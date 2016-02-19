Australian Official Publications is a six-part book that begins with a separate chapter on the framework of Australian government. Part I then describes the main features of the commonwealth parliament. Part II details the commonwealth government departments and statutory authorities. Parts III and IV elucidate the distribution and availability of Australian official publications and the main forms of official publishing in each State of Australia. Part V discusses the internal territories of the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory. The last part contains the bibliography of Australian official publications.

This book will be helpful to general readers to understand the system of government which prevails and something of the working of its organs.