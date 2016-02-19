Attention and Memory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080196152, 9781483293073

Attention and Memory

1st Edition

Authors: G. Underwood
eBook ISBN: 9781483293073
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st November 1976
Description

Written specifically for students of experimental psychology, this book focuses on attention and memory, and attempts to inegrate these two closely related phenomena. In addition to the concepts of short term and long term memory there has been added the system of immediate or sensory memory. In the description of the representation of knowledge by human memory the author has necessarily drawn conclusions about optimal presentation and retrieval procedures, which should be transferable to non-laboratory situations where information processing is presently inadequate. The present approach attempts to keep in perspective the functions of attention and memory that the proponents of model building techniques have tended to overlook in their investigations. A new and fresh contribution to a growing area of research and teaching interest

Table of Contents

(partial) Immediate (sensory) memory. Categorical memory. Control processes. Attending and remembering. The attention process.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293073

About the Author

G. Underwood

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, University of Nottingham, Nottingham NG7 2RD, UK

Reviews

@qu:A well-organized survey of the current 'state-of-the-art' in the field of adult memory.

Choice @source:

