Atomic Force Microscopy in Process Engineering
1st Edition
An Introduction to AFM for Improved Processes and Products
Description
This is the first book to bring together both the basic theory and proven process engineering practice of AFM. It is presented in a way that is accessible and valuable to practising engineers as well as to those who are improving their AFM skills and knowledge, and to researchers who are developing new products and solutions using AFM.
The book takes a rigorous and practical approach that ensures it is directly applicable to process engineering problems. Fundamentals and techniques are concisely described, while specific benefits for process engineering are clearly defined and illustrated. Key content includes: particle-particle, and particle-bubble interactions; characterization of membrane surfaces; the development of fouling resistant membranes; nanoscale pharmaceutical analysis; nanoengineering for cellular sensing; polymers on surfaces; micro and nanoscale rheometry.
Key Features
- Atomic force microscopy (AFM) is an important tool for process engineers and scientists as it enables improved processes and products
- The only book dealing with the theory and practical applications of atomic force microscopy in process engineering
- Provides best-practice guidance and experience on using AFM for process and product improvement
Readership
Practising chemical, biochemical and process engineers, research and development engineers and scientists
Table of Contents
1. Basic Principles of Atomic Force Microscopy
Daniel Johnson, Nidal Hilal, W. Richard Bowen
2. Measurement of Particle and Surface Interactions Using Force Microscopy
Nidal Hilal, Daniel Johnson, W. Richard Bowen, Paul M. Williams
3. Quantification of Particle-Bubble Interactions Using Atomic Force Microscopy
Nidal Hilal, Daniel Johnson
4. Investigating Membranes and Membrane Processes with Atomic Force Microscopy
W. Richard Bowen, Nidal Hilal
5. AFM and Development of (Bio)Fouling Resistant Membranes
Nidal Hilal, W. Richard Bowen, Daniel Johnson, Huabing Yin
6. Nanoscale Analysis of Pharmaceuticals by Scanning Probe Microscopy
Clive J. Roberts
7. Micro/Nanoengineering and AFM for Cellular Sensing
Huabing Yin, Gordon McPhee, Phil Dobson
8. Atomic Force Microscopy and Polymers on Surfaces
Vasileios Koutsos
9. Application of AFM for the Study of Tensile and Microrheological Properties of Fluids
Matthew S. Barrow, P. Rhodri Williams
10. Future Prospects
W. Richard Bowen and Nidal Hilal
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 3rd July 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949574
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856175173
About the Author
W. Richard Bowen
Affiliations and Expertise
i-NewtonWales, Swansea, UK
Nidal Hilal
Professor Nidal Hilal is the Director of Centre for Water Advanced Technologies and Environmental Research (CWATER) at Swansea University in the United Kingdom. His research interests lie broadly in the identification of innovative and cost-effective solutions within the fields of nano-water, membrane technology, and water treatment including desalination, colloid engineering and the nano-engineering applications of AFM. His internationally recognized research has led to the use of AFM in the development of new membranes with optimized properties for difficult separations. He has published 6 handbooks, 43 invited book chapters and around 450 articles in refereed scientific literature. He has chaired and delivered lectures at numerous international conferences. In 2005 he was awarded Doctor of Science (DSc) from the University of Wales and the Kuwait Prize for applied science “Water resources development”. He is the Editor-in-Chief for the international journal Desalination. He sits on the editorial boards of a number of international journals, is an advisory board member of several multinational organizations and has served on/consulted for industry, government departments, research councils and universities on an international basis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Water Advanced Technologies and Environmental Research (CWATER,) Swansea University, UK