Automated Stream Analysis for Process Control V1
1st Edition
Description
Automated Stream Analysis for Process Control, Volume 1 provides information pertinent to stream analyzers and its elements, including the system, construction, control, and operation. This book examines the results of the analysis, which must be used properly by the computer in order to regulate the process controls so that the process stream will obtain its ultimate goal. Organized into 12 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the uses of liquid flow-injection analytical devices in process control applications within the chemical production plant. This text then examines the initial two techniques, namely, ion chromatography and ion exclusion chromatography that are used to analyze over 90 varieties of ions down to part-per-billion in aqueous streams in laboratory applications in academic, government, and industrial laboratories. Other chapters consider monitoring of gas streams generated from process development units. Chemists, chemical engineers, analytical chemists, as well as laboratory and plant managers will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Process Ion Chromatography and Related Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Sample Preparation for Process Analyzers
III. Process Ion Chromatography in Power Production
IV. Ion Exclusion Chromatography for Brine Purity
V. Total Dissolved Solids Analysis for Waste Control
VI. Differential Conductivity-Ion Exchange Method
VII. Summary
References
2 Flow-Injection Analysis: A New Approach to Near-Real-Time Process Monitoring
I. Introduction
II. Principles
III. Features
IV. Techniques
V. Conclusions
References
3 The Monitoring of Cationic Species in a Nuclear Power Plant Using On-Line Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Adaptations for the Plant Environment
III. Modifications Required by Laboratory Experience
IV. System Performance
V. Test Conclusions
References
4 The Automation of Laboratory Gas Chromatographs for On-line Process Monitoring and Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Laboratory Analysis with Gas Chromatography
III. Automated, On-Line Gas Chromatographic System
IV. Specific Applications
V. Conclusions
References
5 Process Liquid Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. The Chromatographic Process
III. Liquid Chromatography versus Gas Chromatography
IV. Requirements and Objectives of Process versus Laboratory Liquid Chromatography
V. Sampling Systems
VI. Multistream Applications
VII. Sample Filtering
VIII. Sample Dilution Systems
IX. Solvent Handling, Mixing, and Degassing
X. Analyzer Enclosure Safety
XI. Analyzer
XII. Liquid Chromatography Column Configurations and Considerations
XIII. Introduction to Process Liquid Chromatographic Detectors
XIV. Ultraviolet Optical Absorption Detector
XV. Refractive Index Detector
XVI. Dielectric Constant Detector
XVII. Electrical Conductivity Detector
XVIII. Other Detectors for Process Liquid Chromatography
XIX. Introduction to Programmers
XX. Conventional Electronic Programmer
XXI. Minicomputer-Based Programmers
XXII. Microprocessor-Based Programmer
XXIII. Data Presentation Units
XXIV. Process Size-Exclusion Chromatography and the Exclusion Process
XXV. Applications
XXVI. The Future of Process Liquid Chromatography
References
6 Automation in the Clinical Chemistry Laboratory. I. Concepts
I. Introduction
II. Automation and Process Control: Definition of Terms
III. The Analytical Process in Clinical Laboratory Testing
IV. General Features of an Ideal, State-of-the-Art Analyzer
V. Conclusion
References
7 Automation in the Clinical Chemistry Laboratory. II. Classification and Examples
I. Classification of Process-Controlled Analyzers in Clinical Chemistry
II. Continuous Flow Analysis
III. Discrete Analysis in Open Tubes
IV. Discrete Analysis by Centrifugal Analyzers
V. Automated Analyzers with Prepackaged Single-Test Reagents
VI. Discrete Analysis by in Situ Techniques
References
8 Continuous Automated Analysis of Gases and Particulates in the Pulp and Paper Industry
I. Introduction
II. Monitoring of Gases
III. Monitoring of Particulates
IV. Data Recording, Processing, and Printing
V. Concluding Remarks
References
9 Continuous Analysis of Oxygen in Coke Oven Gas
I. Introduction
II. Coke Oven Gas Flow Diagram
III. Sampling Location
IV. Sampling
V. Analyzer Operation
VI. Interferences
VII. Daily Calibration
VIII. Maintenance
IX. Results
X. Relationship of Oxygen Content with Procedure for Coal Charging
Reference
10 Improving the Quality of Infrared Gas Analyzers
I. Introduction
II. Sample Preparation
III. Effect of Gas Flow
IV. Effect of Pressure
V. Effect of Room Temperature
VI. Control with Pressure Regulators
VII. Interference by Fine Solids
Reference
11 Waste Gas Analysis Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Blast Furnace Process
III. Basic Oxygen Process
IV. Performance of Basic Oxygen Process System
V. Performance of the Blast Furnace System
VI. Availability
12 Continuous On-Line Monitoring of Total Organic Carbon in Water and Wastewater
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Oxygen Demand
III. Chemical Oxygen Demand
IV. Ultraviolet Method
V. Total Organic Carbon
VI. Ultraviolet-Promoted Chemical Oxidations
VII. Automated Total Organic Carbon Analysis
VIII. Description of Technicon Total Organic Carbon Monitor IV System
IX. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155410