Au, U, Fe, Mn, Hg, Sb, W, and P Deposits, Volume 7
1st Edition
Chapter 1. Gold in the Proterozoic Sediments of South Africa: Systems, Paradigms, and Models
Introduction
Gold Mineralization in South Africa
South Africa's Place as a Mineral Producer
Geological Eras and Mineral Production
Gold in Time and Space
Systems, Paradigms, and Models
Paradigms of Sedimentary Gold
Model of a Source Area
Models of Transfer Systems
Models of Depositories
Stratigraphic Models
Model of a Transvaal-Type Goldfield
Model of a Witwatersrand-Type Goldfield
Models of Gold in Time
Tectonic Elevation Model
Algal Activity Model
Ground-Rules for Gold Prospecting
Note Added in Proof
References
Chapter 2. The Nature of the Witwatersrand Gold-Uranium Deposits
Introduction
The Economic Significance of the Witwatersrand Basin
The Witwatersrand Basin in Time and Space
Age of the Witwatersrand Strata
Proterozoic Basins and the Pattern of Crustal Evolution
The Architecture of the Witwatersrand Basin
Structure and Components
Pattern of Folding
Pattern of Faulting
Source of Wealth in the Witwatersrand Basin
Stratigraphy and Lithology
Succession and Thickness
Nature of Components
Dykes and Sills
Sedimentology
Depositional Isopachs
Fluvial Fans
Vertical Distribution of Mineralized Horizons
The Nature of the Mineralization
Production of Gold and Uranium
Types of Reefs
Composition of Conglomerates
Mineralogy of the Reefs
Chemistry of the Reefs
Relationships Between Components
Grain Size of Gold, Uranium, and Platinoids
The Characteristics of a Goldfield
Processes of Development
Final Responses to Processes
Sequential Development of Adjacent Fans
Progressive Development of a Goldfield
The Source of the Gold and Uranium
References
Chapter 3. Origin of Western-States Type Uranium Mineralization
Introduction
Tectonic Conditions
Sedimentation
Braided-Stream Fluvial System
Coarse-Grained Meanderbelt
Fine-Grained Meanderbelt
Sedimentary Environment, Paleoclimate and Diagenesis
Mineralization and Alteration
Geochemical-Cell Concept
Geochemical-Cell Reaction
Physical and Chemical Conditions
Character of Alteration
Mineral Zoning
Cell Growth and Shape
Modification of Geochemical-Cell Development
Time of Mineralization
Source of Mineralization
Genetic Model
Discussion
Topics for Future Research
Notes Added in Proof
References
Chapter 4. Origin of the Precambrian Banded Iron-Formations
Introduction
Terminology and Definition of Iron-Formation
Regional Geologic Distribution
Ages of Precambrian Banded Iron-Formations
Geologieal setting
Depositional Environments
Sedimentary Facies of Iron-Formations
Sedimentary Structures
Diagenetic and Metamorphic Alterations of the Mineral Phases
Organic Remains
Chemical Composition
Similarities and Differences Between Banded and Oolitic Iron-Formations
Hypotheses of Origin
Environments of Deposition
Source of Iron and Silica
Transport, Deposition and Banding
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 5. Aspects of the Sedimentary Petrology of Cherty Iron-Formation
Introduction
Definition and General Description
Terminology
Sedimentary Features
Sedimentary Textures
Sedimentary Structures
Organo-Sedimentary Textures and Structures
Classification
Diagenesis
Syn-Sedimentary Deformation
Shrinkage (Syneresis) Features
Compaction
Concretionary Bodies
Solution and Solution-Collapse Features
Stylolites
Crystallization Textures
Quartz in Matrix Cherts
Quartz of Cement Chert
Iron-Minerals
Physico-Chemistry of Iron-Mineral Diagenesis
Paleogeographic Analysis
Lake Superior-Type I.Fs
Algoma-Type Iron-Formations
Special Problems of Iron-Formation Paleogeography
Depth-Control of Iron-Mineral Facies
Tectonic Control of Iron-Formation Deposition
Origin of Cherty Iron-Formations
Transport of Iron and Silica
Direct-Precipitation Hypotheses
Replacement Hypotheses
Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 6. Genetic Problems and Environmental Features of Volcano-Sedimentary Ironore Deposits of the Lahn-Dill Type
Introduction
General Diagnostic Statement
Geological Setting
Regional and Stratigraphic Distribution
Geotectonic and Paleogeographic Framework
Depositional Environment of the Volcano-Sedimentary Iron Ores
Sedimentary Facies of the Volcano-Sedimentary Iron Ores
Mineralogical Facies of the Volcano-Sedimentary Iron Ores
Chemical Composition of the Volcano-Sedimentary Iron Ores
The Origin of Volcano-Sedimentary Iron Ores
Hypotheses of Origin
Actualistic Examples of the Formation of Iron-Rich Sediments by Volcanic Processes
