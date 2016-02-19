Automated Stream Analysis for Process Control V1

Automated Stream Analysis for Process Control, Volume 1 provides information pertinent to stream analyzers and its elements, including the system, construction, control, and operation. This book examines the results of the analysis, which must be used properly by the computer in order to regulate the process controls so that the process stream will obtain its ultimate goal. Organized into 12 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the uses of liquid flow-injection analytical devices in process control applications within the chemical production plant. This text then examines the initial two techniques, namely, ion chromatography and ion exclusion chromatography that are used to analyze over 90 varieties of ions down to part-per-billion in aqueous streams in laboratory applications in academic, government, and industrial laboratories. Other chapters consider monitoring of gas streams generated from process development units. Chemists, chemical engineers, analytical chemists, as well as laboratory and plant managers will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

1 Process Ion Chromatography and Related Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Sample Preparation for Process Analyzers

III. Process Ion Chromatography in Power Production

IV. Ion Exclusion Chromatography for Brine Purity

V. Total Dissolved Solids Analysis for Waste Control

VI. Differential Conductivity-Ion Exchange Method

VII. Summary

References

2 Flow-Injection Analysis: A New Approach to Near-Real-Time Process Monitoring

I. Introduction

II. Principles

III. Features

IV. Techniques

V. Conclusions

References

3 The Monitoring of Cationic Species in a Nuclear Power Plant Using On-Line Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Adaptations for the Plant Environment

III. Modifications Required by Laboratory Experience

IV. System Performance

V. Test Conclusions

References

4 The Automation of Laboratory Gas Chromatographs for On-line Process Monitoring and Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Laboratory Analysis with Gas Chromatography

III. Automated, On-Line Gas Chromatographic System

IV. Specific Applications

V. Conclusions

References

5 Process Liquid Chromatography

I. Introduction

II. The Chromatographic Process

III. Liquid Chromatography versus Gas Chromatography

IV. Requirements and Objectives of Process versus Laboratory Liquid Chromatography

V. Sampling Systems

VI. Multistream Applications

VII. Sample Filtering

VIII. Sample Dilution Systems

IX. Solvent Handling, Mixing, and Degassing

X. Analyzer Enclosure Safety

XI. Analyzer

XII. Liquid Chromatography Column Configurations and Considerations

XIII. Introduction to Process Liquid Chromatographic Detectors

XIV. Ultraviolet Optical Absorption Detector

XV. Refractive Index Detector

XVI. Dielectric Constant Detector

XVII. Electrical Conductivity Detector

XVIII. Other Detectors for Process Liquid Chromatography

XIX. Introduction to Programmers

XX. Conventional Electronic Programmer

XXI. Minicomputer-Based Programmers

XXII. Microprocessor-Based Programmer

XXIII. Data Presentation Units

XXIV. Process Size-Exclusion Chromatography and the Exclusion Process

XXV. Applications

XXVI. The Future of Process Liquid Chromatography

References

6 Automation in the Clinical Chemistry Laboratory. I. Concepts

I. Introduction

II. Automation and Process Control: Definition of Terms

III. The Analytical Process in Clinical Laboratory Testing

IV. General Features of an Ideal, State-of-the-Art Analyzer

V. Conclusion

References

7 Automation in the Clinical Chemistry Laboratory. II. Classification and Examples

I. Classification of Process-Controlled Analyzers in Clinical Chemistry

II. Continuous Flow Analysis

III. Discrete Analysis in Open Tubes

IV. Discrete Analysis by Centrifugal Analyzers

V. Automated Analyzers with Prepackaged Single-Test Reagents

VI. Discrete Analysis by in Situ Techniques

References

8 Continuous Automated Analysis of Gases and Particulates in the Pulp and Paper Industry

I. Introduction

II. Monitoring of Gases

III. Monitoring of Particulates

IV. Data Recording, Processing, and Printing

V. Concluding Remarks

References

9 Continuous Analysis of Oxygen in Coke Oven Gas

I. Introduction

II. Coke Oven Gas Flow Diagram

III. Sampling Location

IV. Sampling

V. Analyzer Operation

VI. Interferences

VII. Daily Calibration

VIII. Maintenance

IX. Results

X. Relationship of Oxygen Content with Procedure for Coal Charging

Reference

10 Improving the Quality of Infrared Gas Analyzers

I. Introduction

II. Sample Preparation

III. Effect of Gas Flow

IV. Effect of Pressure

V. Effect of Room Temperature

VI. Control with Pressure Regulators

VII. Interference by Fine Solids

Reference

11 Waste Gas Analysis Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Blast Furnace Process

III. Basic Oxygen Process

IV. Performance of Basic Oxygen Process System

V. Performance of the Blast Furnace System

VI. Availability

12 Continuous On-Line Monitoring of Total Organic Carbon in Water and Wastewater

I. Introduction

II. Biochemical Oxygen Demand

III. Chemical Oxygen Demand

IV. Ultraviolet Method

V. Total Organic Carbon

VI. Ultraviolet-Promoted Chemical Oxidations

VII. Automated Total Organic Carbon Analysis

VIII. Description of Technicon Total Organic Carbon Monitor IV System

IX. Conclusions

References

Index

