Automation and Control in Transport
1st Edition
Automation and Control in Transport reviews the significant advances in transport automation and control. All the present and future foreseeable modes of transport, particularly railways, are treated mathematically. Topics range from dynamic systems to route capacity, vehicle spacing, traffic congestion and regulation, and traffic surveillance and control. Vehicle detection and identification, sorting and marshalling, control of acceleration and power, steering, and control of braking are also given consideration. This volume consists of 16 chapters and begins with a discussion of the dynamic behavior of a system (that is, how it responds to changing situations) from the point of view of control engineering. Open-loop systems, closed-loop systems, and the use of a phase-plane diagram to represent the response of a control system are described. The chapters that follow focus on the capacity of a transport system based on the laws for vehicle following, signaling as a means of controlling vehicle spacing in railways, and traffic regulation to address problems of congestion. The reader is also introduced to the use of computers to aid in traffic surveillance and control, means for detecting and identifying the presence of a vehicle, and communication of control signals to moving vehicles. The book concludes by assessing future prospects for transport automation and control. This book will be of interest to traffic engineers as well as students and practitioners of mechanical engineering.
Foreword
Preface
Notation
1. Dynamic Systems
1.1 System Concepts
1.2 Open-Loop Systems
1.3 "Feedback"—Closed-Loop Systems
1.4 The Phase-Plane Diagram
2. Route Capacity—Laws for Vehicle Following
2.1 Lane Capacity
2.2 Car-Following Theory
2.3 Automatic Vehicle Systems
3. Control of Vehicle Spacing—Railway Signaling
3.1 Necessity for Signaling on Railways
3.2 The "Train-Order" System
3.3 The "Block" System
3.4 Lock and Block
3.5 Multiple-Aspect Signaling
4. Problems of Congestion—Traffic Regulation
4.1 Random Events
4.2 Queues—Poisson Arrivals—Constant Service Times
4.3 Exponential Service Times
4.4 Effect of Delays on Headway of Signaled Systems
4.5 Statistical Aspects of Car-Following Behavior
4.6 Traffic Waves
5. Computer Aids to Operation—Traffic Surveillance and Control
5.1 Application of Digital Computers
5.2 Continuous Progress Control (C.P.C.), Dynamic Programming
5.3 Optimum Train Sequence
5.4 Traffic Surveillance and Control
5.5 Control of Cascaded Vehicles
5.6 System Flow Charts
5.7 Train Describers
6. Measurement of Power—Analogue Computing
6.1 Mechanical Manipulation of Data
6.2 Equivalent Mechanical and Electrical Quantities
6.3 Potential and Flow
6.4 Operational Amplifiers
6.5 Vehicle Suspension Analogy
6.6 Application to Strings of Vehicles
6.7 Hybrid Computers
6.8 Simulation of Service Environment
7. Vehicle Detection
7.1 Presence Detectors
7.2 Track Circuits
7.3 Jointless Track Circuits
7.4 Guided Radar
8. Vehicle Identification
8.1 The "Identra" System
8.2 Bus Electronic Scanning Indicator
8.3 Automatic Wagon-Recording System
9. Communication of Control Signals to Moving Vehicles
9.1 Automatic Warning Systems—Cab Signaling
9.2 The "Indusi" System
9.3 The "Signum" System
9.4 Beacon devices
9.5 Coded Track Circuit
9.6 Professor Poupe's System of Coded Track Circuits
9.7 Use of Continuous Conductors in the Track
9.8 Combination of Magnetic and Inductive Loop Systems
10. Interlocking—Sequence Control
10.1 Mechanical Interlocking
10.2 Boolean Algebra
11. Sorting and Marshalling
11.1 The Hump Yard
11.2 Automatic Retarders
11.3 Dowty Retarders
12 Control of Acceleration and Power
12.1 Limitations
12.2 Equations of Motion
12.3 Values of Resistance Coefficient
12.4 Estimation of Distance-Time Relationships
12.5 Coasting
12.6 Control of Engine Speed
12.7 Automatic Transmissions
12.8 Control of Electric Motive Power
12.9 Use of Transductors in Power Control
12.10 Application of Induction Motors
12.11 Wheel-Slip Control
12.12 Control of Diesel Power
12.13 Adaptive Control
12.14 Shock Factors in Acceleration
13. Control of Braking
13.1 Forms of Braking
13.2 Physiological Aspects
13.3 Control of Slip (Slow up)
13.4 "On-Tread" Braking
13.5 "Off-Tread" Braking
13.6 Servo Actuation
13.7 The Compressed-Air Brake
13.8 The Electro-Pneumatic (E.P.) Brake
13.9 The Vacuum Brake
14. Steering—Directional Stability
14.1 Steering
14.2 Directional Stability
14.3 Hertzian Contact
14.4 Running of Coned Wheels
14.5 Inscription within Sharp Curves—Steering by Flanges
14.6 Oscillation of Bogies
14.7 Motion on Curves at Speed
14.8 Effect of Oscillation on Passengers
15. Automatic Railways
15.1 General Principles
15.2 Analysis of Human Contribution under the Present System
15.3 Possible Systems for Intensively Used Passenger Lines
15.4 Existing Installations
15.5 Systems for High-Speed Working
16. Possibilities for the Future
16.1 The Need for Development of New Transport Modes
16.2 Possible Improvements in Control on the Highway
16.3 High Capacity Systems—Effect of Station Stops
16.4 Mono- and Duorails
16.5 Transit Expressways
16.6 Steerable Wheels
16.7 Blake System
16.8 Air-Cushion Support
16.9 Linear Motors
Appendix I
Theory of Control
1. Equivalence of Dynamic and Active Systems
2. Literature Available
3. The Laplace Transform-Transfer Function
4. Effect of Time Delay
5. Criteria for Stability
6. Root Locus Plots
7. Nyquist and Bode Representation
8. Common forms of Non-Linearity
9. The Describing Function
10. Inverse Nyquist or Whitely Diagram
11. Liapunov's Second Method
12. Random Inputs
13. On-Line Control—Sampled Data
Appendix II
The S.I. Units
1. Advantages and Use of System
2. Conversion Factors
Name Index
Subject Index
- 272
- English
- © Pergamon 1973
- 1st January 1973
- Pergamon
- 9781483163796