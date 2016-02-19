Automatic Control in Aerospace 1989
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the IFAC Symposium, Tsukuba, Japan, 17-21 July 1989
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Session. The NASA telerobotics research program, R Rhoads Stephenson. Navigation, Attitude Determination and Pointing Systems. New concept for autonomous rendezvous approach navigation and guidance system using only target image information, M Ikeuchi & T Tanabe. Satellite Attitude and Orbital Control Systems I. Attitude control system for engineering test satellite-VI, T Kitahara et al. Space Robotics and Manipulators. Theoretical and experimental study on in-orbit capture operation with satellite mounted manipulator, Y Umetani & K Yoshida. Instruments and Aeronautical Systems. A review of space guidance and control equipment, D B Debra & J Rodden. Launch Vehicles and Interplanetary Vehicles. Robust techniques application for attitude control of a launcher during atmospheric flight, N Imbert et al. Satellite Attitude and Orbital Control Systems II. Automatic control of astronomical satellites, S Kampen. Future Vehicles. Navigation, guidance and control subsystem of space flyer unit, T Nishimura et al. Author index. Keyword index.
Description
The papers presented at the Symposium covered the areas in aerospace technology where automatic control plays a vital role. These included navigation and guidance, space robotics, flight management systems and satellite orbital control systems. The information provided reflects the recent developments and technical advances in the application of automatic control in space technology.
Readership
For control engineers, aeronautical and aerospace scientists, and navigation technicians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 293
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 19th June 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298986
