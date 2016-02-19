Attitudes and Social Adaptation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080260747, 9781483285801

Attitudes and Social Adaptation, Volume 8

1st Edition

A Person-Situation Interaction Approach

Authors: L. R. Kahle
Editors: Michael Argyle
eBook ISBN: 9781483285801
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 15th October 1984
Table of Contents

Introduction. Person-oriented theories of attitude change. Situation-oriented theories of attitude change. An interactive theory of attitude change. Scope of persons: personality and persuasibility. Methodology in attitude research. Scope of situations. Attitudes and behaviors. Scope of interactions. Conclusions. References. Name index.

Description

An important and interesting work which demonstrates the person-situation interaction theory of attitudes and attributes and shows how many of the principles of interaction or attribute research apply to attitude research (and vice versa). A new theory, social adaptation, is presented which attempts to account for the importance of attitudes and social cognition in human social behaviour, and applies Piaget's work on cognitive development to attitude research.

Readership

Of interest to third year undergraduates and research workers of social psychology and attitudes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285801

About the Authors

L. R. Kahle Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, USA

About the Editors

Michael Argyle Editor

