneous and distributed computing resources. This provides vital information, since the data model holds much of the power in an autonomic system, giving the theory behind the practice, which will enable engineers to create their own solutions to network management problems.
- Real case studies from the groups in industry and academia who work with this technology. These allow engineers to see how autonomic networking is implemented in a variety of scenarios, giving them a solid grounding in applications and helping them generate their own solutions to real-world problems.
Readership
Telecommunications engineers and researchers in industry and academia; postgraduate students aiming to develop their knowledge in this emerging area
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to Autonomic Concepts Applied to Future Self-Managed Networks
Definition and Scope
Epidemiological Definition of Autonomics
The Need for Autonomic Systems
Automatic, Autonomous and Autonomic Systems
IBM's Application of Autonomics to Computers
IBM Autonomics Computing
From Autonomic Computing to Autonomics Networks
Autonomic (Networking) Design Principles
Living Systems Inspired Design
Policy-Based Design
Context Awareness Design
Self-similarity Design Principle
Adaptive Design 18
Knowledge-Based Design
From Autonomic Networking to Autonomic Networking Management
Conclusion
References
Chapter 2: Autonomic Overlay Network Architecture
Introduction
Related Work
Automated Management for Overlay Networks
Autonomic Management
Smart Media Routing and Transport (SMART)
Media Processing Functions
Overlay Routing
Service-Specific Overlay Networks
Overlay Node (ONode) Architecture
Service-Specific Overlay Networks Management
An Autonomic Service Architecture
Introduction
Autonomic Overlays
Distributed Knowledge
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3: ANA: Autonomic Network Architecture
Introduction
Motivation and Aims
Scope and Structure
Core Architectural Abstractions
Basic abstractions
Compartment and Information Channel (IC)
The Compartment API
Basic Primitives
The Context and Service Arguments
Implementation of a Functional Block for Inter-Compartment Connectivity
Development Process
Content Centric Routing
CCR FB Modular Decomposition
Implementational Aspects
Conclusion
References
Chapter 4: A Utility-Based Autonomic Architecture to Support QoE Quantification in IP Networks
Introduction
Autonomic Network Management Overview
ANEMA: Architecture and Concepts
NUF and Management Strategies Specification
Goal Policies Specification
Behavioral Policies Specification
Policies Transformation and Relationship
Autonomic Qos/QoE Management in Multiservice IP Networks
Step 1: Identification of High-Level Requirements and NFU
Step 2: NUF Analytical Description
Step 3: Management Strategies Specification
Step 4: Goals Specification
Step 5: Behavioral Policies Specification
Technical Specification of the GAP: Autonomic Router
QoE Information Model Design
Modeling the QoE Measurement
Experimentations and Simulations Results
Simulations and Analytical Results
Testbed and Experimental Tests
Conclusion
References
Chapter 5: Federating Autonomic Newtork Management Systems for Flexible Control of End-to-End Communications Services
Introduction
Autonomic Network Management: Avoiding New Management Silos
Our View of Federation
Federation of Networks
Federation of Management Systems
Federation of Organizations and their Customers
Example Scenario: End-to-End Management of IPTV Services
Coordinated Self-Management for IPTV Content Distribution
Federating Network and IPTV Provider Management Systems
Interprovider and Provider-User Federations for IPTV Services
Summary and Outlook
References
Chapter 6: A Self-Organizing Architecture for Scalable, Adaptive and Robust Networking
Introduction
Principles of Self-Organization
Definition of Self-Organization
Self-Organization in Biological Systems
Proposal of a Self-Organizing Network Architecture
Network Architecture
Node Architecture
Self-Organization Modules
Pulse-Coupled Oscillator Model
Reaction-Diffusion Model
Attractor Selection Model
Inter/Intra-Layer Interactions
Intralayer Interactions
Evaluation Methodologies
Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 7: Autonomics in Radio Access Networks
Introduction
Autonomics and Self-Organizing Radio Access Networks
Radio Resource Management
Self-Organizing Network
Self-Configuration
Self-Optimization
Self-Diagnosis
Self-Healing
Self-Protecting
Overview of SON in RANs
SON in GSM
SON in UMTS
SON in LTE
SON in Heterogeneous Networks
SON in IEEE 1900 Standard
Control and Learning Techniques in SON
The Agent Concept
Control
Learning
SON Use of Case in LTE Network: Intercell Interference Coordination (ICIC)
Interference Management in LTE system
Use Case Description
A MDP Modeling
Simulation Results
Conclusions
References
Chapter 8: Chronus: A Spatiotemporal Macroprogramming Language for Autonomic Wireless Sensor Networks
Introduction
A Motivating Application: Oil Spill Detection and Monitoring Chronus Macroprogramming Language
Data Collection with Chronus
Event Detection with Chronus
User-Defined Data Aggregation Operators
Chronus Implementation
Visual Macroprogramming
Chronus Runtime Environment
In-Network Processing
Concurrency in the Chronus Server
Chronus Microprogramming Language
Microprogramming EAs
Implementation of EAs
Microprogramming QAs
Implementation of QAs
Simulation Evaluation
Event Detection
Data Collection in the Future
Data Collection in the Past
Line of Code
Memory Footprint
Related Work
Conclusion
References
Chapter 9: Security Metrics for Risk-aware Automated Policy Management
Introduction
Related Work
Security Risk Evaluation Framework
Service Risk Analysis
Network Risk Analysis
Quality of Protection Metric
ROCONA Tool Implementation
Deployment and Case Study
Experimentation and Evaluation
Vulnerability Database Used In the Experiments
Validation of HVM
Validation of Expected Risk (ER)
Validation of QoPM
Running Time Evaluation of the Attack Propagation Metric
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 10: The Design of the FOCALE Automatic Networking Architecture
Introduction and Background
Current Network Management Problems
Different Forms of Complexity
The Inherent Heterogeneity of Management Data
The Purpose of Autonomic Systems
Representing Knowledge
The Role of Information and Data Models in FOCALE
Choosing an Information Model
Organizing Knowledge Using the DEN-ng Information Model
Using the DEN-ng Information Model to Communicate with Devices
Governance Using the DEN-ng Context-Aware Policy Model
Summary
References
Chapter 11: Knowledge Representation, Processing and Governance in the FOCALE Autonomic Architecture
Introduction and Background
Knowledge Processing in FOCALE
Why UML-Based Models are Insufficient to Represent Network Knowledge
The Role of Ontologies in FOCALE
Organizing Knowledge Using Ontologies
Knowledge Integration
Knowledge-Based Governance
The Evolution of the FOCALE Control Loops
The IBM MAPE Control Loop
The Original FOCALE Control Loops
The New FOCALE Control Loops
Summary
References
Conclusion
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 3rd November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123821911
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123821904
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128101995
About the Editor
Nazim Agoulmine
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Evry Val d’Essonne, France