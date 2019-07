Atopic Dermatitis, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 35-3

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guested edited by Drs.Jonathan I. Silverberg and Nanette Silverberg, is devoted to Atopic Dermatitis. Articles in this outstanding issue include: How to Define Atopic Dermatitis; Public Health Burden and Epidemiology of Atopic Dermatitis; Long-term Course of Atopic Dermatitis; Allergic and Non-Allergic Comorbidities of Atopic Dermatitis; Patient-burden of Atopic Dermatitis; Assessment of Atopic Dermatitis Severity in Clinical Practice; An Update on the Pathophysiology of Atopic Dermatitis; Long-term Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis; Special Considerations for Management of Atopic Dermatitis in Young Children; Management of Adult Onset Atopic Dermatitis; Management of Atopic Hand Dermatitis; Adjunctive Management of Itch in Atopic Dermatitis; and Racial and Ethnic Differences of Atopic Dermatitis.