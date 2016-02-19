Auroral Spectrograph Data - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483212982, 9781483226415

Auroral Spectrograph Data

1st Edition

Annals of The International Geophysical Year, Vol. 25

Editors: Anne Carrigan James J. Devlin S. J. Norman
eBook ISBN: 9781483226415
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 396
Description

Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 25: Auroral Spectrograph Data is a five-chapter text that contains tabulations of auroral spectrograph data. The patrol spectrograph built by the Perkin-Elmer Corporation for the Aurora and Airglow Program of the IGY is a high-speed, low-dispersion, automatic instrument designed to photograph spectra of aurora occurring along a given magnetic meridian of the sky.
Data from each spectral frame were recorded on an IBM punched card. The data recorded on the cards are printed onto the tabulations in this volume. These tabulations are available in the World Data Centers for auroral (instrumental) observations in College, Alaska, Moscow, and Stockholm in the form of this printed volume of the IGY Annals. The remaining four chapters are data tabulations for United States, New Zealand, Canada, United Kingdom, and U.S.S.R. stations. This book will prove useful to geophysicists.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Introduction

Patrol Spectrograph

General Description

Technical Specifications

Film Processing

Data Reduction

Procedures

Sources of Error

Presentation of Data

Film, Punched Cards, and Tabulations

Acknowledgements

References

Figures

1. Patrol Spectrograph

2. Optical System of the Patrol Spectrograph

3. Photometer

4. Recording of a Full Data Cycle

5. The Auroral Spectrum

6. Punched Card for the Auroral Spectrogram

7. Drift of Ice Floe A

8. Map: IGY Auroral Spectrograph Stations

Tables

I. Codes Used on Punched Cards and in Tabulations

II. List of Patrol Spectrograph Stations

II. Data Tabulations for United States - New Zealand Stations

C222 Alamogordo

A092 Alaska (College)

Andover

A997 Byrd

A990 Ellsworth

B300 Fritz Peak

A998 Hallett

A019 Ice Floe A

B268 Ithaca

A995 Little America

A999 Pole (Amundsen-Scott)

B245 Rapid City

B207 Shingleton

A025 Thule

A977 Wilkes

B266 Williams Bay

B994 Invercargill

III. Data Tabulations for Canadian Stations

A099 Baker Lake

A145 Churchill

A154 Meanook

A030 Resolute Bay

A157 Saskatoon

IV. Report on Observations in the United Kingdom at St. Andrews

V. Report on Auroral Observations in the USSR

C071 Abastumani

C050 Alma-Ata

A055 Loparskaya

A143 Roshchino

A124 Yakutsk

B356 Zvenigorod




