Written specifically for students of experimental psychology, this book focuses on attention and memory, and attempts to inegrate these two closely related phenomena. In addition to the concepts of short term and long term memory there has been added the system of immediate or sensory memory. In the description of the representation of knowledge by human memory the author has necessarily drawn conclusions about optimal presentation and retrieval procedures, which should be transferable to non-laboratory situations where information processing is presently inadequate. The present approach attempts to keep in perspective the functions of attention and memory that the proponents of model building techniques have tended to overlook in their investigations. A new and fresh contribution to a growing area of research and teaching interest