1. Introduction to automation (fundamentals of automation, use of various automation techniques)

2. Automation vs modelling and simulation

Part I: Automation in garment design and product development

3. Automation in the design of yarns, fabric, sewing threads and other accessories

4. Automation in fabric inspection (FAST and other systems for quality evaluation)

5. Automation in computerised colour matching and fabric selection

6. Automation in garment design prototyping (creation of styles, design alterations, fit etc.)

7. 3D body scanning

8. CAD (garment designing, pattern making)

Part II: Automation in garment manufacturing

9. Automation in material handling

10. Automation in spreading and cutting

11. Application of robotics in garment manufacturing

12. Automation in sewing technology (sewing machineries with automatic control systems, PLCs)

13. Automation in garment finishing, garment inspection and pressing techniques

Part III: Tools for PPC, productivity and efficiency evaluation, and logistics

14. Automation in production planning and management (application of various PPC tools and software)

15. Use of Advanced tools and equipment in industrial engineering (work study, time and motion study, productivity and efficiency evaluation)

16. Automation in logistics (material identifications) and supply chain management