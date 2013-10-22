Auto Electronics Projects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080499635

Auto Electronics Projects

1st Edition

An Introduction to Your Car Electrics with Useful and Proven Self-Buld Projects

Authors: Maplin
eBook ISBN: 9780080499635
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 208
Description

Many car owners find the mechanics of their vehicle relatively familiar ground, but struggle when faced with the electrics. Increasingly vehicle design depends on a bewildering array of more advanced electronics. This book helps the reader to understand more about car electrics and its workings, and therefore should help with fault diagnosis. It includes the latest developments such as electronic ignition, described in a way that is accessible to anyone with a basic grasp of electricity.

In addition this is a collection of projects, each a practical, useful and proven design. These projects provide an array of elegant and affordable solutions from a digital tachometer, a lights-on warning indicator, a digital device to calculate fuel consumption, and some basic alarm and audio designs. Most importantly, all components and devices described in this book are readily available; readers can be confident of obtaining all the parts and equipment from Maplin either through their catalogue or their network of high street stores. Based on projects from Electronics, the Maplin Magazine, this compendium will spark the interest of anyone who wishes to put their electronics skills to good and fruitful use. Other books in the Maplin Series include: Starting Electronics - all you need to get a grounding in practical electronics. Computer Interfacing - a general introduction to computers covering all aspects of hardware and how they interface. Logic Design - an introduction to digital logic. Music Projects - straightforward design ideas to build. Audio IC Projects - a collection of useful circuits based on readily available chips. TV and Video Projects - a collection of useful and proven design ideas.

Readership

Electronics enthusiasts and students; DIY car owners

Table of Contents

Introduction to car electrics; Electronic ignition; Microcontrollers; Battery monitor; Digital tachometer; Lights-on warning indicator; Courtesy light extender; Digital miles-per-gallon meter; Car audio switching power supply unit; Stereo 100W car amp; Car alarm; Ultrasonic car alarm.

