Auto Electronics Projects

Many car owners find the mechanics of their vehicle relatively familiar ground, but struggle when faced with the electrics. Increasingly vehicle design depends on a bewildering array of more advanced electronics. This book helps the reader to understand more about car electrics and its workings, and therefore should help with fault diagnosis. It includes the latest developments such as electronic ignition, described in a way that is accessible to anyone with a basic grasp of electricity.

In addition this is a collection of projects, each a practical, useful and proven design. These projects provide an array of elegant and affordable solutions from a digital tachometer, a lights-on warning indicator, a digital device to calculate fuel consumption, and some basic alarm and audio designs. Most importantly, all components and devices described in this book are readily available; readers can be confident of obtaining all the parts and equipment from Maplin either through their catalogue or their network of high street stores. Based on projects from Electronics, the Maplin Magazine, this compendium will spark the interest of anyone who wishes to put their electronics skills to good and fruitful use.