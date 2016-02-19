Automation and Robotics in Construction XI

Sourced from international experts, this book presents papers dealing with a wide range of soft and hard research issues at various stages of development in the field. Some cover entirely new ground, whilst others reflect progress on the sometimes frustrating path to truly robust technology. Of particular interest are contributions discussing issues of exploitation and commercialisation, the integration of end products within the design and construction processes incorporating information technology (IT) and the impact of the emerging technology on the culture and organisation of the construction industry. A mark of growing maturity is apparent in the coverage of health and safety and related social issues. This is complemented by a clear commitment to the consideration of human factors and the environment.

It is hoped that by promoting a wider debate on the matters of future technology and its horizons, on the identification of what industry needs from the research and development community and on building effective partnerships between academia, industry and government, the publication not only addresses the practical commercial obligation to seek robust solutions for today's problems, but will stimulate research for the years to come.