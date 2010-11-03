Autonomic Network Management Principles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123821904, 9780123821911

Autonomic Network Management Principles

1st Edition

From Concepts to Applications

Editors: Nazim Agoulmine
eBook ISBN: 9780123821911
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123821904
Paperback ISBN: 9780128101995
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd November 2010
Page Count: 306
Description

Autonomic networking aims to solve the mounting problems created by increasingly complex networks, by enabling devices and service-providers to decide, preferably without human intervention, what to do at any given moment, and ultimately to create self-managing networks that can interface with each other, adapting their behavior to provide the best service to the end-user in all situations.

This book gives both an understanding and an assessment of the principles, methods and architectures in autonomous network management, as well as lessons learned from, the ongoing initiatives in the field. It includes contributions from industry groups at Orange Labs, Motorola, Ericsson, the ANA EU Project and leading universities. These groups all provide chapters examining the international research projects to which they are contributing, such as the EU Autonomic Network Architecture Project and Ambient Networks EU Project, reviewing current developments and demonstrating how autonomic management principles are used to define new architectures, models, protocols, and mechanisms for future network equipment.

Key Features

  • Provides reviews of cutting-edge approaches to the management of complex telecommunications, sensors, etc. networks based on new autonomic approaches. This enables engineers to use new autonomic techniques to solve complex distributed problems that are not possible or easy to solve with existing techniques.
  • Discussion of FOCALE, a semantically rich network architecture for coordinating the behavior of heterogeneous and distributed computing resources. This provides vital information, since the data model holds much of the power in an autonomic system, giving the theory behind the practice, which will enable engineers to create their own solutions to network management problems.
  • Real case studies from the groups in industry and academia who work with this technology. These allow engineers to see how autonomic networking is implemented in a variety of scenarios, giving them a solid grounding in applications and helping them generate their own solutions to real-world problems.

Readership

Telecommunications engineers and researchers in industry and academia; postgraduate students aiming to develop their knowledge in this emerging area

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction to Autonomic Concepts Applied to Future Self-Managed Networks

Definition and Scope

Epidemiological Definition of Autonomics

The Need for Autonomic Systems

Automatic, Autonomous and Autonomic Systems

IBM's Application of Autonomics to Computers

IBM Autonomics Computing

From Autonomic Computing to Autonomics Networks

Autonomic (Networking) Design Principles

Living Systems Inspired Design

Policy-Based Design

Context Awareness Design

Self-similarity Design Principle

Adaptive Design 18

Knowledge-Based Design

 

From Autonomic Networking to Autonomic Networking Management

Conclusion

References

Chapter 2: Autonomic Overlay Network Architecture

Introduction

Related Work

Automated Management for Overlay Networks

Autonomic Management

Smart Media Routing and Transport (SMART)

Media Processing Functions

Overlay Routing

Service-Specific Overlay Networks

Overlay Node (ONode) Architecture

Service-Specific Overlay Networks Management

An Autonomic Service Architecture

Introduction

Autonomic Overlays

Distributed Knowledge

Conclusion

References

Chapter 3: ANA: Autonomic Network Architecture

Introduction

Motivation and Aims

Scope and Structure

Core Architectural Abstractions

Basic abstractions

Compartment and Information Channel (IC)

The Compartment API

Basic Primitives

The Context and Service Arguments

Implementation of a Functional Block for Inter-Compartment Connectivity

Development Process

Content Centric Routing

CCR FB Modular Decomposition

Implementational Aspects

Conclusion

References

Chapter 4: A Utility-Based Autonomic Architecture to Support QoE Quantification in IP Networks

Introduction

Autonomic Network Management Overview

ANEMA: Architecture and Concepts

NUF and Management Strategies Specification

Goal Policies Specification

Behavioral Policies Specification

Policies Transformation and Relationship

Autonomic Qos/QoE Management in Multiservice IP Networks

Step 1: Identification of High-Level Requirements and NFU

Step 2: NUF Analytical Description

Step 3: Management Strategies Specification

Step 4: Goals Specification

Step 5: Behavioral Policies Specification

Technical Specification of the GAP: Autonomic Router

QoE Information Model Design

Modeling the QoE Measurement

Experimentations and Simulations Results

Simulations and Analytical Results

Testbed and Experimental Tests

Conclusion

References

Chapter 5: Federating Autonomic Newtork Management Systems for Flexible Control of End-to-End Communications Services

