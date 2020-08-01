Many changes have been made to tire structures and materials, pavement surface and regulations, but noise from tire/road interaction remains one of the major issues of road traffic noise. In order to reduce tire/road noise, it is important to understand the generation mechanism of the noise and to develop measurement methods of the noise, to study the road surface characterization and its influence.

Automotive Tire Noise and Vibrations: Analysis, Measurement and Simulation presents the latest generation mechanisms of tire/road noise. It focuses not only on tire/road noise issues from the tire/road structures, materials, and dynamics, but also from a whole vehicle system.The analyses will cover finite element modelling, mathematical simulations and experimental tests including works done to mitigate noise. This book provides a summary of the tire noise and vibration research, with a focus on new simulation and measurement techniques, which researchers and engineers will find beneficial.