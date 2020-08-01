Automotive Tire Noise and Vibrations
1st Edition
Analysis, Measurement and Simulation
Description
Many changes have been made to tire structures and materials, pavement surface and regulations, but noise from tire/road interaction remains one of the major issues of road traffic noise. In order to reduce tire/road noise, it is important to understand the generation mechanism of the noise and to develop measurement methods of the noise, to study the road surface characterization and its influence.
Automotive Tire Noise and Vibrations: Analysis, Measurement and Simulation presents the latest generation mechanisms of tire/road noise. It focuses not only on tire/road noise issues from the tire/road structures, materials, and dynamics, but also from a whole vehicle system.The analyses will cover finite element modelling, mathematical simulations and experimental tests including works done to mitigate noise. This book provides a summary of the tire noise and vibration research, with a focus on new simulation and measurement techniques, which researchers and engineers will find beneficial.
Key Features
- Covers new measurements techniques and simulation strategies, which are critical in accurately assessing tire noise and vibration
- Provides recent simulation progress and findings of CAE on analysis of generation mechanisms of the tire/road noise
- Features a Statistical Energy Analysis (SEA) and model of a multilayer trim to enhance the sound absorption of tire/road noise
Readership
NVH research and development engineers in tire companies and automobile manufacturing companies; Academic researchers, postgrad students and faculties in automotive and mechanical engineering
Table of Contents
1. Background Introduction
2. Tire/Road Noise Separation: Tread Pattern Noise and Road Texture Noise
3. Influence of Tread Pattern on Tire/Road Noise
4. Influence of Road Texture on Tire/Road Noise
5. Measurement Methods of Tire/Road Noise
6. Generation mechanism of Tire/Road Noise
7. Suspension Vibration and Transfer Path Analysis
8. Structure-Borne Vibration of Tire
9. Structural-Acoustic Analysis of Tire-Cavity System
10. CAE findings on the physics of Tire/Road Noise
11. Tire/Road Noise Mitigation Using Acoustic Absorbent Materials
12. Statistical Energy Analysis of Tire/Road Noise
13. Pass-by Noise: Regulation and Measurement
14. Pass-by Noise: Simulation and Analysis
15. Summary and Future Scope
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184097
About the Editor
Xu Wang
Xu Wang is Associate Professor in the School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Manufacture Engineering at RMIT University, Australia. He is also a Fellow of SAE, IEAust, CPEng.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Manufacture Engineering, RMIT University, Australia, and a Fellow of SAE, IEAust, and CPEng