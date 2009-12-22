Autologous Techniques to Fill Bone Defects for Acute Fractures and Nonunions, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 41-1

Overview – Bone Defects Caused by High Energy Injuries, Bone Loss, Infected Non Union, Non Union, Physiology of Autografting, Background: Viable Bone and Circulation – Factors Required for Survival of Bone Grafts, Use of Solid (Tricortical) and Cancellous Bone Graft, Theory of Induced Membrane/Autograft for Bone Defects, Resorbable Membrane for Space Preservation and Graft Containment, Summary of Animal Work on Induced Membrane, Biological Rationale for Intramedullary Canal as Source of Autograft, Clinical Reports, Experience with Masquelet Method and RIA IM Autograft for Bone Defects, Experience with RIA IM Autograft and Non Unions, Patient Morbidity RIA Versus ICBG, RIA Graft and ChronOs Community Experience Using RIA Bone Graft, Management of Complicated Clinical Scenarios, Difficult Biomechanics and Good Soft Tissues – How to Handle Subtrochanteric Nonunions, Difficult Soft Tissues and Challenging Biomechanics– How to Handle Distal Tibial Nonunions, Management of Bone Loss, Nonunions and Infection.