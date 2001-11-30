Attraction, Distraction and Action, Volume 133
1st Edition
Multiple Perspectives on Attentional Capture
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Publisher Summary
- Contributors
- Publisher Summary
- Part I: Neuroscience
- 1: Electrophysiological Studies of Reflexive Attention
- Abstract
- Background
- The Effects of Reflexive Attentional Capture on Visual Processing: ERP Studies
- Inhibition of Return: Inhibition of Perceptual Processing or Motor Programming?
- Conclusions
- Authors’ Notes
- 2: Inhibition of Return in Monkey and Man
- Introduction
- Summary and Conclusion
- 1: Electrophysiological Studies of Reflexive Attention
- Part II: Visual Cognition
- 3: Inattentional Blindness and Attentional Capture: Evidence for Attention-Based Theories of Visual Salience
- The Present Experiments
- Experiment 1
- Results and Discussion
- Experiment 2
- General Discussion
- Author Notes
- 4: Involuntary Orienting to Flashing Distractors in Delayed Search?
- Experiment 1
- Experiment 2
- Experiment 3
- Results
- General Discussion
- 5: Attentional Capture in the Spatial and Temporal Domains
- The Contingent Capture Hypothesis
- A Challenge to the Contingent Capture Hypothesis
- New Evidence of Top-Down Control in Visual Search
- The RSVP Paradigm and the Attentional Blink
- Attentional Capture in the RSVP paradigm
- General Discussion
- Author Note
- 6: Attentional and Oculomotor Capture
- Attentional Capture
- Oculomotor capture
- Further speculations
- Authors Notes
- 7: Attention Capture, Orienting, and Awareness
- Selective Looking, Inattentional Blindness, and Explicit Attention Capture
- Integrating Implicit and Explicit Attention Capture
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- 3: Inattentional Blindness and Attentional Capture: Evidence for Attention-Based Theories of Visual Salience
- Part III: Multiple Modalities
- 8: Using Pre-pulse Inhibition to Study Attentional Capture: A Warning About Pre-pulse Correlations
- Temporal Dynamics of Pre-pulse Inhibition
- Pre-pulse Inhibition and Attentional Capture
- Classical Conditioning of Pre-pulse Inhibition
- Overview
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- 9: Temporal Expectancies, Capture, and Timing in Auditory Sequences
- I Attending to Visual and Auditory Events: An Overview
- II Dynamics of Attending to Auditory Sequences
- III Evidence for Dynamic Attending to Slow Auditory Sequences
- IV General Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgements
- 10: Crossmodal Attentional Capture: A Controversy Resolved?
- Introduction
- Speeded Detection Tasks
- Speeded Discrimination Tasks
- Implicit spatial discrimination task
- Crossmodal Attentional Capture
- Modality-Specific vs. Supramodal Attention Systems
- Neural Correlates of Crossmodal Capture
- Crossmodal Capture in the Applied Domain
- Conclusions
- Author Notes
- 8: Using Pre-pulse Inhibition to Study Attentional Capture: A Warning About Pre-pulse Correlations
- Part IV: Developmental
- 11: Testing Models of Attentional Capture During Early Infancy
- The Selectivity of Visual Attention Early in Life
- Methodology and Modeling
- Some Sample Data on Selectivity and Capture
- Considering Other Models
- Conclusions
- Author Note
- 12: Attentional Capture, Attentional Control and Aging
- Cognitive Aging: Theory and Research
- Attentional Control: Interaction of Stimulus-Driven and Goal-Directed Attention
- Aging and Attentional Capture
- Summary and Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- 11: Testing Models of Attentional Capture During Early Infancy
- Part V: Individual Differences
- 13: A Multidisciplinary Perspective on Attentional Control
- Relationships Between Motivation and Attention
- Individual Differences in Motivation and Attention
- Studies Relating Temperament, Motivation, and Attention
- Summary and Conclusions
- 14: Capacity, Control and Conflict: An Individual Differences Perspective on Attentional Capture
- Working Memory and Working Memory Capacity
- Working Memory Capacity Predicts Attentional Control and Capture: The Evidence
- Conclusion
- Authors’ Notes
- 13: A Multidisciplinary Perspective on Attentional Control
- Part VI: Dynmical Systems/Evolution
- 15: A Dynamic, Evolutionary Perspective on Attention Capture1
- The Phenomena to be Explained and the Explanations
- Limitations to Contemporary Theories of Attention Capture
- A Dynamical Systems Framework
- Segue
- Attention Capture and Biological Evolution
- Attention Capture and Cultural Evolution
- Social Implications of Attention Capture
- 15: A Dynamic, Evolutionary Perspective on Attention Capture1
- Subject index
- Publisher Summary
Description
Over the last decade there has been a spate of research on the empirical phenomenon known as "attentional capture". Interest in capture can be attributed not only to its applied significance, but also to the implications of the phenomenon for theories of selective attention, as well as cognitive control in general. This growing interest, however, has also spawned a wide variety of experimental paradigms, empirical results, and theoretical perspectives. In June of 2000, 40 experimental psychologists converged on Villanova University for a conference and workshop on attentional capture. The intent was to provide an intimate forum for scientists from diverse perspectives and backgrounds, and using diverse methodologies to present their research on attentional capture and also engage in small group discussions on such key issues as the definition, measurement, and theoretical treatment of attention capture. This book presents a collection of chapters based on those presentations and discussions. Chapters are organized around areas such as neuroscience, visual cognition, developmental, individual differences and dynamical systems. The volume provides: a summary of the latest cutting edge research; an important compass for future research in this area; a useful survey of the field; contributions from internationally recognized experts in attention. Due to its exclusive focus on the topic of attentional capture the volume should make an excellent supplemental text or reference book for advanced undergraduate or graduate seminars in cognitive psychology and attention.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2001
- Published:
- 30th November 2001
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499550
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444506764
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Charles Folk Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Villanova University
Bradley Gibson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Notre Dame