Automation and Robotics in Construction XI - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444820440, 9780444597588

Automation and Robotics in Construction XI

1st Edition

Editors: Alan Chamberlain
eBook ISBN: 9780444597588
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th May 1994
Page Count: 730
Description

Sourced from international experts, this book presents papers dealing with a wide range of soft and hard research issues at various stages of development in the field. Some cover entirely new ground, whilst others reflect progress on the sometimes frustrating path to truly robust technology. Of particular interest are contributions discussing issues of exploitation and commercialisation, the integration of end products within the design and construction processes incorporating information technology (IT) and the impact of the emerging technology on the culture and organisation of the construction industry. A mark of growing maturity is apparent in the coverage of health and safety and related social issues. This is complemented by a clear commitment to the consideration of human factors and the environment.

It is hoped that by promoting a wider debate on the matters of future technology and its horizons, on the identification of what industry needs from the research and development community and on building effective partnerships between academia, industry and government, the publication not only addresses the practical commercial obligation to seek robust solutions for today's problems, but will stimulate research for the years to come.

Table of Contents

1A. Health and Safety. 1B. Road Construction and Drilling Operations. 1C. Masonry Construction. 2A. Concrete Construction and Surface Processing. 2B. CAD/CAM Innovation and Applications. 2C. Excavation, Groundworks and Underground Transport. 3A. National Views and Exploitation Issues. 3B. Virtual Reality and Man-Machine Interface. 3C. Excavation and Groundworks. 4A. Construction Planning, Process Control and Systems Architecture. 4B. Mapping, Measurement and Guidance Systems. 4C. Strategy, Economics and Justification. 5A. Robot Control, Path Planning and Power. 5B. Construction Planning, Process Control and Systems Architecture. 5C. Tunnelling and Ventilation. 6A1. Tunnelling. 6A2. Building and Large Scale Construction. 6B. Unmanned Vehicles & Mobile Construction Systems. 6C. Exploitation of Information Technology. 7A. Manipulators and Cranes. 7B. Off-Site Manufacturing and Material Handling. 7C. Inspection and Maintenance Robots. 8A. National Views and Social Issues in Exploitation. 8B. Image Processing and Robot Vision. 8C. Manipulators, Tools and Material Handling.

730
English
© Elsevier Science 1994
Elsevier Science
9780444597588

About the Editor

Alan Chamberlain

Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, Faculty of Health, Medical Sciences and Social Care, University of Cumbria, Lancaster, UK

