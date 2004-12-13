Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS)

Peter Komarinski is a Criminal Justice Policy Analyst with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. He has a Master’s of Arts (Criminal Justice) and over his 30-year career has worked with a variety of criminal justice agencies including law enforcement, corrections and policy planning.

Mr. Komarinski was part of the team as New York State initiated a five million record AFIS system in 1987. His AFIS responsibilities include testing all new releases of software, latent print training using AFIS, and applying management practices to the identification process. He has published and lectured extensively on Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems to such groups as the New York City Police Department, New York State Police, Investigator Courses. He is a regular presenter at the annual meeting of the International Association for Identification.

He has held positions on the AFIS Committee of the International Association for Identification and has served as Chair of that Committee. His lectures include: Management Challenges to AFIS Interoperability, Improving Identifications through the Unsolved Latent Print File, Statistical Analysis of Identification Rates.

Mr. Komarinski has received numerous awards and certificates including: the New York State DCJS Director’s Certificate (Twice), the New York State Workforce Champion Award, the Sagem General Award, and named a Friend of Law Enforcement by the New York State Sheriff’s Association.