Automation in Garment Manufacturing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to automation (fundamentals of automation, use of various automation techniques)
2. Automation vs modelling and simulation
Part I: Automation in garment design and product development
3. Automation in the design of yarns, fabric, sewing threads and other accessories
4. Automation in fabric inspection (FAST and other systems for quality evaluation)
5. Automation in computerised colour matching and fabric selection
6. Automation in garment design prototyping (creation of styles, design alterations, fit etc.)
7. 3D body scanning
8. CAD (garment designing, pattern making)
Part II: Automation in garment manufacturing
9. Automation in material handling
10. Automation in spreading and cutting
11. Application of robotics in garment manufacturing
12. Automation in sewing technology (sewing machineries with automatic control systems, PLCs)
13. Automation in garment finishing, garment inspection and pressing techniques
Part III: Tools for PPC, productivity and efficiency evaluation, and logistics
14. Automation in production planning and management (application of various PPC tools and software)
15. Use of Advanced tools and equipment in industrial engineering (work study, time and motion study, productivity and efficiency evaluation)
16. Automation in logistics (material identifications) and supply chain management
Description
Automation in Garment Manufacturing provides systematic and comprehensive insights into this multifaceted process. Chapters cover the role of automation in design and product development, including color matching, fabric inspection, 3D body scanning, computer-aided design and prototyping. Part Two covers automation in garment production, from handling, spreading and cutting, through to finishing and pressing techniques. Final chapters discuss advanced tools for assessing productivity in manufacturing, logistics and supply-chain management. This book is a key resource for all those engaged in textile and apparel development and production, and is also ideal for academics engaged in research on textile science and technology.
Key Features
- Delivers theoretical and practical guidance on automated processes that benefit anyone developing or manufacturing textile products
- Offers a range of perspectives on manufacturing from an international team of authors
- Provides systematic and comprehensive coverage of the topic, from fabric construction, through product development, to current and potential applications
Readership
Professionals engaged in textile product development and production, and academics whose research focuses on textile science and technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 10th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011331
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081012116
About the Editors
Rajkishore Nayak Editor
Dr. Rajkishore Nayak is currently working as a senior lecturer (Fashion Merchandising) at the Centre of Communication and Design, RMIT University, Vietnam. He completed his PhD from the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia. He has around 15 years of experience in teaching and research related to Fashion and Textiles. He published about 90 peer-reviewed papers in national and international journals. Recently, Rajkishore was awarded with the "RMIT University Research Excellence Award-2015". He also received the "RMIT University Teaching and Research Excellence Award-2012" and "RMIT University International Scholarship-2008". He worked with the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia from 2012-2016 in teaching and research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer (Fashion Merchandising) Centre of Communication and Design, RMIT University, Vietnam
Rajiv Padhye Editor
Professor Rajiv Padhye is a Director of a Centre for Materials Innovation and Future Fashion at the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia. He did his PhD from Leeds University, UK. He has several national and international publications in various journals. Rajiv has supervised many PhD and Masters Students and published several book chapters, monogram, journal articles and books. Recently Rajiv has been honored by RMIT University with “Research Leadership” "Research excellence"and “Media Person 2012” awards. In 2003 Textile Institute, Manchester UK, has honoured him with Fellowship of the Textile Institute (FTI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Centre for Materials Innovation and Future Fashion, School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia