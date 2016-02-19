Australian Official Publications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080231310, 9781483146904

Australian Official Publications

1st Edition

Guides to Official Publications

Authors: Howard Coxon
Editors: John E. Pemberton
eBook ISBN: 9781483146904
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 228
Description

Australian Official Publications is a six-part book that begins with a separate chapter on the framework of Australian government. Part I then describes the main features of the commonwealth parliament. Part II details the commonwealth government departments and statutory authorities. Parts III and IV elucidate the distribution and availability of Australian official publications and the main forms of official publishing in each State of Australia. Part V discusses the internal territories of the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory. The last part contains the bibliography of Australian official publications.

This book will be helpful to general readers to understand the system of government which prevails and something of the working of its organs.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Illustrations

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction: The Framework of Australian Government

I The Commonwealth Parliament

2 The Work of Parliament

3 The Proceedings of Parliament

4 Parliamentary Debates

5 Parliamentary Papers

6 Legislation: Bills, Acts and 45 Delegated Legislation

II Commonwealth Departments and Statutory Authorities

7 Some Recent History

8 A Publishing Survey

9 The Australian Bureau of Statistics

10 The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization

11 Two Problems

III Distribution and Availability

12 The Australian Government Publishing Service

13 Other Outlets

IV The States of Australia

14 New South Wales

15 Victoria

16 Queensland

17 Tasmania

18 South Australia

19 Western Australia

V The Internal Territories

20 The Australian Capital Territory

21 The Northern Territory

VI The Bibliography of Australian Official Publications

Appendices

Index


Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146904

About the Author

Howard Coxon

About the Editor

John E. Pemberton

