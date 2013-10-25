Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323227209, 9780323227216

Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 9-4

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Grace Sanjiv Narayan Mark O'Neill
eBook ISBN: 9780323227216
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323227209
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th October 2013
Description

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics is devoted to atrial fibrillation in heart failure. It covers medical management and drug treatment as well as devices and ablation and aims to provide heart failure specialists with the current state of the art in handling this common problem in heart failure patients.

English
© Elsevier 2013
Elsevier
9780323227216
9780323227209

About the Authors

Andrew Grace Author

Research Group Head, University of Cambridge, UK; Consultant Cardiologist, Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, UK

Sanjiv Narayan Author

University of California, San Diego

Mark O'Neill Author

St. Thomas' Hospital, London, United Kingdom

