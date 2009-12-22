Autologous Techniques to Fill Bone Defects for Acute Fractures and Nonunions, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718478

Autologous Techniques to Fill Bone Defects for Acute Fractures and Nonunions, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 41-1

1st Edition

Authors: Hans-Christian Pape Timothy Weber
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718478
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Overview – Bone Defects Caused by High Energy Injuries, Bone Loss, Infected Non Union, Non Union, Physiology of Autografting,  Background: Viable Bone and Circulation – Factors Required for Survival of Bone Grafts,  Use of Solid (Tricortical) and Cancellous Bone Graft, Theory of Induced Membrane/Autograft for Bone Defects, Resorbable Membrane for Space Preservation and Graft Containment, Summary of Animal Work on Induced Membrane, Biological Rationale for Intramedullary Canal as Source of Autograft, Clinical Reports,  Experience with Masquelet Method and RIA IM Autograft for Bone Defects, Experience with RIA IM Autograft and Non Unions, Patient Morbidity RIA Versus ICBG, RIA Graft and ChronOs Community Experience Using RIA Bone Graft, Management of Complicated Clinical Scenarios,  Difficult Biomechanics and Good Soft Tissues – How to Handle Subtrochanteric Nonunions, Difficult Soft Tissues and Challenging Biomechanics– How to Handle Distal Tibial Nonunions, Management of Bone Loss, Nonunions and Infection.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718478

About the Authors

Hans-Christian Pape Author

Timothy Weber Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.