Similarities and Differences Between the Lahn-Dill Type and Other Types of Sedimentary Iron Formations
The Relation of Volcano-Sedimentary Iron Ores To Other Syngenetic Metal Mineralizations in Geosynclinal Environments
Possible Source of Iron and Silica in Ophiolitic Geosynclinal Volcanism
Conclusions
Acknowledgement
References
Chapter 7. Deep-Sea Manganese Nodules
Historical Introduction
Distribution of Manganese Nodules in the World's Oceans
Regional Distribution
Sedimentation Rate
Availability of Potential Nucleating Agents
Age
Bottom Current Velocity
Biological Activity
Redox Conditions
Localised Distribution
Distribution with Depth
Geochemistry
Compositional Variations Within Individual Nodules
Localised Variations in Composition
Regional Variations in Composition
Mineralogy
Internal Structure
Determination of Valency States
Rates and Mechanisms of Accretion Nodules
Thermochemical Considerations
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 8. Freshwater Ferromanganese Deposits
Introduction
Geologic Setting
Occurrence and Morphology of Freshwater Ferromanganese Oxides
Coatings
Crusts
Nodules
Dispersed Ferromanganese Oxides
Sediment Types Associated with Ferromanganese Nodules
Chemical Composition of Freshwater Ferromanganese Oxides
Iron/Manganese Ratios
Major-Element Chemistry
Minor-Element Chemistry
Regional Variability in Nodule Composition
Mineralogy
Comparison Between Marine and Freshwater Nodules
Mobilization/Precipitation of Iron and Manganese in the Sedimentary Environment
Aqueous Geochemistry of Iron and Manganese
Transport of Iron and Manganese
Interaction Between Source Waters and Lake Waters
Deposition of Iron and Manganese Oxyhydroxides
Theories of Origin
Historical Development
Precipitation From Overlying Water
Diagenetic Remobilization
Ferromanganese Oxide Precipitation Mechanism(S)
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Ancient Manganese Deposits
Introduction
Nonvolcanogenic-Sedimentary Manganese Deposits
Manganese Deposits Associated with Terrigenous Formations
Manganese Deposits Associated with Carbonate Formation
Manganese Deposits Associated with Iron-Formation
Fossil Manganese and Iron-Manganese Nodules
Sedimentary Manganese Ores and Stromatolites
Volcanogenic-Sedimentary Manganese Deposits
Deposits of Olympic Peninsula Type
Deposits of Noda Tamagawa Type
Deposits of West African Type
Deposits of Langban Type
Deposits of Karadzhal Type
Summary and Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 10. The Strata-Bound Cinnabar-Stibnite-Scheelite Deposits (Discussed with Examples From the Mediterranean Region)
Introduction
Sardinia
Turkey
Conclusions
The Eastern Alps
Spain
Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Sedimentary Phosphate Deposits
Introduction
Distribution of Phosphate Deposits
Types of Phosphate Deposits
"Geosynclinal" Phosphorites
"Platform" Phosphorites
Weathered and Residual Phosphorites
Petrology of Phosphorites
Phosphatic Nodules
Phosphatic Grains and Pellets
Non-Pelletal Phosphate
Geochemistry of Phosphorites
The Genesis of Phosphorites
Conclusions
References
References Index Part II
Subject Index Part II
Description
Handbook of Strata-Bound and Stratiform Ore Deposits, Volume 7: Au, U, Fe, Mn, Hg, Sb, W, and P Deposits focuses on the characteristics, properties, origins, and structures of Au, U, Fe, Mn, Hg, Sb, W, and P deposits.
The selection first elaborates on gold in the Proterozoic sediments of South Africa, nature of the Witwatersrand gold-uranium deposits, and origin of Western-States type uranium mineralization. Discussions focus on tectonic conditions, sedimentation, mineralization and alteration, architecture of the Witwatersrand Basin, source of wealth in the Witwatersrand Basin, gold mineralization in South Africa, and ground-rules for gold prospecting. The text then ponders on origin of the Precambrian banded iron-formations, aspects of the sedimentary petrology of cherty iron-formation, and genetic problems and environmental features of volcanosedimentary iron-ore deposits of the Lahn-Dill Type. Concerns cover geological setting, crystallization structures, origin of cherty iron-formations, similarities and differences between banded and oolitic iron-formations, regional geologic distribution, and general diagnostic statement. The manuscript examines sedimentary phosphate deposits, ancient manganese deposits, and freshwater ferromanganese deposits.
The selection is a dependable reference for researchers wanting to explore Au, U, Fe, Mn, Hg, Sb, W, and P deposits.
