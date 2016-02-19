Automatic Control in Aerospace 1989 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080370279, 9781483298986

Automatic Control in Aerospace 1989

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the IFAC Symposium, Tsukuba, Japan, 17-21 July 1989

Editors: T. Nishimura
eBook ISBN: 9781483298986
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 19th June 1990
Page Count: 293
Price includes VAT/GST

Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Plenary Session. The NASA telerobotics research program, R Rhoads Stephenson. Navigation, Attitude Determination and Pointing Systems. New concept for autonomous rendezvous approach navigation and guidance system using only target image information, M Ikeuchi & T Tanabe. Satellite Attitude and Orbital Control Systems I. Attitude control system for engineering test satellite-VI, T Kitahara et al. Space Robotics and Manipulators. Theoretical and experimental study on in-orbit capture operation with satellite mounted manipulator, Y Umetani & K Yoshida. Instruments and Aeronautical Systems. A review of space guidance and control equipment, D B Debra & J Rodden. Launch Vehicles and Interplanetary Vehicles. Robust techniques application for attitude control of a launcher during atmospheric flight, N Imbert et al. Satellite Attitude and Orbital Control Systems II. Automatic control of astronomical satellites, S Kampen. Future Vehicles. Navigation, guidance and control subsystem of space flyer unit, T Nishimura et al. Author index. Keyword index.

Description

The papers presented at the Symposium covered the areas in aerospace technology where automatic control plays a vital role. These included navigation and guidance, space robotics, flight management systems and satellite orbital control systems. The information provided reflects the recent developments and technical advances in the application of automatic control in space technology.

Readership

For control engineers, aeronautical and aerospace scientists, and navigation technicians.

Details

No. of pages:
293
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298986

About the Editors

T. Nishimura Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Space and Astronautical Science, Sagamihara, Japan

