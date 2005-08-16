Automotive Quality Systems Handbook
2nd Edition
ISO/TS 16949:2002 Edition
Description
ISO/TS 16949:2002 (TS2) will have a huge impact on the whole of the automobile industry as it formalises, under a single world-wide standard, the quality system that must be met by vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers. This handbook is the only comprehensive guide to understanding and satisfying the requirements of ISO/TS 16949:2002. Written by best-selling quality author David Hoyle (ISO 9000 Quality Systems Handbook) this new book is ideal for those new to the standard or establishing a single management system for the first time, as well as those migrating from existing quality management systems. It will suit quality system managers and quality professionals across the automotive industry, managers and executive level readers, consultants, auditors, trainers and students of management and quality.
Key Features
- The only complete ISO/TS 16949:2002 (TS2) reference: essential for understanding both TS2 and ISO 9001:2000
- TS2 becomes mandatory for all auto manufacturers and their many thousands of suppliers in 2006
- Includes details of the certification scheme, the differences with previous standards, check lists, questionnaires, tips for implementers, flow charts and a glossary of terms
- David Hoyle is one of the world's leading quality management authors
Readership
Quality system professionals (managers/business development managers in first, second and third tier auto/component manufacturers); Quality system consultants
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Basic concepts
Introduction
Principles or prescription
Quality
The interested parties
The characteristics of quality
Achieving sustaining and improving quality
Managing processes
Developing an effective system
Summary
Basic concepts - Food for thought
Chapter 2:Perceptions of ISO 9000 and its derivatives
Introduction
How we think about ISO 9000
How we think about quality management systems
How we think about certification
How ISO 9000 made us think about quality
How we think about reviews, inspections and audits
Is ISO/TS 16949:2002 any different?
Summary
Perceptions of ISO 9000 Food for thought
Chapter 3:Role, origins and application of ISO/TS 16949
The role of ISO/TS 16949
Origins
Application of ISO/TS 16949 requirements
Summary
Role, origins and application - Food for thought
Chapter 4: Quality management system
Establishing a quality management system (4.1)
Identifying processes (4.1a)
Sequence and interaction of processes (4.1b)
Criteria and methods for effective operation and control (4.1c)
Documenting a quality management system (4.1, 4.2.1)
Documented procedures (4.2.1c)
Documents that ensure effective planning, operation and control of processes (4.2.1d)
Implementing a quality management system (4.1)
Managing processes (4.1)
Ensuring information availability (4.1d)
Ensuring the availability of resources (4.1d)
Measuring, monitoring and analysing processes (4.1e)
Maintaining a quality management system (4.1)
Continual improvement in the QMS and its processes (4.1 & 4.1f)
Outsourcing (4.1)
Preparing the quality manual (4.2.1b)
Control of documents (4.2.3)
Control of records (4.2.1e & 4.2.4)
Summary
Quality Management System Requirements Checklists
Quality Management System - Food for Thought
Chapter 5: Management responsibility
Summary of requirements
Management commitment (5.1)
Customer focus (5.2)
Quality policy (5.3)
Quality objectives (5.4.1)
Quality management system planning (5.4.2)
Responsibility and authority (5.5.1)
Management Representative (5.5.2)
Internal communication (5.5.3)
Management Review (5.6)
Summary
Management Responsibility Requirements Checklist
Management Responsibility - Food for Thought
Chapter 6: Resource management
Summary of requirements
Determining resources (6.1)
Providing resources (6.1 & 7.5.5.1)
Competence of personnel (6.2.1)
Training awareness and competence (6.2.2)
Infrastructure (6.3)
Work environment (6.4)
Summary
Resource Management Requirements Checklist
Resource Management - Food for thought
Chapter 7: Product realization
Summary of requirements
Planning product realization processes (7.1)
Customer-related processes (7.2)
Design and development (7.3)
Purchasing (7.4)
Production and service provision (7.5)
Control of measuring and monitoring devices (7.6)
Summary
Product Realization Requirements Checklist
Product Realization - Food for Thought
Chapter 8: Measurement, analysis and improvement
Summary of requirements
Monitoring, measurement, analysis and improvement processes (8.1)
Customer satisfaction (8.2.1 & 8.2.1.1)
Internal audit (8.2.2)
Measurement and monitoring of processes (8.2.3)
Measurement and monitoring of product (8.2.4)
Control of nonconforming product (8.3)
Analysis of data (8.4)
Improvement (8.5)
Summary
Measurement, analysis and improvement Requirements checklist
Measurement, analysis and improvement - food for thought
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 16th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458502
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750666633
About the Author
David Hoyle
David Hoyle is an international management consultant with over 30 years' experience in quality management. He has held senior positions in quality management with British Aerospace and Ferranti International and worked with such companies as General Motors, the UK Civil Aviation Authority and Bell Atlantic on their quality improvement programmes. As well as delivering quality management and auditor training courses throughout the world, he has participated in various industry councils and committees, including the Institute of Quality Assurance.
Affiliations and Expertise
International management consultant with over 30 years' experience in quality management
Reviews
"The objectives set out for creating the ISO/TS 16949 Standard include a move forwards such that more than before this Standard prescribes elements that will be reflected in continuously improved product quality and not merely systems requirements. David Hoyle's book captures and explains the philosophy behind the Standard in a comprehensive and understandable manner as well as giving insights into the processes required to satisfy the technical requirements." --Business Excellence Manager, Quality Improvement, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders Ltd
"THIS BOOK IS UNQUESTIONABLY THE BEST QUALITY REFERENCE BOOK EVER WRITTEN! David Hoyle confidently explains the underlying logic behind ISO and QS requirements in such a manner that the reader is amazed at the simplicity of the requirement and how it will benefit his company. I feel more motivated and positive each time I use it!
The book is well organized and addresses complex issues in a logical, well ordered fashion. The author uses excellent examples to illustrate his points. The "task lists" and "Do's and Don'ts" provided for each section are the single best reference checklist I have come across. He makes extensive use of charts and diagrams to illustrate interdependencies and processes.
What I like best about this author is that he clearly understands the real world and the problems and challenges that face every company. He sites real-world examples and solutions. He takes a common sense approach so that you get a quality company and product, not just an expensive bound manual. So many other quality authors come off as dry and unyielding losing sight of the real goal. The first thing any company should do when contemplating ISO or QS is to go and buy a copy of this book for every Senior Executive and Manager! David Hoyle is a true pioneer in Quality and a guy to keep your eye on. I also follow his speeches and articles. I have no doubt that his contributions will someday reshape this field." --Steven P Gray (St. Louis, Missouri)
"The second edition of Automotive Quality Systems Handbook, ISO/TS 16949:2002 is twice as good as the first edition…This first three chapters alone are worth the cost of the book. They explain the process approach in terms easily understood and applied to any quality management system…The real thrust of the book is how to implement the ISO/TS 16949 standard, and here is where Hoyle takes a new approach. Authors of other books about implementing standards only regurgitate the standards and define the rules of implementation. Hoyle uses a direct style of writing and refers to the reader in the second person. He also explains each requirement of the standard by answering three basic questions: what does it mean, why is it important and how is it implemented. The book provides plenty of diagrams and figures. This book is a must have for any company, whether it is to implement TS 16949:2002 or improve an already registered ISO 9001 quality management system. It is a guaranteed reference handbook to be used over and over again." --Quality Progress, April 2006