Introduction

Autonomic Network Management: Avoiding New Management Silos

Our View of Federation

Federation of Networks

Federation of Management Systems

Federation of Organizations and their Customers

Example Scenario: End-to-End Management of IPTV Services

Coordinated Self-Management for IPTV Content Distribution

Federating Network and IPTV Provider Management Systems

Interprovider and Provider-User Federations for IPTV Services

Summary and Outlook

References

Chapter 6: A Self-Organizing Architecture for Scalable, Adaptive and Robust Networking

Introduction

Principles of Self-Organization

Definition of Self-Organization

Self-Organization in Biological Systems

Proposal of a Self-Organizing Network Architecture

Network Architecture

Node Architecture

Self-Organization Modules

Pulse-Coupled Oscillator Model

Reaction-Diffusion Model

Attractor Selection Model

Inter/Intra-Layer Interactions

Intralayer Interactions

Evaluation Methodologies

Conclusion

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 7: Autonomics in Radio Access Networks

Introduction

Autonomics and Self-Organizing Radio Access Networks

Radio Resource Management

Self-Organizing Network

Self-Configuration

Self-Optimization

Self-Diagnosis

Self-Healing

Self-Protecting

Overview of SON in RANs

SON in GSM

SON in UMTS

SON in LTE

SON in Heterogeneous Networks

SON in IEEE 1900 Standard

Control and Learning Techniques in SON

The Agent Concept

Control

Learning

SON Use of Case in LTE Network: Intercell Interference Coordination (ICIC)

Interference Management in LTE system

Use Case Description

A MDP Modeling

Simulation Results

Conclusions

References

Chapter 8: Chronus: A Spatiotemporal Macroprogramming Language for Autonomic Wireless Sensor Networks

Introduction

A Motivating Application: Oil Spill Detection and Monitoring Chronus Macroprogramming Language

Data Collection with Chronus

Event Detection with Chronus

User-Defined Data Aggregation Operators

Chronus Implementation

Visual Macroprogramming

Chronus Runtime Environment

In-Network Processing

Concurrency in the Chronus Server

Chronus Microprogramming Language

Microprogramming EAs

Implementation of EAs

Microprogramming QAs

Implementation of QAs

Simulation Evaluation

Event Detection

Data Collection in the Future

Data Collection in the Past

Line of Code

Memory Footprint

Related Work

Conclusion

References

Chapter 9: Security Metrics for Risk-aware Automated Policy Management

Introduction

Related Work

Security Risk Evaluation Framework

Service Risk Analysis

Network Risk Analysis

Quality of Protection Metric

ROCONA Tool Implementation

Deployment and Case Study

Experimentation and Evaluation

Vulnerability Database Used In the Experiments

Validation of HVM

Validation of Expected Risk (ER)

Validation of QoPM

Running Time Evaluation of the Attack Propagation Metric

Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 10: The Design of the FOCALE Automatic Networking Architecture

Introduction and Background

Current Network Management Problems

Different Forms of Complexity

The Inherent Heterogeneity of Management Data

The Purpose of Autonomic Systems

Representing Knowledge

The Role of Information and Data Models in FOCALE

Choosing an Information Model

Organizing Knowledge Using the DEN-ng Information Model

Using the DEN-ng Information Model to Communicate with Devices

Governance Using the DEN-ng Context-Aware Policy Model

Summary

References

Chapter 11: Knowledge Representation, Processing and Governance in the FOCALE Autonomic Architecture

Introduction and Background

Knowledge Processing in FOCALE

Why UML-Based Models are Insufficient to Represent Network Knowledge

The Role of Ontologies in FOCALE

Organizing Knowledge Using Ontologies

Knowledge Integration

Knowledge-Based Governance

The Evolution of the FOCALE Control Loops

The IBM MAPE Control Loop

The Original FOCALE Control Loops

The New FOCALE Control Loops

Summary

References

Conclusion

Index

 

About the Editor

Nazim Agoulmine

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Evry Val d’Essonne, France

