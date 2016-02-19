Australian Official Publications
1st Edition
Guides to Official Publications
Description
Australian Official Publications is a six-part book that begins with a separate chapter on the framework of Australian government. Part I then describes the main features of the commonwealth parliament. Part II details the commonwealth government departments and statutory authorities. Parts III and IV elucidate the distribution and availability of Australian official publications and the main forms of official publishing in each State of Australia. Part V discusses the internal territories of the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory. The last part contains the bibliography of Australian official publications.
This book will be helpful to general readers to understand the system of government which prevails and something of the working of its organs.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Illustrations
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction: The Framework of Australian Government
I The Commonwealth Parliament
2 The Work of Parliament
3 The Proceedings of Parliament
4 Parliamentary Debates
5 Parliamentary Papers
6 Legislation: Bills, Acts and 45 Delegated Legislation
II Commonwealth Departments and Statutory Authorities
7 Some Recent History
8 A Publishing Survey
9 The Australian Bureau of Statistics
10 The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization
11 Two Problems
III Distribution and Availability
12 The Australian Government Publishing Service
13 Other Outlets
IV The States of Australia
14 New South Wales
15 Victoria
16 Queensland
17 Tasmania
18 South Australia
19 Western Australia
V The Internal Territories
20 The Australian Capital Territory
21 The Northern Territory
VI The Bibliography of Australian Official Publications
Appendices
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146904