Automation and its Macroeconomic Consequences
1st Edition
Theory, Evidence, and Social Impact
Description
Automation and its Macroeconomic Consequences reveals new ways to understand the economic characteristics of our increasing dependence on machines. Illuminating technical and social elements, it describes economic policies that could counteract negative income distribution consequences of automation without hampering the adoption of new technologies. Arguing that modern automation cannot be compared to the Industrial Revolution, it considers consequences of automation such as spatial patterns, urbanization, and regional concerns. In touching upon labor, growth, demographic, and policy, Automation and its Macroeconomic Consequences stands at the intersection of technology and economics, offering a comprehensive portrait illustrated by empirical observations and examples.
Key Features
- Introduces formal growth models that include automation and the empirical specifications on which the data-driven results rely
- Focuses on formal modeling, empirical analysis, and derivation of evidence-based policy conclusions
- Considers consequences of automation such as spatial patterns, urbanization, and regional concerns as well as whether automation represents a disruption or a gradual change and what the (net) employment effects of automation might be
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, researchers, and professionals working in labor economics, development economics, and industrial innovation
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Stylized Facts to be Explained
3. Empirical Evidence about the Economic Effects of Automation
4. A Baseline Macroeconomic Model for the Age of Automation
5. Extensions of the Baseline Model
6.Automation as a Potential Solution to the Challenges of Demographic Change
7. Political Challenges
8. The Way into the Future: Long-Run Economic and Social Consequences of Automation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128180280
About the Author
Klaus Prettner
Klaus Prettner is Professor of Economics (especially Growth and Distribution). He received his Habilitation in Mathematical Economics from the Vienna University of Technology, He has developed inequality and economic policy analyses and has published in Macroeconomic Dynamics, the Journal of Demographic Economics, the Revew of Development Economics, and Macroeconomic Dynamics, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Economics
David Bloom
David E. Bloom is Clarence James Gamble Professor of Economics and Demography in the Department of Global Health and Population, Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Bloom is an economist whose work focuses on health, demography, education, and labor. In recent years, he has written extensively on primary, secondary, and tertiary education in developing countries and on the links among health status, population dynamics, and economic growth. Dr. Bloom has published over 300 articles, book chapters, and books.Dr. Bloom has previously been a member of the public policy faculty at Carnegie-Mellon University and the economics faculty at Columbia University and Harvard University. He currently serves as a Faculty Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and is a member of the Board of Directors of PSI and of the Board of Trustees of amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research. Dr. Bloom also serves as Director of Harvard’s Program on the Global Demography of Aging. In April 2005, Dr. Bloom was elected Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Dr. Bloom received a BS in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University in 1976 and a PhD in Economics and Demography from Princeton University in 1981.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA, USA