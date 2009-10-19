Auricular Acupuncture Diagnosis
1st Edition
Authors: Marco Romoli
eBook ISBN: 9780702042737
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443068669
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 19th October 2009
Page Count: 320
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 19th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702042737
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443068669
About the Author
Marco Romoli
Affiliations and Expertise
General Practitioner, Prato, Italy.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.