Attitudes and Social Adaptation, Volume 8
1st Edition
A Person-Situation Interaction Approach
Introduction. Person-oriented theories of attitude change. Situation-oriented theories of attitude change. An interactive theory of attitude change. Scope of persons: personality and persuasibility. Methodology in attitude research. Scope of situations. Attitudes and behaviors. Scope of interactions. Conclusions. References. Name index.
An important and interesting work which demonstrates the person-situation interaction theory of attitudes and attributes and shows how many of the principles of interaction or attribute research apply to attitude research (and vice versa). A new theory, social adaptation, is presented which attempts to account for the importance of attitudes and social cognition in human social behaviour, and applies Piaget's work on cognitive development to attitude research.
Of interest to third year undergraduates and research workers of social psychology and attitudes.
