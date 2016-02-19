Auroral Spectrograph Data
1st Edition
Annals of The International Geophysical Year, Vol. 25
Description
Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 25: Auroral Spectrograph Data is a five-chapter text that contains tabulations of auroral spectrograph data. The patrol spectrograph built by the Perkin-Elmer Corporation for the Aurora and Airglow Program of the IGY is a high-speed, low-dispersion, automatic instrument designed to photograph spectra of aurora occurring along a given magnetic meridian of the sky.
Data from each spectral frame were recorded on an IBM punched card. The data recorded on the cards are printed onto the tabulations in this volume. These tabulations are available in the World Data Centers for auroral (instrumental) observations in College, Alaska, Moscow, and Stockholm in the form of this printed volume of the IGY Annals. The remaining four chapters are data tabulations for United States, New Zealand, Canada, United Kingdom, and U.S.S.R. stations. This book will prove useful to geophysicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Introduction
Patrol Spectrograph
General Description
Technical Specifications
Film Processing
Data Reduction
Procedures
Sources of Error
Presentation of Data
Film, Punched Cards, and Tabulations
Acknowledgements
References
Figures
1. Patrol Spectrograph
2. Optical System of the Patrol Spectrograph
3. Photometer
4. Recording of a Full Data Cycle
5. The Auroral Spectrum
6. Punched Card for the Auroral Spectrogram
7. Drift of Ice Floe A
8. Map: IGY Auroral Spectrograph Stations
Tables
I. Codes Used on Punched Cards and in Tabulations
II. List of Patrol Spectrograph Stations
II. Data Tabulations for United States - New Zealand Stations
C222 Alamogordo
A092 Alaska (College)
Andover
A997 Byrd
A990 Ellsworth
B300 Fritz Peak
A998 Hallett
A019 Ice Floe A
B268 Ithaca
A995 Little America
A999 Pole (Amundsen-Scott)
B245 Rapid City
B207 Shingleton
A025 Thule
A977 Wilkes
B266 Williams Bay
B994 Invercargill
III. Data Tabulations for Canadian Stations
A099 Baker Lake
A145 Churchill
A154 Meanook
A030 Resolute Bay
A157 Saskatoon
IV. Report on Observations in the United Kingdom at St. Andrews
V. Report on Auroral Observations in the USSR
C071 Abastumani
C050 Alma-Ata
A055 Loparskaya
A143 Roshchino
A124 Yakutsk
B356 Zvenigorod
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226415