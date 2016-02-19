Automatic Control in Space 1982
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Ninth IFAC/ESA Symposium, Noordwijkerhout, The Netherlands, 5-9 July 1982
Editors: P. Th. L. M. Van Woerkom
eBook ISBN: 9781483152578
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 602
Description
Automatic Control in Space 1982 covers the proceedings of the Ninth IFAC/ESA Symposium. Comprised of 62 chapters, this book covers issues relevant in aerospace, such as engineering, hardware, operations, and theories. This book discusses several topics that concern space explorations, such as L-SAT attitude and orbit control system; methods of dynamic flight control; methods of satellite attitude control using a bias-momentum; and ion sensor signal fluctuations. This text will be of great interest to engineers, researchers, and professionals whose work is in line with aerospace.
Table of Contents
Session 1 Systems under Development
A Microprocessor-Based Position Control System for a Telescope Secondary Mirror (Survey Paper)
Space Telescope Pointing Control
The Attitude and Orbit Control System for GIOTTO, ESA's Halley Encounter Mission
Space Platform Attitude Control System
The L-SAT Attitude and Orbit Control Subsystem
Sampled Control Stability of the ESA Instrument Pointing System
Validation Techniques for Spot Attitude Control System Development
Digital Control Loops for Telecom 1 AOCS
The Attitude and Orbit Control Subsystem of the TV-SAT/TDFl Spacecraft
Session 2 Theory
Coordinate-Parametric Control System for Spacecraft: Functioning Algorithms
Investigation of the Stability of Satellite Large Angle Attitude Maneuvers Using Nonlinear Optimization Methods
Lumped Parameter Dynamic Models for Large Space Structures with Flexible and Rigid Parts
Session 3 - Estimation and Control I
Attitude Determination, Control and Navigation of a Spinning Satellite
Synthesis of Terminal Control Sequence Algorithms with the Use of Moving-Point Guidance
One New Method of Dynamic Flight Control
Trajectory Corrections for Flight to Short-Period Comets in the Solar System in 1981-1991
An Adaptive Attitude Control System for Large-Angle Slew Maneuvers
Application of Model Following Control and Estimation Techniques to Attitude Control of Maneuvering Spacecraft
Session 4 - Estimation and Control II
Attitude Measurement and Estimation of Solar Observation Satellites
State Synthesizer; A Digital Observer for Spacecraft Attitude Control Systems
Observable Degree and Accuracy of Various Attitude Determination for Spinning Satellite
On the Attitude Estimation of Earth Observation Satellites
New Control Schemes for a Magnetic Attitude Control System
Attitude Control System with Quantization Elements
A New Method of Satellite Attitude Control Using a Bias-Momentum
A Delayed Pulse Roll/Yaw Controller for a Momentum Biased Spacecraft
Magnetic Roll/Yaw Attitude Control of a Momentum Biased Near Polar Orbit Satellite
Session 5 - Sensors I
Synopsis of Optical Attitude Sensors Developed by ESA (SURVEY PAPER)
A High Accuracy Sun Sensor
Multipurpose Sun Sensor Using CCD Detector
New Developments in Infra-Red Sensors for Three-Axis Stabilized Satellites
Star Detection and Tracking Using CCDs
An Advanced Star Tracker Design Using the Charge Injection Device
Ion Attitude Control Circuit Operational Experience
Ion Sensor Signal Fluctuations during Spacecraft Jet Engine Operation
Session 6 - Flexible Space Structures
Recent Advances in the Control of Large Flexible Spacecraft (Survey Paper)
Damping-Augmentation Mechanism for Flexible Spacecraft
The Effect of Flexible Satellite Elasticity on Orientation Accuracy
Adaptive Control of Flexible Space Structures
Design of Reaction Jet Attitude Control Systems for Flexible Spacecraft
On the Shape and Orientation Control of Orbiting Shallow Spherical Shell Structure
Dynamics of Space Cable Systems
Session 7 - Sensors II
Space Borne Attitude Measurement Units
Validation of the In-Orbit Checkout of the IRAS Gyroscopes Using Computer Simulations
Performance Characterization of the Dry Tuned-Gimbal Gyro for Application to Precision Spacecraft Attitude Reference Systems
Noise Characterization and Minimization of a Precision Gyroscopic Rate Sensor
Session 8 - Actuators and Robotics
Testing and Investigations of Reaction Wheels
Modular Design and Dynamic Tests on Active Bearing Momentum Wheels
Combined Orbit and Attitude Control of Geostationary Satellites Using Electric Propulsion
In-Space Assembly and Maintenance of Unmanned Spacecraft
Session 9 - Flight Experience
The HEAO Experience-Design through Operations (Survey Paper)
Software for the Closed Loop Control of Experiments on the GEOS Spacecraft
A Ground Loop Attitude Control System for ANIK B
Venera 13, 14 Unmanned Interplanetary Spacecraft Attitude Control Subsystem
Guidance and Control at the Near-Planet Leg of the "Venera" Mission
Apple Attitude Acquisition with One Solar Panel Undeployed
Spin Free Analytic Platform Type Guidance and Control System
Session 10 - Ground Operations, On-board Processing and Failure Detection
Ground Support Software for the EXOSAT On-board Computer
Impact of Spacecraft Design on Remote Control of Satellite Operations
Reconfiguration of On-Board Control Algorithms
Failure Detection and Correction in Low Orbit Satellite Attitude Control System
Automatic Controls on Board Planetary Probes
Author Index
About the Editor
P. Th. L. M. Van Woerkom
